Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    Stay Cozy With These Birkenstock Clog Lookalikes At Every Price Point

    Famed for its comfort and cozy aesthetic, this shoe’s popularity has spurred a rash of copycats from high-end designers to affordable retailers.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    If there’s one style of shoe that has reigned supreme over the last few years, it’s Birkenstock’s iconic Boston clog. Every iteration is constantly selling out, whether it’s the classic soft suede, has a fuzzy interior or is made with sleek leather.

    Famed for its comfort and cozy aesthetic, this shoe’s popularity has spurred a rash of lookalikes from high-end designers to popular affordable retailers like Target and Amazon.

    Whether you’ve got a big budget or are looking to save, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve rounded up a comprehensive list of the best cozy, comfy clogs inspired by these must-have Birks. It includes luxury options from Balenciaga and Isabel Marant along with highly rated and popular shoes from Amazon, Target, Zappos, and more. Some are listed in either men or women’s sizing, and others are considered unisex sizing. Pick up a pair and keep your feet looking their best and well-supported for seasons to come.

    1. Birkenstock Boston clogs

    Zappos

    These iconic shoes are beloved the world over, and with good reason. Their cork sole promises to mold to your feet over time, maximizing comfort. The soft suede exterior looks classically cool, with plenty of colors to pick from, depending on where you shop. There's nothing quite like the OG! It's available in both men's and women's sizing.

    Get them from Zappos for $144+ (available in sizes women's sizes 5–12.5, men's sizes 6–13.5, and three colors) or from Nordstrom for $118+ (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

    2. Cushionaire Hana clogs

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    Find out why these shoes have thousands of glowing reviews when you pick up a pair of these wildly popular clogs. They feature slipper-like comfort thanks to cushy soles, and a soft lining that cradles the foot. The EVA outsole helps ensure longevity and keeps you steady on your feet. These shoes are available in a wide range of colors, so you can fid the one that best fits your aesthetic.

    Promising review: "These are amazing! I wish I wouldn’t have waited so long to get them. They go with everything, look nice, are great quality, and very affordable!" —Dan

    Get them from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in women's sizes 6–11 and 21 colors).

    Quince

    You can always count on Quince to serve up a faithful lookalike at a decent price, and these shoes are no exception. Available in three colors, they're made with water-resistant suede and are lightweight and luxurious thanks to a plush foam insole. These are listed in women's sizing but are considered unisex by the brand.

    Promising review: "I love these. The footbed is really cushy and comfortable. I recommend these to everyone I know. I ordered my usual size and can still wear them with thick socks." —Brooke

    Get them from Quince for $69.90 (available in women's sizes 5–10 and three colors).

    4. Universal Thread Betsy clogs

    Target

    No one will know you aren't wearing the real deal when you give yourself the gift of these popular Target mules. They have a soft round toe, cozy suede fabric and come in three neutral shades that look good with everything.

    Promising review: "I can’t believe I am liking a clog but man, these are cute!" —Ragna

    Get them from Target for $29.99 (available in women's sizes 6–11 and three colors).

    5. Satusta suede clogs

    amazon.com, amazon.com

    These are another popular option on Amazon. They're made with cork and ergonomically designed to help distribute weight and can even help with posture alignment. They feature a button closure that can be adjusted for maximum comfort and to help you get a great fit. You can get them in one of five neutral tones in women's sizing.

    Promising review: "For the price, it is the best. So comfortable and easy on my small but wide feet. I can wear them with socks with no restrictions. The only thing (which I don't mind) is a little bit of creasing over wear. But I love it!!" —Lois Kim

    Get them from Amazon for $29.99 (available in women's sizes 5–10.5. men's sizes 3.5–9, and five colors).

    6. Dr. Scholl's Louis iconic mules

    Nordstrom

    Available in two colors, these clogs are all about that irresistible Dr. Scholl's comfort. They have an ultra-cushioned cork footbed that promises to have you feeling like you're wearing slippers.

    Promising review: "I wanted a pair of comfortable slip on shoes. These clogs are like walking on pillows or gel mat all day. I don't notice my feet when I have them on." —MaryCate

    Get them from Nordstrom for $65 (available in women's sizes 6–11 and two colors).

    7. Balenciaga Sunday mules

    Balenciaga

    Made with luscious calfskin suede, these mules from Balenciaga have a distinct five-finger shape at the toe of the shoe, giving them an eccentric and unique vibe. It's an easy way to add some unexpected quirkiness without going overboard. The price tag isn't cheap, but if you've been saving up, they'll make a great investment piece.

    Get them from Balenciaga for $875 (available in women's sizes 5–11, men's sizes 6–11, and two colors).

    8. Sorel Viibe clogs

    Nordstrom

    Leave it to Sorel to put a funky spin on a classic. These shoes feature a removable insole with tons of cushioning that can help with shock absorption and evenly distribute weight for extra bouncy comfort. They have a fun adjustable strap that can be worn over the vamp of the shoe or tucked behind the heel for extra stability.

    Promising review: "I am obsessed with these shoes. They have become my new go to slip on shoes. Very comfortable. Strap can go to back of foot to be more secure if needed." —Emma Lena

    Get them from Nordstrom for $101.25+ (available in women's sizes 6–12 and three colors).

    Skechers

    If you're a fan of Skechers sneakers, then you're going to want to try the brand's mules as well. They have a boho flair and stylish silhouette paired with Skecher's supportive foam cushioning.

    Promising review: "I love these! I moved into a new house with tile floors a few months ago, which caused me to develop Morton's neuroma on my left foot. My podiatrist recommended I never go barefoot in the house so I bought these to wear at home. They are so comfortable and provide such relief I have barely taken them off since I got them! I wear them everywhere and now I want another pair. They look just like the expensive brand shoes too!" —Solaria

    Get them from Skechers for $60 (available in women's sizes 5–11 and two colors).

    Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.