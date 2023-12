This unexpectedly lightweight dryer has the most powerful air stream I’ve ever encountered, while its brushless motor helps to keep it from getting too loud. It leaves my hair feeling silky smooth and shiny without having to pile on various anti-frizz products that inevitably make it feel dirty within minutes. It has a small, portable size that makes it easy to travel with and tuck away in even the tiniest bathroom and features simple, discreet easy-to-use buttons.