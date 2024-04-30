The 9 Best Concealers For Every Skin Type, According To Makeup Artists

As someone who is genetically gifted with permanent dark under-eye circles, I’ve been well versed in the world of concealers since youth. It’s taken quite a bit of trial and error to land on my favorites, and I’ve had to adjust my routine as my skin’s needs have changed over the last three decades.
We’ve rounded up a selection of concealer recommendations based on our experts’ suggestions. They include a variety of textures, finishes, and price points so you can find the one that is most compatible to your skin type and budget.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.