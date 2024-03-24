Skip To Content
    We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

    14 Beloved Legging Brands That Aren't Lululemon

    While Lululemon is a mainstay for many athleisure enthusiasts, you may be in search of other options.

    Lourdes Avila Uribe
    by Lourdes Avila Uribe

    HuffPost Senior Staff Writer

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    Purchasing a fresh pair of leggings is always a delightful experience, regardless of whether you’re the kind of person who wears them daily, relegates them to the gym, or reserves them for lounging peacefully at home. And while most people seem to have their favorite leggings brand locked in, there’s no time like the present to explore all options.

    Three models in different pairs of leggings
    Walmart, Spanx, Nike

    Lululemon is a mainstay for many athleisure enthusiasts, but if you’re looking for an alternative, we’ve got you covered. The internet is awash with popular, highly-coveted leggings brands, and many of them retail below Lululemon’s premium price point. They range from super-soft and cozy leggings to high-performance leggings that are ideal for workouts. 

    Below, we’ve curated a handy list of some of the most popular brands available at a range of price points, so you can pick up a new pair for your workouts, coffee runs, and everything in between.

    1. Target

    Model wearing flare leggings
    Target

    Target will always have you covered, both in terms of how well-made and durable their leggings are and their very reasonable price point. I'm a huge fan of these cute ultra high-rise leggings with a touch of flare from Target's in-house brand All In Motion. They're great for everyday wear and are available in three colors. Head over to Target and check out their entire selection of lovely leggings, from workout-friendly pairs to style-forward trendy options.

    Get the leggings above for $28 (available in sizes XS–4X) and shop all leggings at Target here.

    2. Nordstrom

    Model wearing high-rise workout leggings
    Nordstrom

    Nordstrom’s in-house activewear brand Zella is a best-kept secret among fans of the department store. These Zella Live In high waist leggings are made with moisture-wicking material that is stretchy and comfortable and ideal for yoga, pilates, and beyond. Nordstrom also has a large collection of leggings options from brands like Beyond Yoga, Vuori, and Nike.

    Get the leggings above for $59 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and three colors) and shop all leggings at Nordstrom here.

    3. Walmart

    Model wearing capri workout leggings
    Walmart

    There's no place like Walmart to majorly save on fashion staples, including leggings. These Athletics Works plus-size core active capri leggings are highly rated and boast hundreds of reviews from happy shoppers. They're available in five colors and come in under $15. 

    Capri-length pants and leggings are making a comeback, so you might as well hop on the trend without breaking the bank. Walmart is also a great place to get two-or-three-packs of leggings, simple full-length options, and much more.

    Get the leggings above for $14.96 (available in sizes 0X–5X) and shop all leggings at Walmart here

    4. Vuori

    Model wearing high-rise workout leggings
    Vuori

    My parents are huge Vuori fans — they go on and on about how soft all the clothing is — and these leggings are no exception. Featuring a high-rise silhouette, they promise to be breathable and lightweight while also being supportive and stretchy so you can move with ease. They're made with the brand’s wildly soft and innovative fabric, which makes them a great alternative to the famous Lululemon softness. 

    Get the leggings above for $98 (available in sizes XXS–XXL and seven colors) and shop all leggings at Vuori here.

    5. Old Navy

    Model wearing capri leggings
    Old Navy

    Available in regular, tall, and petite sizing, these Old Navy cropped leggings are cute enough to wear while on the go. They're made with soft jersey material that won't make you feel oppressed and come in a couple neutral colors. 

    I love Old Navy workout clothing; it's much more varied and durable than you might assume. I'm also a huge fan of the relatively low price points. Be sure to check out their entire leggings collection, you won't want to miss it — they've even got wide leg options.

    Get the leggings above for $14.99 (available in XS–4X and two colors) and shop all leggings at Old Navy here.

    6. Athleta

    Model wearing high-rise workout leggings
    Athleta

    These breathable and sweat-wicking leggings from Athleta are soft while still providing a fair amount of compression, which is helpful when doing low-impact work like yoga or pilates. They're available in a range of colors and have a three-layer waistband that won't pinch your skin but will provide ample support. Athleta has quite a few leggings in its arsenal, but these Ultra High-Rise Eltation tights just might be the most highly-rated and popular option.

    Get the leggings above for $89+ (available in sizes XXS–3X, three lengths, and 10 colors) and shop all leggings at Athleta here.

    7. Alo Yoga

    Model wearing high-rise workout leggings
    Alo Yoga

    If you go to workout classes, there's a good chance you've seen some pretty chic girlies sporting Alo leggings. This stylish brand knows how to infuse major style into even the most basic workout items, like these high-waisted “airbrush” leggings

    Available in a range of cool colors, they're smoothing and sculpting, and would look just as cool with a button down, blazer, and loafers as they would with sneakers and a hoodie. Alo also has a variety of different legging lengths, fabrics, and styles, so be sure to check out the brand's entire roster of goodies.

    Get the leggings above for $98 (available in sizes XXS–L and nine colors) and shop all leggings at Alo Yoga here.

    8. Girlfriend Collective

    Model wearing high-rise capri workout leggings
    Girlfriend Collective

    I'm a huge fan of Girlfriend Collective leggings and have several pairs, including this compressive high-rise legging, which just might be the brand's most popular style. I love how smooth the fabric is. They come in a range of colors and look good on everyone. If you like a bit more pizazz, rest assured that Girlfriend Collective's varied selection has something for everyone. They're absolutely worth the investment.

    Get the leggings above for $78 (available in sizes XXS–6XL, three lengths, and 12 colors) and shop all leggings at Girlfriend Collective here.

    9. Aerie

    Model wearing high-rise leggings
    Aerie

    Aerie is a great place to go for all kinds of closet staples that won't cost a fortune, and that includes leggings and other workout apparel. 

    Available in five colors, the Hugger high-waisted legging is warm and cozy, featuring external pockets and a hidden pocket at the back of the waistband, which is ideal for a key or a card when you don't want to carry a bag. Aerie also has just about every leggings style available, so make sure you take a look at their wide selections before making your choice.

    Get the leggings above for $36.46 (originally $54.95; available in sizes XXS–XXL and two lengths) and shop all leggings at Aerie here.

    10. Spanx

    Model wearing high-rise faux leather leggings
    Spanx

    Who says all leggings are for working out? While Spanx certainly has a wide-ranging leggings collection that includes lounge-y and athletic leggings, their "going out" faux patent leather leggings are among their most iconic. 

    Available in regular, tall and petite lengths, these chic leggings are as cool as it gets. They have Spanx's famous compressive technology and a contoured design — and because there is no center seam, you never have to worry about camel toe.

    Get the leggings above for $110 (available in sizes XS–1X and three lengths) and shop all leggings at Spanx here.

    11. FP Movement

    Model wearing high-rise workout leggings
    FP Movement

    Free People has majorly stepped up their athleisure game. Not only are their offerings super cute, but they're incredibly functional for a range of activities as well. These Never Better leggings are made of lightweight fabric, perfect for light-to-medium intensity workouts, and you can get them in a very wide range of colors. If these aren't quite your style, take a look at the rest of FP's offerings. Each one is better and more exciting than the next.

    Get the leggings above for $98 (available in sizes XS–XL and 18 colors) and shop all leggings at FP Movement here.

    12. Nike

    Model wearing high-rise flare workout leggings
    Nike

    Available in eight colors, these flared leggings (or, "yoga pants" as the youths like to call them) are simple without being boring. The soft fabric has a gently compressive feel with enough stretch to keep you comfy during any kind of movement. Nike's leggings offerings are incredibly varied and functional — especially compelling for athletes who prefer high-impact sports and workouts.

    Get the leggings above for $66.97+ (available in sizes XXS–XXL) and shop all leggings at Nike here.

    13. Aritzia

    Model wearing high-rise leggings
    Aritzia

    These high-rise leggings from Aritzia are a great alternative to your Lulus. They're made with buttery-soft fabric that promises to feel like heaven whether you're working out or just relaxing around the house. Aritzia has a wide range of leggings styles, so be sure you take a look at the brand's various options and pick the one that's best for you.

    Get the leggings above for $78 (available in sizes 00–16, three lengths, and 11 colors) and shop all leggings at Aritzia here.

    14. Outdoor Voices

    Model wearing high-rise workout leggings
    Outdoor Voices

    Outdoor Voices has endured a visibly bumpy ride since its inception in 2014, but the brand's collection of leggings remains top-notch and worth a serious look. 

    The FrostKnit 7/8 legging is perfect for those who dwell in chilly regions — this is the brand's warmest legging and is designed for cold-weather cardio. They're supportive and sweat-wicking without feeling heavy-duty. I especially love the reflective details that can help to keep you safe while looking good. Live somewhere warmer or ready to stock up for spring? Take a look at Outdoor Voices' other leggings styles, they're just as chic.

    Get the leggings above for $69.95 (originally $98; available in sizes XXS–XXXL and three colors) and shop all leggings at Outdoor Voices here.

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.