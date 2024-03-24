14 Beloved Legging Brands That Aren't Lululemon

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
Purchasing a fresh pair of leggings is always a delightful experience, regardless of whether you’re the kind of person who wears them daily, relegates them to the gym, or reserves them for lounging peacefully at home. And while most people seem to have their favorite leggings brand locked in, there’s no time like the present to explore all options.
Below, we’ve curated a handy list of some of the most popular brands available at a range of price points, so you can pick up a new pair for your workouts, coffee runs, and everything in between.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.