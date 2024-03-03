My Affordable Target Suitcase Looks Like A Pricier Internet-Famous Brand

Although I travel fairly often, I find investing in luggage to be utterly harrowing. I loathe the thought of dropping hundreds of dollars on an item that will be tossed around like a sack of flour by nonchalant airport employees. So when I started looking for a new carry-on bag, I knew it was important to find one that looked good, was durable and functional, and, most importantly, was less than $150.
Promising review:
Get it from Target for $62.99 (available in seven colors).
Reviews have been edited for length and/or clarity.