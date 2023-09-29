Next Steps For Truth And Reconciliation, The Importance Of Education, And The World Of Content Creation — A Chat With Marika Sila

What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned from working on this documentary?

Marika: I have learned that healing takes time, just like making a documentary. I originally pitched this documentary in 2021, but the news of thousands of unmarked children's graves discovered on Indian residential school grounds had shook me more than I had expected.

My father is a residential school Survivor so this information opened many unhealed wounds. At one point, this documentary became too heavy for me to carry. I had to put it aside until I was emotionally strong enough to carry this forward. I've realized that most of my issues stem from everything the Indian residential school system has taken from us. As an Indigenous woman I have an inherent connection to my spirituality but I suffer with a lack of understanding for it. I believe that the knowledge that was lost in the schools would have helped me understand this side of myself. This is why it is so important to elevate Indigenous voices and wisdom of the elders. I know I am not the only Indigenous person that struggles with this side of themselves.

I have realized the importance of having a combination of Indigenous and non-Indigenous team members. When this work becomes too heavy it means the world to have people who don't have “skin in the game” help carry the weight of this project. It is a beautiful and an essential part of reconciliation for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people to work together.

I have witnessed how healing it is for the Indigenous community members to feel heard. In all of the interviews so far, the participants have expressed how they feel lighter knowing that they will be heard. I expected the interviews to be really heavy, and they can be, but it has been so inspiring to see the strength shine through every one of these speakers' stories. It inspires me to interview even more elders and community leaders so we can share this documentary out into the world!