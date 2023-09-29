Next Steps For Truth And Reconciliation, The Importance Of Education, And The World Of Content Creation — A Chat With Marika Sila

Marika Sila is an actress, model, stunt performer, and Indigenous rights activist. She is Inuvialuk, and was born in Yellowknife, NWT, Canada. You might know her from The Amazing Race Canada, Ditched, or The Twilight Zone, but her latest project is something very close to her heart.
Marika is educating Canadians about the history of Canada by producing a documentary called What’s Next? On Canada’s RedPath to Reconciliation.
In all of Marika's work, she aims to educate the masses. In her own words, "I believe that when we educate we help each other find a deeper understanding. Where there is understanding, there is compassion, and racism dies in the face of compassion.”
We sat down to chat about everything she’s working on:
What first inspired you to get into the world of acting, stunt performing, and modeling?
Marika: As long as I can remember I have wanted to be an actress. When I was younger, I rewatched the movie Miss Congeniality about 100 times and I loved Sandra Bullock's character. At the time we had family friends in Vancouver working on large blockbuster films and they took me to set one day. My world changed forever! Some kids nerd out about dinosaurs or Dungeons and Dragons but I just wanted to figure out how I could be in the movies someday — haha!
Why is it important as an Indigenous content creator to share your story?
Marika: We, as Indigenous Peoples, have been oral storytellers for centuries. It's important for us to keep these stories alive. As Canadians continue to learn about Canada's past colonial violence, we’re at a critical point where Indigenous history and Canadian consciousness are intersecting for the first time. With the spotlight on this issue, it's important to educate Canadians about the Indian residential schools and what the Indigenous community hopes to see moving forward.
I believe you cannot have reconciliation without the truth and we cannot have reconciliation until we are heard. As evidence continues to be uncovered, we need Canadians and people across the world to listen to what we are saying, because there is a lot of healing in knowing that we are being heard.
You do so much and wear so many hats! What drives your passion for it all?
Marika: At times it becomes a bit overwhelming! But I just bring it back to my, "Why?". When I was 16 years old, I visited the Galapagos Islands and I saw what Greenpeace was doing to protect the Islands. That inspired me to make a difference in the world. Since then, everything I do feeds back into my intention to build my platform, so that I can inspire Indigenous youth and raise awareness about Indigenous rights and climate issues.
With almost half a million Instagram followers, do you ever feel the pressure of having to portray yourself in a certain way? If so, how do you remain authentic to yourself and your audience?
Marika: As an Indigenous actress and influencer I do feel pressure to “act good” as we call it. But in all seriousness, I think that Indigenous influencers are held at an unrealistically high standard that most influencers are not. With every move it feels like I have to consider every Indigenous rights issue. It can be exhausting and sometimes it stunts my creativity. I've learned that as long as I keep my posts personal to my experience I can express myself and my beliefs more freely online.
Who has been the biggest influence in your life?
Marika: My family has had the biggest influence on who I am to my core. My dad gave me the mental strength to do what I do. My brother is a two-time Winter Olympian and he continuously inspires me. My mother gifted me with my heart. I grew up watching how my mom moves through the world and she is the reason I am able to lead with love.
You’re the owner of an Indigenous entertainment company called RedPath. Tell us about the phrase and why it is so important to you?
Marika: The phrase “walking the red path” is an Indigenous phrase commonly known as walking a path dedicated to sobriety, health, wellness, and doing things in a good way. It is important for me to walk my version of the red path because at this point in my life, I feel like this is the only way for me to live. I believe that when you are good to yourself and others, the Creator, Universe, or whoever you believe in, takes care of you.
What started my journey walking the red path was my decision to quit drinking almost 10 years ago now. I don't know where I would be if I hadn't made that single life choice.
What is your goal through making your documentary, What’s Next? On Canada’s RedPath to Reconciliation?
Marika: My goal with this documentary is to raise awareness about the Indian residential school system, and to elevate as many Indigenous voices as I can while traveling across Canada to document what true reconciliation looks like. The purpose is to not only inspire a new understanding amongst our nation but to help facilitate a deeper understanding and a healthier relationship between the Indigenous community, the government, and the general public.
What are some of the biggest lessons you have learned from working on this documentary?
Marika: I have learned that healing takes time, just like making a documentary. I originally pitched this documentary in 2021, but the news of thousands of unmarked children's graves discovered on Indian residential school grounds had shook me more than I had expected.
My father is a residential school Survivor so this information opened many unhealed wounds. At one point, this documentary became too heavy for me to carry. I had to put it aside until I was emotionally strong enough to carry this forward. I've realized that most of my issues stem from everything the Indian residential school system has taken from us. As an Indigenous woman I have an inherent connection to my spirituality but I suffer with a lack of understanding for it. I believe that the knowledge that was lost in the schools would have helped me understand this side of myself. This is why it is so important to elevate Indigenous voices and wisdom of the elders. I know I am not the only Indigenous person that struggles with this side of themselves.
I have realized the importance of having a combination of Indigenous and non-Indigenous team members. When this work becomes too heavy it means the world to have people who don't have “skin in the game” help carry the weight of this project. It is a beautiful and an essential part of reconciliation for Indigenous people and non-Indigenous people to work together.
I have witnessed how healing it is for the Indigenous community members to feel heard. In all of the interviews so far, the participants have expressed how they feel lighter knowing that they will be heard. I expected the interviews to be really heavy, and they can be, but it has been so inspiring to see the strength shine through every one of these speakers' stories. It inspires me to interview even more elders and community leaders so we can share this documentary out into the world!
At what stage are you in the production phase?
Marika: We have just released our first trailer for the documentary! We are now looking for more investors to support and collaborate with so that we can cover as much of Canada as possible. We are hoping to have the full documentary released by fall 2024. So if anyone is interested in investing in this Canadian documentary please let us know!
What are your personal views about truth and reconciliation?
Marika: This may be a controversial answer, therefore I am not speaking on behalf of my community, I am only speaking for myself when I say this: I believe that reconciliation has to happen on both ends. I believe that non-Indigenous people have a role in this just as much as my fellow Indigenous kin. The Indian residential school system was forced upon us, it is not our fault. But now it is in our power to heal ourselves. I don't think we will get anywhere without unity and without taking responsibility in doing our part. A huge aspect of that healing process for me has been forgiveness but not to forget. It is important to honour that time but also to forgive. This is not for anyone else but for myself and my own healing journey.
The weight of residential school and everything it has taken from myself, my family, and community is heavy. It is something I don't want to carry forever. It is something I want to let go of but healing and forgiveness takes time. And I am not quite there yet.
I have never seen forgiveness like I have from my father. I believe if my father can forgive the priests and nuns that harmed him and his siblings in residential school, anyone has the power to forgive. I believe forgiveness is freedom and it releases our attachment to the pain from the past. I owe it to myself to forgive so I can heal, let go of that weight, and set out to do what I was meant to do on this earth. I believe that our role in reconciliation as Indigenous peoples is the responsibility to heal so we can empower ourselves, reclaim our traditional ways of life, break the cycle, and thrive.
In your own opinion, what are actions that people can take to move forward for the next steps in Truth and Reconciliation?
Marika: I think doing exactly as they are in this moment — reading this article is a really great start! As well as listening to the true wishes of the Indigenous community, educating themselves (and not expecting Indigenous peoples to do all the educating because it can be really exhausting for us), supporting Indigenous artists and Indigenous owned businesses, and elevating Indigenous voices.
Wearing orange on September 30 is a really easy way to show up in support of all the Indian residential school Survivors and anyone affected by the system. Also, sharing the trailer for our documentary is an actionable step. You can also donate to Indigenous non-profit foundations and attend Indigenous led protests as well.
Is there anything else you'd like to share?
Marika: I just want to say thank you to anyone who has taken the time to read this article, if you made it all the way through to the end I just want to applaud you for being the type of person who cares enough about Indigenous rights. The world needs more people like you! If you feel inspired to follow along my journey and get updates about the documentary you can follow me @marikasila on Instagram and @thatwarriorprincess on TikTok. For any business inquiries please visit www.marikasila.com.
Quyanaini, Thank you everyone!
Check out the What’s Next? On Canada’s RedPath to Reconciliation trailer here:
Note: Answers have been edited for length and/or clarity.