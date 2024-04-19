10 Science-Backed Reasons Life Is Better When You're Tall

This goes out to anyone who has been asked “how’s the weather up there?” in their lifetime.

It’s not easy sticking out among a crowd and unintentionally commanding attention when you enter a room. In fact, it can be downright uncomfortable at times.

But in reality, tall people really are a head above the rest ― literally and figuratively. There are some major health and lifestyle perks to having a few extra inches than the average person and it’s high time (sorry) tall people celebrate them.

Below are several magnificent reasons you should embrace your height.

1. Tall people may be smarter.

A University of Edinburgh study found that taller individuals may be more intelligent. Researchers examined more than 6,000 unrelated subjects and discovered there was a small correlation between height and higher IQs. You genius, you.

2. Your risk of diabetes is lower.

Here’s a reason to celebrate being a vertically inclined: A collective analysis of studies published in the journal Obesity Reviews showed that women with a taller stature were less likely to develop type 2 diabetes. Other research also suggests there is a lower risk for the condition for both tall men and women.

3. You might be more successful.