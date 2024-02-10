A Study Has Finally Revealed The Age When Most People Reach Peak Happiness And Self-Confidence, And It Might Surprise You

We know that wisdom comes with age ― and apparently so do a number of other joyful qualities.

Research shows that the older you get, the more self-assured and content you are. In fact, those in their 60s are more likely to be happier and, according to a recent study, they’re also more self-confident overall than most of those in their younger decades.

So, what’s the secret? Sadly, there’s no one answer, but rather several factors. Here are just a few things that likely help, according to some science on the subject:

Older people have better mental health