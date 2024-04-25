BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    Target Reviewers Say That These Are The 9 Most Comfortable Sneakers

    These are the styles reviewers say will give you happy feet.

    Whether you’re running distances long and short, running against the clock at work, running errands, or running the social scene, keeping your feet comfy at all times is clutch for maximum performance and enjoyment.

    We’ve rounded up the most comfortable sneakers at Target that have reviewers running back to buy more. And you don’t need to run to the store to get them. 

    These fashionable, functional and foot-friendly styles have put a spring in the step of frugal and savvy shoppers like yourself who love a good online deal. 

    From eye-catching kicks from top athletic brands like Reebok to beautiful basics from Universal Thread, here are the sneakers reviewers say will go easy on your feet and your budget.

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. Universal Thread Persephone sneakers

    Cream-colored knitted sneaker with a ribbed sole displayed against a plain background
    Target

    Available in two colors, this stylish sneaker from Universal Thread also has a bit of a shimmer for flair. Reviewers are giving them high marks for their cushion and lift, making them comfortable, functional and fashionable. Dolce Vita fans are flocking to scoop up these comfy alternatives.

    Promising review: “I wanted the designer version of these shoes but was not sure about the look so I tried these first. I don't need to buy the designer ones! These are so comfortable and wear great. They look great with wide leg jeans and give you a little lift. Perfect.” —Tuckerboo

    Price: $42.99 (available in sizes 5–12)     

    2. S Sport by Skechers Rummie slip-on sneakers

    A black and white Sketchers sneaker
    Target

    An affordable sneaker from Skechers that feels like you’re walking on a cloud. The no-fuss pull-on function means you don’t have to worry about the length of your laces tripping you up or squeezing your feet. Win-win. Available in sizes 6–11.

    Promising review: “The most comfortable tennis shoes I've had probably ever! 😍😍😍 So lightweight and well cushioned!” —Laniebelles

    Price: $29.99

    3. A New Day Reese memory foam insole sneakers

    A black quilted leather slip-on sneaker
    Target

    Who doesn’t love an affordable sneaker with versatility? This black, quilted slip-on from A New Day — which one reviewer likened to a pricier version by Steve Madden — is both comfortable enough to get through a workday on your feet and chic enough to pair with a trendy evening ensemble. Available in medium sizes 6–11 and wide sizes 5.5–11.

    Promising review: “Super comfortable, I wear them almost everyday to work! They hold up nice and are a great price!” —Amu A

    Price: $19.99

    4. Reebok Princess sneakers

    A black Reebok sneaker
    Target

    Reviewers overwhelmingly agree they will keep coming back to buy this Reebok sneaker, with some even sharing the love and buying them for friends and family. With its classic look, soft feel, and comfortable fit and performance, it’s the go-to shoe for those on the go. Available in black and white in sizes 5–12.

    Promising review: “I wore these every day I worked and I was sometimes on my feet for several hours, so these shoes took a beating. I loved them; I wore them until they eventually got a hole in the toe. They were very comfortable and washed well with a damp cloth.” —DaniD

    Price: $55

    5. Universal Thread Courtney sneakers

    A cream sneaker
    Target

    The neutral color palette is as soft as the memory foam insoles in these Universal Thread sneakers, but the allover stitched detailing gives them a subtle sharpness, so you can live on the edge while walking on cloud nine. These casually cool kicks are available in sizes 6–11.

    Promising review: “They fit so well and have plenty of support! Super stylish and comfy at a low cost!” —Skye G

    Price: $34.99

    6. Wild Fable Lola sneakers

    A single white classic style sneaker displayed against a light background
    Target

    Reviewers have fallen in love with the look and feel of these Wild Fable sneakers. From the round toe to the faux leather upper, the design of this classic white shoe is just as pleasing as the feel of the memory foam insoles promises to be. Available in sizes 6–11.

    Promising review: “Comfy and stylish. I have two pairs. I bought these to wear for cute/casual outfits and then started wearing them to work where they got super dirty. They're holding up really well and to me are comfy even on my feet for 6/7 hours bartending. I purchased a second pair to have to actually wear out I like them so much!” —LcSmith

    Price: $30

    7. Reebok ZigWild Trail 6 sneakers

    A black sneaker with a pink sole
    Target

    For many reviewers, these running shoes from Reebok make them feel like they’re walking on air. Many also love the two eye-popping designs and color schemes. Whether you’re doing a quick run or logging a long day, these sneakers are made to go the distance. Available in sizes 5.5–10.

    Promising review: “My favorite sneakers!! I stand on my feet at work and they keep my feet from being uncomfortable.” —Tate

    Price: $74.97 (originally $115)

    8. ASICS Gel-Pulse 13 running shoes

    A grey, white, and teal sneaker
    Target

    Reviewers who sought solid arch support and long-distance walkers have given this breathable shoe from ASICS high marks. They’re available in three color combinations in sizes 6–12.

    Promising review: “These sneakers are so comfortable and true to size!” —Jen81

    Price: $59.95 (originally $90)

    9. Universal Thread Lunea sneakers

    An all-black basic sneaker
    Target

    Reviewers looking for a basic Keds-style canvas sneaker love this affordable option from Universal Thread. These machine-washable closet staples go with everything from shorts and skirts to slacks and sundresses. Available in black and white in medium sizes 6–11 and wide sizes 5–12.

    Promising review: “I loooove these shoes. Have been purchasing for years and will continue to purchase. Great quality, great price. Overall just an amazing value for the price and a staple.” —Purkiki

    Price: $14.99

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.