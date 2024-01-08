Skip To Content
    25 Things From Lowe’s That’ll Make Space In Your Home In The Blink Of An Eye

    Storage solutions for every room and nook.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    1. A kitchen cart that instantly gives you an additional countertop (and granite, no less) as well as more storage space whenever you need it, and it can be rolled out of the way when you don't.

    rolling cart with wine and accessories
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This product was packaged very well. Every part and hardware needed was enclosed in the box!! Everything fit together fine. We used our own tool to put the hardware on. Just follow the instructions carefully. The wood pieces are sturdy, and the granite top is beautiful! It rolls good. LOVE IT! LOVE IT! Great buy!" —sunpup

    Price: $244

    2. An under-the-sink organizer so you can easily see and grab all your cleaning supplies instead of having to sort through the mess that usually lives there.

    basket under sink with various cleaning products
    Lowe's

    Price: $154.23

    3. A set of wire nesting end tables with wood tops that look stylish and functional. You can stash extra blanket and pillows inside as well and use them as end tables.

    end tables with blankets and pillows inside
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "So easy! Nothing to assemble, works as storage for a chic throw. They even nest. Great expansion tables." —SanWill

    Price: $100.43 (originally $120.56)

    4. A metal shoe rack so you don't have to trip over a pile of loose shoes every time you come or leave home. And it'll be easier for you to find a pair of matching shoes when you need to run out the door in a hurry.

    metal shoe rack with three shelves for shoes
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I like the shoe racks. They help me keep my more than 70 pairs of shoes orderly. I also received these very quickly when the order was placed." —Lowe's Reviewer

    Price: $37.98

    5. A hanging shoe compartment to contain your extra shoes or accessories when you want them out of sight but in an space-efficient way. The shelves are large enough to fit shoes side by side, too.

    hanging gray shoe organizer
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I started using these hanging shoe organizers to hold my jeans and shorts (I roll them up) since I have a small bedroom closet and needed to conserve space. The pockets in this organizer are wider and have slightly more room than a few other organizers I have. Also, the material is a bit heavier and well-made. I'm very pleased with it!" —sully1002

    Price: $21.98

    6. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet because who doesn't need extra space for their bathroom essentials? This cabinet takes advantage of all the unused space above the toilet and gives you four shelves that'll hold all your stuff.

    white over the toilet storage cabinet in a bathroom
    Lowe's

    Price: $73.56 (originally $101.91; available in two colors)

    7. An over-the-door organizer for anyone whose pantry isn't big enough. (Isn't that everyone?) It comes with eight detachable baskets, so go ahead and stock up on those extra snacks and condiments.

    white metal door organizer holding food items in a pantry
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This pantry door storage is a game-changer. I have a difficult corner pantry and often have to pull out a crate to get to what I need. This puts all the often used condiments and spreads in an easy-to-reach convenient hanging space. All the baskets, bolts, and screws came in the box. Was easy enough to secure to the door with a few drilled holes. Product is sturdy and strong enough for what its purpose intended. Would recommend." —Javaphile

    Price: $69.98 (originally $74.48)

    8. A metal shelf you can use in almost any cabinet or countertop to create more usable space for dishes, mugs, bathroom supplies, and more. And there's no assembly required.

    white metal rack in a cabinet holding bathroom items
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I use this in many cabinets. It's a great way to provide extra shelving where you need it. Sturdy and easy to use." —BeachGirl76

    Price: $12.98

    9. A set of airtight, reusable canisters to keep your dry ingredients nice and fresh so they're not getting stale in their ripped bags in the corner of your cabinets. They're also stackable to take up a minimal amount of space.

    stackable canisters with dry foods inside
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "These are great sizes and they stack. They are easy to take apart, [and] to wash and reassemble." —MariaB456

    Price: $54.99 (for a set of five)

    10. A storage ottoman that can be used as extra seating when you invite guests over and as a place to hide all the random things you don't want lying around on the floor when said guests are there.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Good quality and the fabric is much better than expected. Easy to assemble. Dimensions are as described although I wish I had just a tad bit more space inside for my pillows/blanket." —Shan

    Price: $134

    11. An expandable flatware tray with seven compartments so you can actually keep track of all your silverware and realize you have 18 knives but only two clean spoons.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I just had my kitchen remodeled and also wanted to organize my cupboards and drawers. The drawers are larger than I had before so buying the adjustable bamboo drawer liner was perfect. I was able to put all my silverware, and cutting knives, and larger kitchen accessories in one place. It’s awesome and makes everything visual and easy to see." —Pattycakes

    Price: $29.98

    12. A flexible insert that fits most drawers and will help you reorganize your disaster of an underwear and sock drawer. You'll be able find the exact garments you're looking for instead of digging around aimlessly.

    drawer insert
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Love this organizer. Bought three. Now each type of bra has its own place and the drawer looks so neat and tidy!" —Verified Purchaser

    Price: $9.98

    13. A pack of 15 vacuum seal storage bags you can use to store your out-of-season clothes so they're not taking up valuable closet space when you don't need them. You can use a regular vacuum to suck out all the excess air and make the bags super compact.

    person sucking air out of bag
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I honestly thought it was a joke until my friend gave me one to try. I love it. Now I can put all my blankets in one bag, pillows in another bag, and clothes in the other bags. And still see out the back window of the car, instead of six bags I only need three and it's all together. It makes sleepovers awesome." —Crystal

    Price: $23.43

    14. A shower caddy to hold shampoos, soaps, and other bathroom products in an easily accessible area. No more precariously stacking bottles on the bathtub rim or all over the floor where you keep kicking them over.

    steel shower caddy in the shower
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I like how it has all the space for everything you could need in a shower. Especially love the holder for the bar of soap." —Tony

    Price: $21.98

    15. An under-the-bed storage container that will help you put stuff away as well as protect it from the giant dust bunnies that tend to live there. The container is clear so you'll be able to tell what's inside even if you forget what you packed away.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I find this under-bed tote to be sturdy, with a sturdy lid too. Perfect for storing extras of anything under the bed! I will be getting another one." —Judy

    Price: $22.98

    16. A metal organizer so you can stack your pots, pans, bakeware, cutting boards, and more in a less chaotic way than just tossing them all together in a cabinet. It can be used vertically or horizontally depending on how much room you have.

    pans stacked on metal organizer
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Very pleased with this pan organizer. I bought two of them. I don't have much cupboard space. These really helped organize my pans." —Lowe's Reviewer

    Price: $27.98

    17. A woven basket to hold odds and ends that don't have any other place to go. And the basket is stylish enough that you can leave it out for everyone to admire.

    woven basket with blankets inside
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I have [a] very small kitchen so I used bamboo shoe racks and these baskets and others to make mini backer racks under each end of my large kitchen table. These baskets are nice-looking, a nice size, sturdy, and hold alot. I used them to store my baking supplies and kitchen towels." —shawne66

    Price: $29.98

    18. A coat rack that'll help declutter your entryway. It has a shelf and four hooks to hold jackets, keys, accessories, and whatever else you need to remember when you leave the house.

    gray hanging coat rack with a shelf and four hooks
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "It was easy to put together. I mounted it to [the] block wall near our hot tub. Holds beach towels perfectly. Love the top shelf too." —Marty

    Price: $44.09 

    19. A leaning ladder you can prop against the wall (AKA out of the way) for your extra blankets that are in regular rotation. It can hold blankets up to 20 pounds.

    leaning blanket ladder in a bathroom with towels on it
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Beautiful antique white shabby chic blanket ladder. Very sturdy and holds up to 20 pounds per blanket rest." —Katyb

    Price: $129.98

    20. A wine fridge that can show of your growing collection without requiring you to build a whole separate wine cellar or monopolize your counter space with bottles. It can hold up to 54 bottles and has a range of 41 degrees F – 68 degrees F to help you keep everything at just the right temperature.

    wine fridge with six shelves filled with wine
    Lowe's

    Promising review: “Great capacity. The soft close shelves are a wonderful touch! It is so quiet. We put it next to our living room, but worried it would be noisy when the compressor runs (it’s on tile floors), like our refrigerator is. I have yet to hear it come on, and it holds the temp perfectly for my reds. Time will tell how well it lasts, but so far, it’s perfect for our needs.” —mdawne

    Price: $584 (originally $899)

    21. A floating shelf so you display your favorite photos, decor, or small plants in a cool, minimalist way. You can place them anywhere you have free wall space and they're way less bulky than a big bookshelf.

    gray floating shelf
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Easy to put up. Plenty of anchor holes for attaching to studs, which gives good flexibility for positioning. We used them in our laundry room, but they'd be great in a living room or bedroom, too." —Steve

    Price: $29.98

    22. A drying rack to give you a place to hang your clothes and linens that's ~not~ the furniture in the room. Once you're done, you can fold it up and tuck it away out of sight.

    the drying rack with towels on it
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Works great! I put it by our wood stove to dry clothes when I can't use the outdoor clothesline." —Energywise 

    Price: $27.98

    23. A cube organizer that's a convenient way to give you more storage for things you both want to and don't want to see. You can use it vertically or horizontally and it has eight compartments.

    white 8-cube organizer
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "Simple assembly, sturdy construction, like the load bearing weight capacity of the shelves...and a good price!" —Rocky

    Price: $46.98

    24. And a stackable cube container (or a few) to put your cube organizer so you can toss things inside without worrying about them falling off the shelves.

    Lowe's

    Promising review: "This is an attractive, high-quality bin. Not cheap like some of the folding ones. Should last a long time. Kitties love them, too." —Yeti 

    Price: $15.98

    25. A set of sturdy bins that can hold anything you feel like putting in them — crafts, linens, toys, clothes, etc. The drawers pull out smoothly and the bins stack to make things easier for you.

    three white storage bins stacked
    Lowe's

    Promising review: "I ordered several of these storage drawers to corral items under the sink. Their size is perfect to allow for the sink bowl and the plumbing. The drawers are sturdy and slide easily in and out. I would recommend these to others looking for storage drawers." —Quiltmaker

    Price: $53.99 (for a set of three, originally $59.99)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.