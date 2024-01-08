25 Things From Lowe’s That’ll Make Space In Your Home In The Blink Of An Eye

1. A kitchen cart that instantly gives you an additional countertop (and granite, no less) as well as more storage space whenever you need it, and it can be rolled out of the way when you don't.
2. An under-the-sink organizer so you can easily see and grab all your cleaning supplies instead of having to sort through the mess that usually lives there.
3. A set of wire nesting end tables with wood tops that look stylish and functional. You can stash extra blanket and pillows inside as well and use them as end tables.
4. A metal shoe rack so you don't have to trip over a pile of loose shoes every time you come or leave home. And it'll be easier for you to find a pair of matching shoes when you need to run out the door in a hurry.
5. A hanging shoe compartment to contain your extra shoes or accessories when you want them out of sight but in an space-efficient way. The shelves are large enough to fit shoes side by side, too.
6. An over-the-toilet storage cabinet because who doesn't need extra space for their bathroom essentials? This cabinet takes advantage of all the unused space above the toilet and gives you four shelves that'll hold all your stuff.
7. An over-the-door organizer for anyone whose pantry isn't big enough. (Isn't that everyone?) It comes with eight detachable baskets, so go ahead and stock up on those extra snacks and condiments.
8. A metal shelf you can use in almost any cabinet or countertop to create more usable space for dishes, mugs, bathroom supplies, and more. And there's no assembly required.
9. A set of airtight, reusable canisters to keep your dry ingredients nice and fresh so they're not getting stale in their ripped bags in the corner of your cabinets. They're also stackable to take up a minimal amount of space.
10. A storage ottoman that can be used as extra seating when you invite guests over and as a place to hide all the random things you don't want lying around on the floor when said guests are there.
11. An expandable flatware tray with seven compartments so you can actually keep track of all your silverware and realize you have 18 knives but only two clean spoons.
12. A flexible insert that fits most drawers and will help you reorganize your disaster of an underwear and sock drawer. You'll be able find the exact garments you're looking for instead of digging around aimlessly.
13. A pack of 15 vacuum seal storage bags you can use to store your out-of-season clothes so they're not taking up valuable closet space when you don't need them. You can use a regular vacuum to suck out all the excess air and make the bags super compact.
14. A shower caddy to hold shampoos, soaps, and other bathroom products in an easily accessible area. No more precariously stacking bottles on the bathtub rim or all over the floor where you keep kicking them over.
15. An under-the-bed storage container that will help you put stuff away as well as protect it from the giant dust bunnies that tend to live there. The container is clear so you'll be able to tell what's inside even if you forget what you packed away.
16. A metal organizer so you can stack your pots, pans, bakeware, cutting boards, and more in a less chaotic way than just tossing them all together in a cabinet. It can be used vertically or horizontally depending on how much room you have.
17. A woven basket to hold odds and ends that don't have any other place to go. And the basket is stylish enough that you can leave it out for everyone to admire.
18. A coat rack that'll help declutter your entryway. It has a shelf and four hooks to hold jackets, keys, accessories, and whatever else you need to remember when you leave the house.
19. A leaning ladder you can prop against the wall (AKA out of the way) for your extra blankets that are in regular rotation. It can hold blankets up to 20 pounds.
20. A wine fridge that can show of your growing collection without requiring you to build a whole separate wine cellar or monopolize your counter space with bottles. It can hold up to 54 bottles and has a range of 41 degrees F – 68 degrees F to help you keep everything at just the right temperature.
21. A floating shelf so you display your favorite photos, decor, or small plants in a cool, minimalist way. You can place them anywhere you have free wall space and they're way less bulky than a big bookshelf.
22. A drying rack to give you a place to hang your clothes and linens that's ~not~ the furniture in the room. Once you're done, you can fold it up and tuck it away out of sight.
23. A cube organizer that's a convenient way to give you more storage for things you both want to and don't want to see. You can use it vertically or horizontally and it has eight compartments.
24. And a stackable cube container (or a few) to put your cube organizer so you can toss things inside without worrying about them falling off the shelves.
25. A set of sturdy bins that can hold anything you feel like putting in them — crafts, linens, toys, clothes, etc. The drawers pull out smoothly and the bins stack to make things easier for you.
