    These 28 Pairs Of Shoes From Walmart Are So Comfy, You’ll Reach For Them Every Day

    These are made for seven days a week.

    Lesley Chen
    by Lesley Chen

    BuzzFeed Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    1. A pair of scrunch ballet flats that are easy to match with any outfit. They're *also* easy to toss into a bag when you want to wear heels but need a backup plan in case your feet revolt.

    Close-up of a person&#x27;s lower legs wearing flat brown shoes, dressed in a pink skirt
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I needed a dressy flat that fit my swollen feet. I am pleased with these. They looked nice and were comfortable all day long." —Sally

    Price: $10.98 (available in sizes 6–11, including wide options, and two colors)

    2. A pair of buckle clogs combining comfort and style into one. They're great for days when you have to leave the house but want to wear (cute) slippers when you do.

    Model wearing the clogs
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Definitely a good look for less find! These are comfortable and the neutral color will go woth a lot. i am usually a 6.5 and I sized up to a 7 and they fit just right." —Emily

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    3. A Chelsea boot for those chilly mornings where you need some more substantial footwear than just a sneaker. They have pull-on tabs, a lug sole, and a foam insole, so you can wear them in comfort all day long.

    a person wearing the boots in pink
    Walmart

    Price: $52.49 (originally $65.99; available in sizes 5.5–12 and in five colors)

    4. A pair of waterproof Chelsea rain boot to keep your feet dry and cheery on rainy spring days. They have a padded footbed and a glossy look, so you might not even mind stepping in a few puddles.

    the boots in green
    Walmart

    Promising review: "They are so comfortable and cute the only problem you will have is what color to get. I got two colors and they are great boots. I wear them even when it's not raining!" —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 5–11 and in three colors)

    5. A square-toe mule you can slide on and off to give your OOTD that finishing touch. They're as chic as a loafer, but you won't have to worry about any blisters thanks to the open back.

    Model wearing the blush mules
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are so comfortable and can easily be styled up or down. They are a little small or if you're on the fence size up." —Juliana

    Price: $49.99 (available in sizes 6–12 and five colors)

    6. A pair of canvas slip-on sneakers with a breathable top so your feet can look and feel cool no matter what the temperature is like outside.

    The white sneaker
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Excellent fit. Very comfortable. True to size. —Debra

    Price: $15.70+ (available in sizes 5–11)

    7. A pair of thong sandals with a toe loop, slip-resistant footbed, and adjustable straps to keep your feet sitting comfortably and securely in place when you're out and about.

    brown strappy sandal with buckles on white background
    Walmart

    Reviewers suggest sizing down!

    Promising review: "I love the adjustable straps. The arches fit perfectly, and the insole is both cushiony and supportive. Great start to summer wardrobe." —Walmart reviewer

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide options, and two colors)

    8. A platform slide sandal that will give you extra inches of height without any extra inches of pain. The heel has a chic woven pattern, and the footbed is memory foam to cradle your foot with each step.

    the shoe in white
    Walmart

    Price: $22.98 (available in sizes 6.5–11)

    9. A faux-leather sandal with a basketweave design that provides toe coverage but also gives your feet room to stretch out on the sides. You can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion.

    the flat in brown
    Walmart

    Price: $31.08+ (available in sizes 5.5–12 and three colors)

    10. Some espadrilles that will instantly make you feel like you're on vacation, thanks to their easy, breezy style. Slip them on with jeans, a flowy dress, or your favorite getaway outfit.

    the shoes in grey
    Walmart

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes 6.5–11)

    11. A pair of embroidered flats to help your feet make a statement every time you walk into a room. They'll bring a smile to your face whenever you put them on, too.

    The heather grey flats
    Walmart

    Promising review: "The number of compliments I have received on these shoes is wild! They are comfortable, stylish, and reasonably priced. Can't ask for more! TTS." —Sheena

    Price: $19.99+ (available in sizes 6–10 and three styles)

    12. A pair of Crocs because let's face it — you can't deny the fact that the cushy, ventilated design isn't anything but super comfy. Once you put on a pair, you might not want to wear anything else.

    A pair of camo-patterned Crocs on a white background, available for purchase
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are so comfy and cute. Great when it's raining, going to the pool or lake. Quick trips to the store. Love my crocs. Very cushy." —KBoyd

    Price: $27.45+ (originally $49.99; available in women's sizes 6–12, men's sizes 4–13, and 16 colors)

    13. Or a pair of Crocs flip-flops just as comfy as their clog counterparts, but a little more beach-friendly. Plus they're buoyant, so you don't have to worry about losing one in a pool or ocean.

    White flip-flop with a rounded toe post and a logo on the strap
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Comfortable, cute, durable, easy-to-clean, supportive, versatile... I just love them. I wear them with skirts. I wear them to clean house. These guys were worth every penny. I have a white pair in women's and a black unisex pair, and I love them both. They are well worth the money. I highly recommend!" —samantha

    Price: $19.99+ (originally $29.99; available in women's sizes 6–12, men's sizes and 4–13, and six colors)

    14. A pair of bright running shoes that are everything you need to get outside more this season. They're breathable, shock-absorbing, supportive, and super cute.

    The green sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These shoes make any outfit look 100% better. I get so many compliments on them at work and when I go out. The color is so pretty and I just love how comfy they feel. I put them through heck cause I walk to and from work and they still look nice and clean." —bxkffyzwty

    Price: $39.08+ (available in sizes 8–9.5)

    15. A pair of quilted flats for those days when you're feeling just a little extra fancy. They have a shiny cap toe and come in wide widths, too.

    Person sitting in plaid pants and grey top, wearing quilted black flats
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I love these shoes! So comfortable and look like more pricey shoes than they are. Great value all around!" —CassieE

    Price: $19.98 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide options)

    16. A pair of classic lace-up sneakers so versatile they'll become your go-to shoes. They'll go with everything in your closet, whether that's a casual dress or your fave pair of jeans.

    A pair of black sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Didn't want to spend $60 on those other shoes with the star if you know what I mean, so I bought these instead. I have a pair of the other shoes and they're nowhere as comfortable as these!! I had my sister try them as well and she too agreed that these are much more comfortable!! Runs true to size." —Becca

    Price: $17.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    17. A pair Reebok sneakers with a throwback look that will remind you of the pair you had in high school, minus the awkward teen moments. *Shudders*

    the sneakers in white
    Walmart

    Price: $55 (available in sizes 5–12, including wide options)

    18. A pair of moto boots for adding a little rock 'n' roll to your day. They're made of genuine leather, have removable insoles, and will only look better with wear.

    A black boot
    Walmart

    Price: $69.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    19. A pair of platform sneakers to give you that extra bit of lift on days where you feel like being casual chic. And you can never have enough white sneakers anyway.

    A white sneaker
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I bought these shoes specifically for my vacation to NYC last week and I wore them every day and they held up SOOO well. They looked so cute and are bright white. Comfortable enough to walk around NYC for nine days, which is amazing considering the price! Ordering more now!" —Amber

    Price: $16.98 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide options)

    20. A pair of canvas moccasins you can wear on a boat, on a beach, or just walking around your neighborhood. Perfect for the warmer weather ahead.

    Casual slip-on shoe with a canvas upper and white sole, suitable for everyday wear
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I was looking for an everyday casual lightweight shoe that is easy to slide on and just go. This is the shoe. And I have gone through many purchases trying to find the right one. It is lightweight, casual for any outfit, true to size and has a nice grip on the bottom." —amy

    Price: $9.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    21. A pair of ankle booties with V-cutouts on the sides to give your ankles some extra room, and a block heel that will keep up with you all day and night.

    Woman&#x27;s ankle boot with a low, stacked heel and smooth upper, suitable for versatile styling
    Walmart

    Price: $39.31 (available in sizes 5.5–12 and seven colors)

    22. A pair of metallic sandals to add some shine and a pop of color to your feet. Just slide your in and go.

    Person wearing multi-strap flat sandals suitable for shopping
    Walmart

    Promising review: "I bought these sandals in black and LOVE them! They are so comfortable, and they go with everything. They are true to size. I would highly recommend." —Michelle

    Price: $12.98 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide options, and three colors)

    23. A pair of scrunchback sneakers for those people who love the look of a good lace-up sneaker but don't love having to tie laces. With these, you can put them on without ever having to make a bunny loop again.

    Person tying the laces of beige casual sneakers
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These shoes are so comfortable. They are easy to slip on and slip off." —Sandra

    Price: $10.98 (available in sizes 6–12, including wide options, and 4 colors)

    24. A pair of woven slides because sometimes you can't be bothered to overthink what shoes you want to wear, and these are an easy choice since they pair well with any and everything.

    A brown, crocodile-embossed slide sandal displayed against a white background
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Love these sandals! Great pair, comfortable and so cute." —Mmcurry98

    Price: $12.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and two colors)

    25. Some retro low top sneakers you ~could~ wear on the basketball court, but you could also wear hanging out with friends off the court. They have odor-reducing technology built into the lining to help you avoid stinky feet.

    A single low-top sneaker with lace-up closure, displayed against a plain background for shopping purposes
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These are fabulous alternatives to low dunks and so comfortable. Almost memory foam feeling soles. Extremely good shape and seem pretty well made for the price. I bought black and went back to buy the blue. Look incredible with the current wide/90s jeans trend." —Lowdunks

    Price: $22.98 (available in sizes 6–12 and five colors)

    26. Espadrille wedges aka the perfect alternative for when you need to dress up but can't stand the idea of wearing stilettos for more than five minutes. These give you a substantial heel but also have an adjustable ankle strap and cushioned footbed.

    Person standing in wedge sandals with floral print skirt, focus on footwear for shopping context
    Walmart

    Promising review: "These shoes are so cute and stylish! The front are a canvas like material and the backs straps are a leather like material. They are about a 4" wedge heel and very comfortable if you get the correct size. These do run a half size smaller. I am usually a 7 but had to size up in these to a 7.5. These will be my go to this spring and summer! The colors are so chic and the perfect compliment to any outfit." —Adorable

    Price: $22.98 (available in sizes 6–11 and three colors)

    27. A pair of woven ballet flats you'll want to put into your everyday rotation. They're super breathable so you don't have to worry about sweaty feet when you're running to meetings or between appointments.

    Woman wearing classic beige perforated ballet flats and blue denim jeans
    Walmart

    Promising review: "OMG, order these now! I had low expectations, but these are so good looking! The color is a pretty tan with cool tones. The mesh is perfect for spring/summer. These are so great for the price! I love when Walmart hits a home run!" —WLJC

    Price: $17.98 (available in sizes 6–11)

    28. A pair of slip-on sneakers that are like a breath of fresh air for your feet, thanks to the recycled content and mesh upper. And there are no laces to deal with either!

    Slip-on sneaker with knit upper and white sole, displayed against a plain background
    Walmart

    Promising review: "Right out of the box these shoes feel great. they slip on and feel like walking on pillows. the fit is perfect. no complaints with this purchase at all." —d10757

    Price: $44.98 (originally $58; available in sizes 5–13, including wide options, and ten colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.