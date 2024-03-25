These 30 Pairs Of Shoes From Walmart Are So Comfy, You’ll Reach For Them Every Day

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of scrunch ballet flats that are easy to match with any outfit. They're *also* easy to toss into a bag when you want to wear heels but need a backup plan in case your feet revolt.
2. A pair of buckle clogs combining comfort and style into one. They're great for days when you have to leave the house but want to wear (cute) slippers when you do.
3. A Chelsea boot for those chilly mornings where you need some more substantial footwear than just a sneaker. They have pull-on tabs, a lug sole, and a foam insole, so you can wear them in comfort all day long.
4. A pair of waterproof Chelsea rain boot to keep your feet dry and cheery on rainy spring days. They have a padded footbed and a glossy look, so you might not even mind stepping in a few puddles.
5. A square-toe mule you can slide on and off to give your OOTD that finishing touch. They're as chic as a loafer, but you won't have to worry about any blisters thanks to the open back.
6. A pair of canvas slip-on sneakers with a breathable top so your feet can look and feel cool no matter what the temperature is like outside.
7. A pair of sneakers so lightweight you'll almost feel like you're not even wearing shoes. With a mesh upper and lining to keep your feet from overheating whenever you're running (or running late), these babies are about to become your new besties.
8. A pair of thong sandals with a toe loop, slip-resistant footbed, and adjustable straps to keep your feet sitting comfortably and securely in place when you're out and about.
9. A platform slide sandal that will give you extra inches of height without any extra inches of pain. The heel has a chic woven pattern, and the footbed is memory foam to cradle your foot with each step.
10. A pair of fun sneakers for anyone who wants to add just a touch of color to their sneaker game. You can wear them out grocery shopping or to a brunch with your besties.
11. A faux-leather sandal with a basketweave design that provides toe coverage but also gives your feet room to stretch out on the sides. You can dress them up or down, depending on the occasion.
12. Some espadrilles that will instantly make you feel like you're on vacation, thanks to their easy, breezy style. Slip them on with jeans, a flowy dress, or your favorite getaway outfit.
13. A pair of embroidered flats to help your feet make a statement every time you walk into a room. They'll bring a smile to your face whenever you put them on, too.
14. A pair of Crocs because let's face it — you can't deny the fact that the cushy, ventilated design isn't anything but super comfy. Once you put on a pair, you might not want to wear anything else.
15. Or a pair of Crocs flip-flops just as comfy as their clog counterparts, but a little more beach-friendly. Plus they're buoyant, so you don't have to worry about losing one in a pool or ocean.
16. A pair of bright running shoes that are everything you need to get outside more this season. They're breathable, shock-absorbing, supportive, and super cute.
17. A pair of quilted flats for those days when you're feeling just a little extra fancy. They have a shiny cap toe and come in wide widths, too.
18. A pair of classic lace-up sneakers so versatile they'll become your go-to shoes. They'll go with everything in your closet, whether that's a casual dress or your fave pair of jeans.
19. A pair Reebok sneakers with a throwback look that will remind you of the pair you had in high school, minus the awkward teen moments. *Shudders*
20. A pair of moto boots for adding a little rock 'n' roll to your day. They're made of genuine leather, have removable insoles, and will only look better with wear.
21. A pair of platform sneakers to give you that extra bit of lift on days where you feel like being casual chic. And you can never have enough white sneakers anyway.
22. A pair of canvas moccasins you can wear on a boat, on a beach, or just walking around your neighborhood. Perfect for the warmer weather ahead.
23. A pair of ankle booties with V-cutouts on the sides to give your ankles some extra room, and a block heel that will keep up with you all day and night.
24. A pair of metallic sandals to add some shine and a pop of color to your feet. Just slide your in and go.
25. A pair of scrunchback sneakers for those people who love the look of a good lace-up sneaker but don't love having to tie laces. With these, you can put them on without ever having to make a bunny loop again.
26. A pair of woven slides because sometimes you can't be bothered to overthink what shoes you want to wear, and these are an easy choice since they pair well with any and everything.
27. Some retro low top sneakers you ~could~ wear on the basketball court, but you could also wear hanging out with friends off the court. They have odor-reducing technology built into the lining to help you avoid stinky feet.
28. Espadrille wedges aka the perfect alternative for when you need to dress up but can't stand the idea of wearing stilettos for more than five minutes. These give you a substantial heel but also have an adjustable ankle strap and cushioned footbed.
29. A pair of woven ballet flats you'll want to put into your everyday rotation. They're super breathable so you don't have to worry about sweaty feet when you're running to meetings or between appointments.
30. A pair of slip-on sneakers that are like a breath of fresh air for your feet, thanks to the recycled content and mesh upper. And there are no laces to deal with either!
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.