26 Pairs Of Shoes Destined To Become Your New Favorites

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.
1. A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy *and* on trend, day or night.
2. A vintage-inspired Reebok sneaker to let you live your modern day life with a throwback, retro look.
3. A pair of Toms sandals with a cute cutout on the back and 3 1/2-inch block heels that provide support ~and~ give you a little lift all day long.
4. A pair of Superga sneakers, which combine comfort with chic, Italian style and will make you want a pair for every day of the week.
5. A Vans slip-on that you can easily slide on and go, because sometimes you just don't have the time (or want) to deal with tying shoelaces.
6. A pair of retro-style sneakers that are lightweight and low-profile and come in so many fun color combinations, you'll want to start a new shoe collection ~soley~ of this brand.
7. A pair of waterproof Sperry duck boots you can wear on rainy days and still look stylish. Go ahead and jump in a giant puddle (or a few).
8. Or! A pair of low Hunter rain booties with a rear pull tab that are way easier to slip on than knee-high ones. You can practically step in and out of them instead of having to grip slippery boots after coming in from the rain.
9. A pair of Cole Haan driver shoes that you can wear even if you're not actually driving anywhere (or playing golf). They have a classic style and grippy sole for all of your favorite activities (including, well, golf).
10. A pair of Ugg mini booties that will make your feet feel like they're wrapped in soft pillows all day long. They're almost as comfy as wearing fuzzy slippers and work with lots of outfits.
11. A pair of versatile ankle boots you can dress up or down, depending on your mood and OOTD. They also have a convenient inside zipper so you can quickly put them on or take them off.
12. A pair of Steve Madden loafer mules that will complete any look to give you that effortless ~style.~ And because they're slip-ons, you'll never have to worry about blisters on your heels.
13. A pair of woven mules because sometimes you can't be bothered to lean over and deal with hard-to-put-on shoes, but you can just slide into these and walk out the door.
14. A pointed-toe flat for the days when you want to be dressier but don't want to deal with aching feet from high heels. They have enough cushion to keep up with you even if you're on your feet all day.
15. A Teva outdoors sandal to accompany you on all your adventures — whether that's hiking, water sports, or just heading to the grocery store.
16. Or a Steve Madden sandal that will be your go-to warm-weather essential because they're that easy to match. The ankle straps keep them on securely so you don't have to worry about them flying off any time you're walking more than 10 feet.
17. A pair of Saucony Jazz sneakers with a vintage look but modern, cushy comfort. They come with an extra set of laces too, in case you want to switch up your footwear.
18. A pair of low-wedge flats so versatile that you can wear them to work, brunch, or an evening out (or all of the above on the same day).
19. A pair of leather Everlane flats that are designed to fit like a glove. They mold to your feet over time so they'll feel like they're customized just for you.
20. A pair of classic Keds canvas sneakers to remind you that some '90s fashion trends are worthy of a comeback (but not you, tube tops).
21. A pair of colorful On running shoes that you can wear straight from a workout to happy hour (or vice versa) without having to do a wardrobe change.
22. A pair of white sneakers with colorful rainbow and sun designs to brighten your step and day, even if the weather says otherwise. Good vibes all around.
23. A high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker that is a timeless classic for a reason. They embody casual chic and can be worn with jeans, leggings, shorts, joggers...the list goes on and on.
24. A pair of huarache sandals that will make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation even if you spend most of your time within a half-mile radius of your home. And they're breathable to help prevent stinky feet!
25. A pair of platform Crocs clogs because you have to admit, Crocs are the fashion statement you didn't know you needed. They're lightweight, and comfortable, and this particular pair has a fun elevated sole, too.
26. And a pair of crisp, white loafers that defies the rule about not wearing white after Labor Day. These comfy shoes are just asking to be worn year-round.
The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.