Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
Search

Gift Guide

Beauty + Personal Care

Fashion

Home

Sports + Fitness

Stores

Tech

Kids

Pets

Sex Toys

We hope you love our recommendations! Some may have been sent as samples, but all were independently selected by our editors. Just FYI, BuzzFeed and its publishing partners may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.

27 Pairs Of Shoes Destined To Become Your New Favorites

Say hello to your go-to footwear.

Lesley Chen
by Lesley Chen

BuzzFeed Contributor

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

1. A pair of faux-shearling Sorel boots to keep your feet warm and dry in any weather. They are waterproof and will make you feel cozier just by looking at them.

a reviewer photo of the cream colored boots
amazon.com

Promising review: "These boots are so comfy and warm! There’s no breaking-in period. They fit like high-top tennis shoes. I’m normally a size 6 but had to go with size 7. They are super cute!" —DealTracker

Get them from Amazon for $99.95 (available in sizes 6–11 and six colors).

2. A pair of Birkenstock sandals that basically go with everything and will keep you both comfy *and* on trend, day or night.

A reviewer photo of gray Birkenstock sandals
amazon.com

Promising review: "Love these sandals! They are sturdy and comfortable. I wore these for several days of walking 10+ miles on my recent trip to Europe, without any pain or blisters!" —Ckaminske

Get them from Amazon for $99.95+ (available in sizes 4–15.5 and 36 colors).

3. A vintage-inspired Reebok sneaker to let you live your modern day life with a throwback, retro look.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "It is an awesome retro sneaker and I am really happy with the way they look. They are very comfortable, but I do recommend sizing down a half size with these, especially if you have small/narrow feet like mine. I definitely recommend these." —Gayla Holleyman

Get them from Amazon for $65.16+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 14 colors).

4. A pair of Toms sandals with a cute cutout on the back and 3 1/2-inch block heels that provide support ~and~ give you a little lift all day long.

reviewer photo of white cutout heeled sandals
amazon.com

Promising review: "Absolutely love these! They are so comfy that I can walk miles in them without my feet hurting. They also go with every outfit and can easily be dressed up or down." —Cassidy

Get them from Amazon for $67.97+ (available in sizes 5–12 and eight colors).

5. A pair of Superga sneakers, which combine comfort with chic, Italian style and will make you want a pair for every day of the week.

model wearing white Superga sneakers
Amazon

Promising review: "Keep in mind these are flat sneakers — the inner lining offers arch support, but if you need more, you may place an insert inside. They are soooooooo comfortable. I bought my first pair in 1995 in Italy and fell in love with them. I ordered them again this year in WHITE and receive many compliments. They are great quality and I just love them!!!" —luca

Get them from Amazon for $61.28+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 44 colors).

6. A Vans slip-on that you can easily slide on and go, because sometimes you just don't have the time (or want) to deal with tying shoelaces.

reviewer wearing black vans slip-on trainers
amazon.com

Promising review: "These shoes are my go-to shoes. They match with almost everything, and are so comfortable. Despite wearing them almost everyday, and not being a very careful person, these shoes are still in pretty good shape, proving [their] durability. After ordering these, I now want more pairs in other prints/colors!" —Vivian

Get them from Amazon for $39.33+ (available in sizes 5–14.5 and 63 colors).

7. A pair of retro-style sneakers that are lightweight and low-profile and come in so many fun color combinations, you'll want to start a new shoe collection ~soley~ of this brand.

white and pink Asics sneakers
Amazon

Promising review: "I love these shoes! They are extremely comfortable and fit perfectly. I'm always a size 8 – 8 1/2 and I ordered an 8 1/2. The color combinations for retro/vintage style of Asics are fun and you can wear them with jeans or even a dressier outfit for something different and funky. My foot is a little wide so these hug nicely without my foot slipping around too much in the shoe and they aren't so tight that my feet hurt after wearing them. They are a great walking around shoe. One other thing to note is that these shoes have breathability! " —Danielle McGowan

Get them from Amazon for $64.90 (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).

8. A pair of waterproof Sperry duck boots you can wear on rainy days and still look stylish. Go ahead and jump in a giant puddle (or a few).

Reviewer wearing black and brown boots
amazon.com

Promising review: "I'm pretty obsessed with the quality and look of this shoe. I work out in the yard/greenhouse all day and these are perfect for keeping my feet dry. Surprisingly lightweight and good support." —Sabrina

Get them from Amazon for $69.02+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 17 colors).

9. Or! A pair of low Hunter rain booties with a rear pull tab that are way easier to slip on than knee-high ones. You can practically step in and out of them instead of having to grip slippery boots after coming in from the rain.

a model wearing the dark green Hunter boots
Amazon

Promising review: "These are my absolute favorite shoes to wear, they go so well with everything and I love wearing them to work where I am on my feet a lot and they feel great all day." —Sarah

Get them from Amazon for $89.99+ (available in sizes 5–13 and 13 colors).

10. A pair of Cole Haan driver shoes that you can wear even if you're not actually driving anywhere (or playing golf). They have a classic style and grippy sole for all of your favorite activities (including, well, golf).

amazon.com

Promising review: "Love these loafers! Very comfortable, light, and they look great on. A nice alternative look to the traditional penny loafer." —Riki Brown

Get them from Amazon for $80.07+ (available in sizes 5–11, regular and wide sizes, and eight colors).

11. A pair of Ugg mini booties that will make your feet feel like they're wrapped in soft pillows all day long. They're almost as comfy as wearing fuzzy slippers and work with lots of outfits.

amazon.com

Promising review: “Can’t go wrong with Ugg boots! These are super comfortable and warm. They hit just above the ankle which is super cute paired some rolled-up jeans. These fit as expected. I would definitely recommend!" —R. Warne

Get them from Amazon for $159.95+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 20 colors).

12. A pair of versatile ankle boots you can dress up or down, depending on your mood and OOTD. They also have a convenient inside zipper so you can quickly put them on or take them off.

Reviewer wearing ankle boots with jeans
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was taking a chance buying a pair of boots that didn’t cost and arm and a leg, but was so surprised at the quality of these boots! They’re so stylish and so comfortable and they go with all of my jeans. I wear them to work as a paralegal but also casually. They’re perfect. I highly recommend them!" —Emmily Nelson

Get them from Amazon for $44 (available in sizes 5–15 and five colors).

13. A pair of Steve Madden loafer mules that will complete any look to give you that effortless ~style.~ And because they're slip-ons, you'll never have to worry about blisters on your heels.

Reviewer pic of the black slip on loafers with a gold buckle on top
amazon.com

Promising review: "I LOVE THESE SHOES!!! I wear these almost every day and always get compliments on them. Super comfy!" —Pat J.

Get them from Amazon for $37.96+ (available in sizes 5.5–11 and 10 colors).

14. A pair of woven mules because sometimes you can't be bothered to lean over and deal with hard-to-put-on shoes, but you can just slide into these and walk out the door.

beige woven mules
Target

Promising review: "Very cute and comfortable shoes! True to size." —the_montessortof_mom

Get them from Target for $24.99 (available in sizes 5–12 and two colors).

15. A pointed-toe flat for the days when you want to be dressier but don't want to deal with aching feet from high heels. They have enough cushion to keep up with you even if you're on your feet all day.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "Super stylish flats for work! I plan to purchase these in several colors! Perfect for work and extremely comfortable. I’m especially impressed with the quality. I walk every lunch break and these still look brand new. I would however recommend using some kind of protective spray for the suede. I wear a size 8 and found these to run a tad big, not big enough to size up as I personally have wider feet. I get compliments on them all the time." —dan

Get them from Amazon for $79.95+ (available in sizes 4.5–12, narrow and wide sizes, and six colors).

16. A Teva outdoors sandal to accompany you on all your adventures — whether that's hiking, water sports, or just heading to the grocery store.

reviewer photo of green teva sandals with three straps
amazon.com

Promising review: "These are the best walking sandals! I put thousands of walking miles on my old pair and just ordered the exact same sandals with the hope of thousands more. Excellent arch support and cushion." —J

Get them from Amazon for $49.90+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 21 colors).

17. Or a Steve Madden sandal that will be your go-to warm-weather essential because they're that easy to match. The ankle straps keep them on securely so you don't have to worry about them flying off any time you're walking more than 10 feet.

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "My feet are wide, so I was worried that the strap near the toes would be too narrow, but it wasn't! I'm also happy to report that these shoes were comfortable to wear right out of the box. I've worn them about five times now (for varying degrees of time — a few hours to all day), and since the straps have molded to my feet a bit more, they are even more comfortable!" —Chelsea MB

Get them from Amazon for $41.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and 14 colors).

18. A pair of Saucony Jazz sneakers with a vintage look but modern, cushy comfort. They come with an extra set of laces too, in case you want to switch up your footwear.

reviewer wearing black and white Saucony sneakers
amazon.com

Promising review: "My favorite of the Saucony line of sneakers. Perfect fit, comfortable, airy! Hence I buy it over and over again, year after year. Need I say more...highly recommend!" —JA, GA

Get them from Amazon for $129.61+ (available in sizes 5–11.5 and 14 colors).

19. A pair of low-wedge flats so versatile that you can wear them to work, brunch, or an evening out (or all of the above on the same day).

amazon.com, amazon.com

Promising review: "I went through many options for black flats before stumbling upon this one. I'm so glad I did! It's been almost a month now, and the quality is good for the price. Comfortable and seems like you don't really need to break them in. They look realllllly cute and go with almost anything." —Karin Krisdiva

Get them from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in sizes 5–12 and 13 colors).

20. A pair of leather Everlane flats that are designed to fit like a glove. They mold to your feet over time so they'll feel like they're customized just for you.

model wearing caramel flats
Everlane

Promising review: "I absolutely love the day gloves, and I have them in several colors. They are stylish and comfortable right out of the box. They're great for work. Fit is true to size." —ndog99

Get them from Everlane for $135 (available in sizes 5–11, narrow and comfort fits, and 12 colors).

21. A pair of classic Keds canvas sneakers to remind you that some '90s fashion trends are worthy of a comeback (but not you, tube tops).

reviewer wearing white keds sneakers
amazon.com

Promising review: "I was 10 when I had my last pair of Keds, and I don't know why, because they're cute and comfortable. I despise the typical chunky white tennis shoes that make my feet look like bricks. I'm going to really enjoy wearing these with skirts and dresses throughout the spring and summer as well as with jeans and leggings." —Annie

Get them from Amazon for $41.49+ (available in sizes 5–13, narrow and wide fits, and 22 colors).

22. A pair of colorful On running shoes that you can wear straight from a workout to happy hour (or vice versa) without having to do a wardrobe change.

On running shoes in pink
Nordstrom

Promising review: "I have been looking for everyday sneakers for months and finally found them! These shoes are so comfortable and easy to get on and off." —kad1811

Get them from Nordstrom for $139.99 (available in sizes 5–11 and seven colors).

23. A pair of white sneakers with colorful rainbow and sun designs to brighten your step and day, even if the weather says otherwise. Good vibes all around.

white sneakers with embroidered rainbow along the outsides and embroidered sun in yellow and orange along the insides
Soludos

Promising review: "I have these in white, pink, and navy blue and love all of them and get tons of compliments. Comfy and they go with everything!" —Esther F.

Get them from Soludos for $149 (available in sizes 5–11 and two colors).

24. A high-top Converse Chuck Taylor sneaker that is a timeless classic for a reason. They embody casual chic and can be worn with jeans, leggings, shorts, joggers...the list goes on and on.

reviewer photo of white high top converse sneakers
amazon.com

Promising review: "I love these shoes so much! They fit perfectly and they are really comfortable and really cute!" —Women’s converse

Get them from Amazon for $78.73+ (available in sizes 5–18 and 28 colors).

25. A pair of huarache sandals that will make you feel like you're on a tropical vacation even if you spend most of your time within a half-mile radius of your home. And they're breathable to help prevent stinky feet!

models wearing brown and gray huarache sandals
Nordstrom

Promising review: "These shoes are so comfortable. Great way to get a little more dressy than your flip-flops. Definitely recommend." —mjmalone

Get them from Nordstrom for $138 (available in sizes 5–11 and five colors).

26. A pair of platform Crocs clogs because you have to admit, Crocs are the fashion statement you didn't know you needed. They're lightweight, and comfortable, and this particular pair has a fun elevated sole, too.

amazon.com

Promising reviews: "They are comfortable and stylish. I love the platform. Perfect for longer jeans." —Nayeli Guerrero

Get them from Amazon for $59.99 (available in sizes 4–11 and 13 colors).

27. And a pair of crisp, white loafers that defies the rule about not wearing white after Labor Day. These comfy shoes are just asking to be worn year-round.

white loafer with gold-tone buckle
Nordstrom

Promising review: "These are by far the most comfortable loafers I have had in a while. The sole is a hard bottom but not so hard that they aren't flexible when you walk. The leather is super soft, but the part around the heel is particularly soft and flexible. You never get the tightness or rubbing on your heel that you usually get from shoes. They did not need breaking in at all. It is a narrow or slim-fitting shoe, but it adds to the sleekness. I wear a 9.5 usually and I ordered these in a 9M based on other reviews and they fit like a glove." —Cassandra

Get them from Nordstrom for $104.90+ (available in sizes 4–12 and 25 colors/patterns).

The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.