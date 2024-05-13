BuzzFeed Shopping logoBuzzFeed Shopping logo
    8 Nice-Looking Pants From Target That Are Still Totally Comfy

    Sometimes, you want a happy medium.

    Leigh Weingus
    by Leigh Weingus

    HuffPost Contributor

    Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women's.

    Over the years, most of us have realized that “hard pants” (think jeans, or anything heavyweight), aren’t all that necessary. And if we do wear them out, you’d better believe we’re changing back into soft, lightweight pants as soon as we get home.

    However, sometimes you want a happy medium — pants that look polished enough to wear while running errands or even in a casual work environment but still offer the comfort of something you might wear around the house.

    Luckily, Target has many comfortable options available at an affordable price point. Whether you tend to stick to neutrals or prefer louder, more vibrant patterns, there’s something here for everyone.

    Ahead, we rounded up eight stylish pants:

    1. Wide-leg linen pants that come in a ton of colors

    Model wearing the black pants
    These high-rise pants answer your warm-weather wishes: They’re super lightweight, easy to pull on, and available in various colors and patterns. With a drawstring waist and light linen fabric, these pants can be easily dressed up or down. 

    Price: $25 (available in sizes XS–4X and six styles)

    2. Cargo joggers for when you need something comfy and functional

    Model wearing the green pants
    Cargo pants are back in style, and you’ll never want to take these ones off. Perfect for wearing around the house, spring and summer travel, or a light workout, these cargo joggers are made with moisture-wicking, quick-drying fabric with spandex. They feature a four-way stretch, an elastic waistband, and multiple pockets. They also have a UPF rating of 50+. 

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    3. A pair of office-ready pants with stretch and structure

    Model wearing the black pants
    These ultra-slim ankle pants offer the sleek silhouette of a professional pant while offering accommodating stretch. Reviewer Junoty commented that the high-rise fit "holds everything in," and a reviewer named Nic mentioned that "the fabric is structured but still easy to move." 

    Price: $29 (available in sizes 2–16)

    4. A pair of trousers for when you want something fancier

    Model in green high-rise trousers
    Whether you work in a fancy-ish office or you feel like dressing up, these high-rise trousers are a great pick. These straight-fit trousers promise to be ultra-comfortable while still looking polished. With a midweight rayon-blend fabrication, these pants' stylish look and soft feel still make them a great option. 

    Price: $25.60 (originally $32; available in sizes 0–26, three colors, and select short and long options)

    We can’t ignore the magic of these high-waisted flare leggings, which double as pants you can definitely wear out without looking like you just came from the gym.

    These cotton and spandex pants are super lightweight and have hundreds of 5-star reviews. “I have six pairs of these, that's how much I love them!” one reviewer wrote. “They're so incredibly comfy and, with a longer shirt, still look professional enough for a day at my office.”

    Price: $20 (available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    6. A comfy pair of high-rise cargos

    Cargo sweats are great, but if you’re looking for something a little less casual, this high-rise pick will get the job done. These cargo pants feature a straight leg and relaxed fit. Made of midweight cotton fabric with spandex, they feature side cargo pockets in addition to front and back pockets.

    “These pants are the most comfortable pants I’ve bought and worn in a long time,” wrote reviewer Cemarcas. “Got them in three different colors.”

    Price: $30 (available in sizes XXS–4X and six colors)

    7. Super-stretchy high-rise taper pants

    Model wearing the black pants
    If you’re looking for something with a little extra stretch, look no further than these stretch-woven high-rise taper pants. These pants are water-repellant and made for walking and everyday wear. Made of recycled polyester and spandex, reviewers are obsessed with these pants. 

    “Sooo comfy! I got them in every color,” wrote reviewer Ladybug2021.

    Price: $32 (available in sizes XS–4X and three colors)

    8. High-rise classic joggers that can be dressed up or down

    Model wearing the light blue pants
    Sure, these are technically sweatpants material, but if the photos posted by customers are any indication, they can also be easily dressed up. With an elasticized waistband and drawstring, these ultra-comfortable joggers have side pockets and elastic-cinched ankles.

    Price: $21.25+ (originally $25; available in sizes XXS–4X and three colors)

    The reviews for this post have been edited for length and clarity.