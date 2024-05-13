8 Nice-Looking Pants From Target That Are Still Totally Comfy

Over the years, most of us have realized that “hard pants” (think jeans, or anything heavyweight), aren’t all that necessary. And if we do wear them out, you’d better believe we’re changing back into soft, lightweight pants as soon as we get home.

However, sometimes you want a happy medium — pants that look polished enough to wear while running errands or even in a casual work environment but still offer the comfort of something you might wear around the house.

Luckily, Target has many comfortable options available at an affordable price point. Whether you tend to stick to neutrals or prefer louder, more vibrant patterns, there’s something here for everyone.