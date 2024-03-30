Don't Ignore These 4 Signs That Experts Say Could Mean You're Experiencing Hearing Loss

While we often think of hearing loss as something that only happens to much older people ― that’s actually not the case.

According to the National Institute of Deafness and Hearing Disorders, 1 in 8 people in the United States over the age of 12 have hearing loss in both ears, and about 28.8 million U.S. adults could benefit from hearing aids.

While struggling to hear may be the most obvious sign that you need to get your ears checked, it’s not the only one. We asked audiologists to share the top signs that it’s time to get your hearing checked. Here’s what they had to say:

1. You’re struggling to keep up with conversations.