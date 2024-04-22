If You Want To Lower Your Dementia Risk, Experts Say To Avoid These 3 Things

We all know that the benefits of getting the recommended 150 minutes of exercise per week extend far beyond maintaining or losing weight. And one of those benefits is lowering your dementia risk.

”Obesity, hypertension and diabetes are associated with up to 50% of dementia cases,” Dr. Alvaro Pascual-Leone, a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School, told HuffPost. “It follows that improving risk factors, such as [sedentary] lifestyles that contribute to developing those conditions, could significantly decrease dementia rates.”

In addition to helping to control obesity, hypertension and diabetes, Pascual-Leone said, physical exercise might also help promote the formation of new brain cells. “This improves the efficacy of the mechanisms of brain plasticity, which are critical for the acquisition of new skills and the formation of memories,” he said.

Don’t know where to begin with exercise? Pascual-Leone said that if you haven’t exercised in a while, you should talk to your doctor or physical therapist to help you get a safe start.

“Aerobic, strength training and mind-body exercises can help sharpen your mind,” he said. “Aim for a combination of aerobic exercise such as walking or cycling, strength training with weights or resistance bands, and mind-body exercises such as yoga or tai chi, which can calm your mind. Work up to at least 30 minutes of exercise per day, five days per week.”

Risk factor #2: Not enough social interaction