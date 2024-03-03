The Dinnertime Habit Doctors Say Is Secretly Making You Tired The Next Day

The worst habit for energy levels might surprise you. According to Dr. Mary Valvano, a physician from BetterNowMD, it’s eating your biggest meal at the end of the day.

“The adage ‘eat breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince, and supper like a pauper’ is actually based in biology,” she said. “Cells in our body metabolize food differently based on the time of day. Eating the same meal at 8 a.m. versus 6 p.m. can affect our body’s ability to use it for energy.”

Eating a late meal, she explained ― especially very late at night ― can “impair our blood sugar levels and the ability to get optimal energy from the next day’s meals,” Valvano said.

By eating more at the beginning of the day versus the end, you may find that you may have a lot more energy throughout the day. That sounds like a pretty simple fix, right?

A big part of the reason eating a big meal at night is so problematic for energy levels is that it disrupts our sleep. According to Valvano, big, late-night meals mess with our body’s natural circadian rhythm. That makes it harder to get quality rest.

And Dr. Ruvini Wijetilaka, a board-certified internal medicine physician with Parsley Health, said that not getting enough sleep — especially deep sleep — will unquestionably drain your energy.

So if you’re in the habit of eating a large dinner and not getting the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night (which many adults don’t), that’s a habit you need to break right now.