These 3 Common Foods Are Really Bad For Your Heart According To Experts — Here’s What To Eat Instead

Sorry, bacon enthusiasts, but all the experts we consulted agreed: If you want to take good care of your heart, you should save bacon for special occasions or eliminate it from your diet completely.

“The way bacon is made can lead to adverse effects on heart health,” said Michelle Routhenstein, a preventive cardiology dietitian-nutritionist.

“The curing process of bacon with sodium nitrite and its high sodium content can elevate blood pressure, while the compounds formed during cooking, like polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons and heterocyclic amines (HCAs), contribute to inflammation and damage to blood vessels, collectively increasing the risk of heart disease.”

While bacon is the greatest offender, Dr. Saman Setareh-Shenas, a cardiologist at Cedars-Sinai, said that anyone who is eating with heart health in mind should be wary of processed meats in general, as well as red meats. (Although often considered white meat by culinary standards, pork is classified by Cleveland Clinic, Diabetes UK and other entities as red meat.)

“People who eat diets rich in red meat, especially those with highly processed meats, have been associated with higher cardiovascular disease incidence and mortality, and obesity,” Setareh-Shenas said. “Ingredients used to make these foods include sodium and nitrites. Bacon is especially high in salt, saturated fat, cholesterol, heme iron, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and heterocyclic amines.”

2. White Bread