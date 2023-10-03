We Spent A Date Night Building LEGO® Sets Together— Here’s How It *Really* Went

Every Monday night my friend Ivana and I have "date night". It makes us not dread Mondays, and starts our week off right. We call it TGIM.
Usually our hangs consist of the same thing: We eat snacks, we drink wine, maaaaaybe we even gossip a little (shh!).
And while I love this ritual, lately I've been wanting to switch it up with an activity. You know, actually DO something together! A craft maybe? Some sort of project perhaps?
I thought it would be a fun surprise, so I headed into the LEGO® store to see if there were any sets that we'd both love.
And while I thought it'd be a near IMPOSSIBLE task to choose from the endless selection, the LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet immediately caught my eye.
With my bouquet in hand, I was ready for checkout. That is...until I spotted HER:
Before I left, I thought it would be cute to surprise Ivana by making LEGO® Minifigures of ourselves that we could place in the completed LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage. Adorable right?
When Monday finally rolled around, I added my surprise LEGO® set haul to the usual TGIM preparations.
Guess what? The LEGO® surprise was a hit. Wine was cheered, and many photos of our beloved LEGO® Minifigures were taken.
Then, it was time to WORK! We started with the LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet, figuring it'd be a good warm-up.
And y'all, this set was sooooo perfect to do with two people!
These flowers proved to be a great starter, and time flew as we caught up on our week. Before we knew it, the bouquet was finished.
We were on a roll and having so much fun, so we decided to tackle the LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage next.
We had a slow start, but quickly found our groove. One of us would find the pieces from the pile, and the other would build. Then we'd switch!
But we poured another glass of wine, popped on the movie for inspo, and got building.
With a lot accomplished, we called it a night. I sent Ivana off with her half of the LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet, and promised I wouldn't build anymore of the LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage until our next TGIM.
Neither could Ivana, who then returned to my home 3 more times that week. TGIM turned into TGIW, TGIT, and TGIF. We truly could not get enough.
By the end of the week, all that was left were the finishing touches. And it felt surprisingly bittersweet.
Even with a Monday night ritual like ours, connecting with pals, and making plans as an adult is not always the easiest. We get busy! We work! We have laundry to do! You know, adult things.
I genuinely think there's gonna be a lot more LEGO® building in our future. If you want to try it out with your friends too (or with your partner), you can discover more LEGO® sets here and at other Canadian retailers too!
©Disney ©2023 The LEGO Group
