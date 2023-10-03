Paid Post

We Spent A Date Night Building LEGO® Sets Together— Here’s How It *Really* Went

Hey, adults can build LEGO® too!

Every Monday night my friend Ivana and I have "date night". It makes us not dread Mondays, and starts our week off right. We call it TGIM.

Usually our hangs consist of the same thing: We eat snacks, we drink wine, maaaaaybe we even gossip a little (shh!). 

And while I love this ritual, lately I've been wanting to switch it up with an activity. You know, actually DO something together! A craft maybe? Some sort of project perhaps?

author pointing to LEGO store sign
And then it hit me while walking around my safe space (the mall). What if WE BUILT A LEGO® SET TOGETHER???

I thought it would be a fun surprise, so I headed into the LEGO® store to see if there were any sets that we'd both love.

I hadn't hit up a LEGO® store since I was a kid, and my jaw was on the floor the cool sets they had for adults. Like, you can BUILD the "Dynamite" music video set by BTS?? EXCUSE ME!

And while I thought it'd be a near IMPOSSIBLE task to choose from the endless selection, the LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet immediately caught my eye.

This LEGO® set comes with 16 super colourful stems, so I thought this would be perfect for sharing and splitting into our own mini bouquets once we finished! 

With my bouquet in hand, I was ready for checkout. That is...until I spotted HER:

HER — of course, being the LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage set. As if the winds of spooky season found me, I KNEW this would be sooo fun to build while watching the movie together. I grabbed this set along with the flowers!

Before I left, I thought it would be cute to surprise Ivana by making LEGO® Minifigures of ourselves that we could place in the completed LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage. Adorable right?

Note: I'm soooo stealing "build LEGO® Minifigures" as an actual date idea for when I have an...actual date.

When Monday finally rolled around, I added my surprise LEGO® set haul to the usual TGIM preparations.

charcuterie board on table with lego boxes beside it
Candlelight? Check. Charcuterie board? Check. Mini versions of me and my best friend in LEGO® form? Check. 

Guess what? The LEGO® surprise was a hit. Wine was cheered, and many photos of our beloved LEGO® Minifigures were taken.

Then, it was time to WORK! We started with the LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet, figuring it'd be a good warm-up.

wildflower lego set unboxed
And y'all, this set was sooooo perfect to do with two people!

You have to make multiples of a few stems, and this made it super easy to each build a flower while being on the same page (literally).

These flowers proved to be a great starter, and time flew as we caught up on our week. Before we knew it, the bouquet was finished.

The bonus: flowers that neither of us can accidentally kill!

We were on a roll and having so much fun, so we decided to tackle the LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage next.

Y'all, the flowers really made us confident. We truly thought we could finish this LEGO® set in one night — until we actually opened the box and riffled through the 200+ page manual.

We had a slow start, but quickly found our groove. One of us would find the pieces from the pile, and the other would build. Then we'd switch!

In between sections, we'd obviously stop and pose our LEGO® Minifigures with the Sanderson sisters.

But we poured another glass of wine, popped on the movie for inspo, and got building.

We quickly learned that the LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage required a lot more teamwork than the flowers.

With a lot accomplished, we called it a night. I sent Ivana off with her half of the LEGO® Wildflower Bouquet, and promised I wouldn't build anymore of the LEGO® Ideas | Disney Hocus Pocus: The Sanderson Sisters' Cottage until our next TGIM.

Well reader, these LEGO® sets got me lying to my BFF! The building itch got me, and naturally I couldn't wait.

Neither could Ivana, who then returned to my home 3 more times that week. TGIM turned into TGIW, TGIT, and TGIF. We truly could not get enough.

By the end of the week, all that was left were the finishing touches. And it felt surprisingly bittersweet.

It was a true unexpected joy that our friend date night turned into a friend date week.

Even with a Monday night ritual like ours, connecting with pals, and making plans as an adult is not always the easiest. We get busy! We work! We have laundry to do! You know, adult things.

But sometimes it takes staying up until 3 a.m. finishing a LEGO® set to remind you that it is SO necessary to take time to get silly and creative with your friends. It feels really good.

I genuinely think there's gonna be a lot more LEGO® building in our future. If you want to try it out with your friends too (or with your partner), you can discover more LEGO® sets here and at other Canadian retailers too!

©Disney ©2023 The LEGO Group

