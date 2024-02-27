There Are Brand-New Coolers At LCBO, And Here Are 15 I Definitely Think Will Trend This Spring

Hi hi! Your friend Isabella here. The sun is out and it's FINALLY getting warm out, which means I'm ready to embrace all the wonderful newness of SPRING! It is my favourite season, after all.
Speaking of all the new things that spring brings, LCBO has just dropped a ton of brand-new coolers and ready-to-go cocktails for the warm season ahead. Here are some that should definitely be on your radar!
1. Cutwater made a huge splash last year, and now their brand-new Vodka Caesars are about to change the brunch game too.
2. All the chicness of a Cosmo without all the work — Seagram's new ready-to-drink take on a classic cocktail is a standout this spring.
3. But that's not all from Seagram. They've introduced a delicious Long Island Iced Tea with 13% ABV too.
4. If you're down to try something different this season, Ontario's very own Storyteller just dropped a ready-made Singapore Sling.
5. For a new twist on a beloved classic, Twisted Tea has added Slightly Sweet Blueberry to the mix this year— and it's a very welcomed addition.
6. The perfect companion to grilling season, you can definitely expect to see Blue Lobster's Blueberry Lemon Vodka Soda making the rounds at backyard BBQs this year.
7. And while we're keeping things light, I'd be silly not to mention Mott's new low-cal Clamato Caesar.
8. How could this cooler not get my attention? The newest from Jaw Drop is a super bold Black Cherry Bombade that's impossible to ignore (in all the best ways).
9. Speaking of cherry, it may just be the flavour of the season — especially with Black Fly's new Crushed Black Cherry making its debut.
10. Another must-try, Smirnoff is brewing up something new this season with their very own hard ice tea.
15. And last but certainly not least, 7UP is joining the cooler game with a hard version of the beloved soda.
Ready to get sipping this spring? There are more than 200 ready-made cocktails and coolers at the LCBO to discover, so check out all of the above and SO much more here!
Note: Prices accurate at time of publishing, but may be subject to change.