There Are Brand-New Coolers At LCBO, And Here Are 15 I Definitely Think Will Trend This Spring

From delicious cocktails to ready-made mojitos and everything in between.

LCBO
Brand Publisher

Isabella Torchia
BuzzFeed Staff

Hi hi! Your friend Isabella here. The sun is out and it's FINALLY getting warm out, which means I'm ready to embrace all the wonderful newness of SPRING! It is my favourite season, after all.

Speaking of all the new things that spring brings, LCBO has just dropped a ton of brand-new coolers and ready-to-go cocktails for the warm season ahead. Here are some that should definitely be on your radar!

1. Cutwater made a huge splash last year, and now their brand-new Vodka Caesars are about to change the brunch game too.

Can of Cutwater Vodka Caesar cocktail with logo and alcohol content details
Cutwater's canned cocktails were everywhere last summer (and for good reason; their Tequila Marg was one of my 2023 faves), so I can't wait for their Caesar to become a brunch staple this spring. Expertly crafted, enjoy over ice or right from the can! 

Get it here for $3.95. 

2. All the chicness of a Cosmo without all the work — Seagram's new ready-to-drink take on a classic cocktail is a standout this spring.

can of seagram&#x27;s cosmo cocktail
The balanced blend of zesty citrus with cranberry juice and vodka makes Seagram's new Cosmopolitan the perfect way to cheers to warmer weather ahead. Plus, it has 13% ABV to boot. 

Get it here for $3.90. 

3. But that's not all from Seagram. They've introduced a delicious Long Island Iced Tea with 13% ABV too.

can of seagram&#x27;s long island iced tea
IDK about you, but I love a good Long Island Iced Tea when the sun is out. And with flavours of lemon, cola, and iced tea — this will be a definite hit this year. 

Get it here for $3.90. 

4. If you're down to try something different this season, Ontario's very own Storyteller just dropped a ready-made Singapore Sling.

can of singapore sling cocktail
Gin has officially entered the CHAT! And thank goodness, because this pineapple, cherry, and lime canned cocktail is a great way to get ready for summer. 

Get it here for $3.15. 

5. For a new twist on a beloved classic, Twisted Tea has added Slightly Sweet Blueberry to the mix this year— and it's a very welcomed addition.

can of blueberry twisted tea
If you're sweet enough already (wink) and looking for a drink that's slightly less so— this authentically brewed iced tea with a kick of blueberry is still big on flavour.... even with half the sugar!  

Get it here for $3.20. 

6. The perfect companion to grilling season, you can definitely expect to see Blue Lobster's Blueberry Lemon Vodka Soda making the rounds at backyard BBQs this year.

can of blue lobster cocktail
This super crisp vodka soda is made with fresh pressed wild blueberry juice from Nova Scotia. A bonus: It's also a light option and contains no added sugar!

Get it here for $3.45. 

7. And while we're keeping things light, I'd be silly not to mention Mott's new low-cal Clamato Caesar.

can of clamato caesar
The same Clamato Caesar you already know and love, but this time 30% lighter.  Need I say more? 

Get it here for $3.65. 

8. How could this cooler not get my attention? The newest from Jaw Drop is a super bold Black Cherry Bombade that's impossible to ignore (in all the best ways).

can of jaw drop cocktail
With ripe black cherries in perfect harmony with zesty lemonade, this new vodka cooler doesn't just look good, it tastes great too. 

Get it here for $3.15. 

9. Speaking of cherry, it may just be the flavour of the season — especially with Black Fly's new Crushed Black Cherry making its debut.

can of black cherry cocktail
All of Blacky Fly's cocktails are "not too sweet," but that doesn't mean they're not still super yum. Same goes with their new Crushed Black Cherry flavour that has a gorgeous little hint of lime. 

Get it here for $3.15.

10. Another must-try, Smirnoff is brewing up something new this season with their very own hard ice tea.

can of smirnoff hard lemon tea cocktail
Made with Smirnoff vodka and real fresh brewed tea, this new lemony hard tea has me counting down the days to summer. I need it...now! 

Get it here for $3.25. 

11. An iconic warm weather classic, you can't miss out on AriZona's Peach Hard Iced Tea either.

Thank goodness AriZona put a new little twist on their nostalgic drink. It's giving veryyyyy star-of-the-show vibes. 

Get it here for $3.15. 

12. No need for bartending experience here! Absolut's new Vodka Mojito has you covered.

bottle of vodka mojito mix
Why waste time mixing a Mojito when Absolut's done all the hard work for you? Natural flavours of mint and lime, along with simple syrup and Absolut Vodka, make this a natural pick for get-togethers. 

Get it here for $26.95.

13. Excuse the pun, but Sandbagger's Grape and Ginger Hard Seltzer is a hole in one.

sandbagger cocktail in a can
I'm sorry, I HAD TO! Especially because the subtle grape flavour really enhances the crisp notes of ginger in this super unique cooler. This is one new drink that's definitely NOT a swing and a miss (and there's another one!). 

Get it here for $2.95. 

14. Major news: You can now get your perfectly mixed Jack and Coke straight from the cooler.

can of jack and coke
Jack Daniel's and Coca-Cola has always been a match made in heaven (and my go-to bar order), so I'm glad to see my fave duo finally come to life in a ready-to-go can. 

Get it here for $3.75. 

15. And last but certainly not least, 7UP is joining the cooler game with a hard version of the beloved soda.

can of hard 7 up cocktail
7UP mixed with lemonade and vodka AND it's 0 grams of sugar?? Sold! 

Get it here for $3.00. 

Ready to get sipping this spring? There are more than 200 ready-made cocktails and coolers at the LCBO to discover, so check out all of the above and SO much more here!

Assorted canned beverages and cocktails on a textured surface
Note: Prices accurate at time of publishing, but may be subject to change. 