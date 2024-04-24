Paid Post

From Tropical Fusions To Classic Cocktails, Here Are 15 Brand-New Variety Packs At LCBO

Celebrate the arrival of summer with these new coolers.

LCBO
by LCBO

Brand Publisher

Whether there's a long weekend coming or just a get-together with family and friends, it's always a good time to check out the new bar-quality shareable coolers and variety packs at LCBO. Here are some of our new faves:

Logo of &quot;Classic Cocktails&quot; with a stylized cocktail shaker icon
BuzzFeed

1. For beach-inspired flavours, discover Captain Morgan Cocktail Collection Pack.

Four flavored Captain Morgan canned cocktails displayed against a white background
LCBO

Cheers your crew this summer with a variety of rum cocktails. Featuring Pineapple Daiquiri, Mango Mai Tai, and Tropical Punch.

Shop this 12-pack at LCBO for $32.95.

2. For an expertly balanced brunch-time caesar, add Matt & Steve's Caesar Sipper to your mid-day menu.

Packaging for Matt and Steve&#x27;s Caesar Sipper, Lemon Lime flavor, with vodka, 6% alcohol content
LCBO

What's better than a timeless caesar? How about a timeless caesar in a convenient mini can...without all the prep.

Shop this 4-pack at LCBO for $10.10.

3. For bar-quality drinks made with real ingredients and no preservatives, try Founder's Original Tequila Cocktail Box.

Founder&#x27;s Original Tequila Cocktail Box with assorted flavored cans
LCBO

This pack holds two Watermelon Lime Margaritas, Mango Ginger Mules, Strawberry Hibiscus Tequila Sours, and Grapefruit Palomas each — all made with Founder's tequila. 

Shop this 8-pack at LCBO for $25.95.

4. For a crisp lemon taste perfect for the cottage patio, enjoy the sunny weather with Cottage Springs Lemon Vodka Soda Springers.

Four-pack of Cottage Springs Vodka Soda, 7% alcohol content by Springers Beverage Co., established in 2018
LCBO

Your cottage weekend cooler isn't complete without this new zesty bev, made with real lemon juice. 

Shop this 4-pack at LCBO for $9.95.

Advertisement for mixed pack products with the phrase &quot;Crowd-Pleasing Mixed Packs&quot; displayed
BuzzFeed

5. For tequila enthusiasts (and beyond), grab a High Noon Tequila Variety Pack.

A box of High Noon Tequila Seltzer cans with various flavors displayed
LCBO

Summer starts with this crisp seltzer made with real Blanco tequila and a hint of real fruit juice. This pack houses Strawberry, Lime, Grapefruit, and Passionfruit flavours.

Shop this 8-pack at LCBO for $27.95.

6. For bold flavours at 100 calories per can, keep it fresh and flavourful with the Truly Berry Mixed Pack.

Truly Hard Seltzer Berry Mix Pack with four flavor options, endorsed by NHL, displayed in a box
LCBO

Made with real fruit juice, these hard seltzers also contain only 1 gram of sugar per can too!  This pack has Black Cherry, Field Berry, Blueberry & Acai, and Raspberry Lime— so there's a berry for everyone. 

Shop this 12-pack at LCBO for $29.15.

7. For unique fruity flavours everyone will love, try the Vizzy Max Exotic Twist Variety Pack.

Packaging for Vizzy Hard Seltzer MAX with various fruit flavors displayed. There are no people in the image
LCBO

Fresh fruit combos will make this pack a summer go-to. It comes with Papaya Pineapple, Dragonfruit Mango, Blueberry White Peach, and Passionfruit Kiwi.

Shop this 12-pack at LCBO for $34.85.

8. For some perfect summer vibes, pick up the Smirnoff Vodka & Soda Party Pack.

Four Smirnoff Vodka &amp;amp; Soda cans with different flavors: Lime, Watermelon Lime, Pineapple Orange, and Raspberry
LCBO

Two fruits are better than one, especially when it comes to these new vodka sodas from Smirnoff. Double the summer flavours with Watermelon Lime, Raspberry Peach, and Pineapple Orange.

Shop this 12-pack at LCBO for $30.95.

Logo of Tropical Tastes with a stylized picnic basket icon
BuzzFeed

9. For a ready-to-serve refreshment at your backyard get-together, pour your guests some Malibu Pineapple Bay Breeze.

Malibu Pineapple Bay Breeze drink carton with logo, product name, and a 1-liter measurement
LCBO

Let the beach come to you by toasting with the flavours of pineapple, cranberry, and Malibu rum. Simply pour over ice and enjoy. 

Shop this 1L container LCBO for $19.95.

10. For a tropical twist on the classic margarita, give the Jose Cuervo Authentic Tropical Paradise Margarita a pour.

Bottle of Jose Cuervo Tropical Fruit Margarita mix with label, on white background
LCBO

This ready-to-serve drink shakes up the classic margarita with oranges, creamy island mango, strawberries, fresh pineapple, and peach nectar. Serve chilled or blended with ice. 

Shop this 1.75L container at LCBO for $29.45.

11. For a dependable and delicious crowd-pleaser, count on Coors Seltzer Island Breeze Variety Pack.

Assorted Coors Seltzer Island Breeze pack with mango, pineapple, and watermelon flavors
LCBO

It's all in the name! Celebrate the season with the Island Breeze Pack, which comes with Watermelon Daiquiri, Pineapple Colada, and Mango Sunset.

Shop this 12-pack at LCBO for $29.95.

12. For a taste of paradise, pick up a Casa Del Rey Tequila Cocktail Mixed 6 Pack.

Casa Del Rey premium tequila cocktails packaging with various flavors
LCBO

These three iconic tequila cocktails are perfect for the long weekend. Tequila Sunrise, Tequila Margarita, and Tequila Paloma — all made with 100% tequila.

Shop this 6-pack at LCBO for $18.95.

Ad graphic with text &quot;Summer Flavours with a Twist&quot; next to an ice cream icon

13. Savour Ontario summer with the juicy Simply Spiked Peach Variety Pack.

Packaging of Simply Spiked Peach beverage with three flavor variants: Strawberry, Kiwi, and Signature Peach
LCBO

Enjoy the juicy fruit taste of Simply in a whole new way. Actually, try it in two new ways: Signature Peach, Strawberry Peach, and Kiwi Peach.

Shop this 12-pack at LCBO for $30.95.

14. For a zesty summer sip, opt for Black Fly Gin Lemon Drop.

Lemon Drop Gin mixed drink packaging with the brand name &quot;BlackFly&quot; and image of lemon slices, highlighting &#x27;Not Too Sweet&#x27;
LCBO

A fresh take on a classic, this gin pack is made with real lemon juice. These are vegan and gluten-free too! 

Shop this 4-pack at LCBO for $11.95.

15. For a real tea experience, enjoy the chilled Twisted Tea Party Pack.

Twisted Tea Variety Pack box with three flavors: Original, Raspberry and Peach
LCBO

Made with real brewed tea and natural lemon flavours, you can't go wrong with authenthic iced tea in the summer! This mixed pack includes Original, Half & Half, Raspberry, and Peach.

Shop this 24-pack at LCBO for $57.95.

There are a ton of new coolers and ready-to-serve cocktails at LCBO perfect for celebrating the arrival of summer. Make sure to check out the whole collection here!

Please enjoy responsibly.

Prices subject to change.