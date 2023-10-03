Paid Post

I Tried 8 Brand-New Drinks From The LCBO

From a spicy vodka to ready-made espresso martinis – who wants to see my LCBO haul??

LCBO
Kyle Richmond
BuzzFeed Staff

Hello good friends! Kyle here, your friendly neighbourhood cocktail lover. Now that the leaves are starting to fall (grumble), it's time to bust out the sweaters and try out some delicious new drinks from my local LCBO.

BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

1. First up, sip on this Muskoka Spirits Nitro Espresso Martini — a new take on the hottest trend of the past year.

hand hold a can of espresso martini
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

Muskoka Spirits has entered the chat with their ready-made Nitro Espresso Martini. Smooth and velvety with a distinctive nitro kick, I have a feeling this will become a new fave in your fridge. And it's local to boot!

Get Muskoka Spirits Nitro Espresso Martini for $3.95 here.

2. Celebrate the Italian in all of us with Baileys' new taaaaasty flavour: tiramisu.

BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

Baileys Tiramisu Flavour has arrived and it's the perfect way to drink your favourite dessert. Rich and creamy doesn't even begin to describe it. It also includes hints of classic tiramisu flavours like coffee and chocolate. I poured mine over some ice cream as an indulgent topping, and wow did it really elevate it. Hurry, this bottle is only around for a limited time.

Get Baileys Tiramisu Flavour for $34.25 here.

3. Enjoy the convenience of Jack Daniel's & Ginger in a can!

hand holding a can of whisky and ginger
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

Jack and Ginger is always a perennial fave, so when I saw the LCBO had this new canned version I had to try it out. Made with premium Tennessee Whiskey, it really took me back to my twenties! The Jack Daniel's? Great! The ginger ale? Tasty! It's got a hint of sweetness, zestiness, and is incredibly smooth.

Get Jack Daniel's & Ginger for $3.25 here

4. Fashion yourself a whisky drinker with J.P. Wiser's new take on an Old Fashioned Sparkling Whisky Cocktail.

hand holding a can of old fashioned sparkling whisky cocktail
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

I LOVE an old-fashioned. The combo of orange, bitters, and whisky really does it for me. And when I discovered this new addition to the LCBO, I immediately knew I was gonna love it. It's everything you love about an old-fashioned, but with a fun sparkling lightness that puts a nice twist on the classic cocktail. 

Get J.P. Wiser's Old Fashioned Sparkling Cocktail for $3.00 here.

5. Have a little musical wine night with Headline Acts Shiraz.

hand holding a bottle of headline acts shiraz
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

This Shiraz by Australian winemaker Headline Acts is a smooth, dry red wine that pairs perfectly with the QR code on the back of the bottle. That's right — this wine comes with its very own playlist to get you in the red-wine mood. 

Get Headline Acts Shiraz for $16.95 here.

6. And keep the tunes coming with Headline Acts Sauvignon Blanc.

hand holding a bottle of headline acts sauvignon blanc
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

If you're more of a white wine fan, don't worry, Headline Acts has you covered. This Sauvignon Blanc is light, crisp, and perfect for any fall night. The flavour profile lists passion fruit, which I had never had before...but is now definitely on my shopping list. And yes, there's a music-pairing playlist for this one as well!

Get Headline Acts Sauvignon Blanc for $16.95 here.

7. Add a little tang to your cocktails with Smirnoff's new Spicy Tamarind Vodka.

hand holding a bottle of spicy tamarind smirnoff
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

Tamarind is one of my favourite flavours when it comes to food, but never would I have thought to have it as a drink! Enter Smirnoff's brand-new Spicy Tamarind Vodka. The flavours here are super well-balanced; it's got a hint of sweetness, a kick of spice, and a little bit of tanginess. I tried mine in a Bloody Caesar and it was delicious.

Get Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind for $30.95 here.

8. And finally feel those beach vibes with Cîroc Passion, which includes an exciting blend of tropical fruits.

hand holding a bottle of Cîroc
BuzzFeed / Kyle Richmond

Don't let the summer vibes leave YET! This sexy bottle delivers the delicate flavours of pineapple, citrus, hibiscus, and mango — that are still prominent even when mixed in a classic vodka soda! This is a sneak peek, so keep your eye out for it in-store or online soon!

Get Cîroc Passion for $54.95 here.

Need a little more inspiration? Check out the LCBO’s cocktail of the month: the Perfectly Thymed Manhattan.

video-player.buzzfeed.com

Featuring whisky, sweet + dry vermouth, bitters, and thyme — it's fall in a glass!