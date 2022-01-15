Skip To Content
    Jumbo Twists, And 18 Other Yara Shahidi Inspired Hairstyles To Try This Year

    It's time to be experimental with our hair.

    Lavinia Santos
    One thing about Yara Shahidi is that she will rock a new, lush hairstyle on every episode of Grown-ish, and we're absolutely here for it!

    Freeform

    So if you're looking for new, and creative ways to style your hair, here are 19 hairstyles that will spice up your hair game this year:

    1. The classic two feed-in braids from “Nice for What” (Season 2, Episode 18)...

    Yara Shahidi with two feed-in braids as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    ABC

    You honestly can't go wrong with these.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    2. ...Which can also be turned into a hair crown:

    Here's a tutorial:

    To get the hair crown – twist some curly extension hair, place the twists on your forehead, and attach them to each side of the ponytail with bobby pins or hair ties.

    3. The sleek puffs from "In My Feelings" (Season 2, Episode 4).

    Yara Shahidi with two sleek puffs as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    They're are so cute, simple, and trendy. I know we all had these at some point in our childhoods, so why not bring it back?

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    4. The two straight ponytails from "Safe & Sound" (Season 1, Episode 11).

    Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grownish&quot;
    Freeform

    If you're feeling to switch things up, these straight low ponytails with a side part look is made just for you.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    5. The braided fringe with beads from “Gut Feeling” (Season 3, Episode 5).

    Yara Shahidi with a volume ponytail as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    The beads honestly complete this look, and if you've been wanting to try bangs, this is a good way to test them out!

    Here's a tutorial:

    Start by taking a small section at the front, and tie your hair at the back up into a bun. Then, divide the front section into six smaller sections and braid them until the end. Slide the beads onto the end and keep them in place with an elastic band. Lastly, secure the end of the braids into the bun with bobby pins to get the fringe look.

    6. The va-va-volume ponytail from "New Rules" (Season 2, Episode 3).

    Yara Shahidi with a volume ponytail as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    This ponytail with a braid in the middle is so easy to do, and ideal for when you don't wanna sit down for hours styling your hair.

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    7. This beaded crochet look from "Ugh, Those Feelings Again" (Season 4, Episode 1).

    Freeform

    Can we speak about the volume? Literally everything about this hairstyle just so gorgeous!

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    youtube.com

    8. This decorative ponytail from "Starboy" (Season 1, Episode 4).

    Yara Shahidi with a decorative ponytail as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    This iconic ponytail is a hairstyle that you just have to try.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    9. These milkmaid braids from "Cashin Out" (Season 1, Episode 6).

    Yara Shahidi with milkmaid braids as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    This crown braid hairstyle will surely show off your artistic skills.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    10. These lush jumbo twists from "Canceled" (Season 4, Episode 8).

    Yara Shahidi with jumbo twists as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Tiffany Roohani/Freeform

    These twists are so creative, and you can definitely show off your braiding skills with these.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    @StyledbyKami / Via youtube.com

    11. This braided ponytail from "Erase Your Social" (Season 1, Episode 8).

    Yara Shahidi a braided pony as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    This classic braided ponytail is another convenient choice for when you wanna keep it simple, but also add a little ✨something✨

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    12. And you can accessorise the look with a headscarf or bandana:

    13. Or take it to next level by adding as many colourful hair clips as you like:

    14. These two bubble braids from "Who Gon Stop Me" (Season 1, Episode 9).

    Yara Shahidi with two bubble braids as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    If you're in your creative bag, then these two lush bubble braids are calling your name.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    15. This epic braided look from "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" (Season 1, Episode 2).

    Yara Shahidi with a braided style as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    This look is my favourite, and one that we all need to try. The three triangular braids in the middle are so gorgeous.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    16. These all back braided buns from "Body Count" (Season 2, Episode 9).

    Yara Shahidi with all back braids as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    Feed-in braids will always be a classic hairstyle – they're honestly such a vibe, and a hairstyle that you genuinely can't go wrong with.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    17. This poofy curly ponytail from "Crew Love" (Season 1, Episode 12).

    Yara Shahidi with a poofy ponytail as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    It's the accessories, the volume, the length – basically everything for me!

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    18. This curly braided pony from "Crew Rules" (Season 2, Episode 3).

    Yara Shahidi with a braided pony as Zoey Johnson in &quot;Grown-Ish&quot;
    Freeform

    I mean, just look at how neat and pretty this is.

    Here's a tutorial:

    View this video on YouTube
    Freeform / Via youtube.com

    19. And lastly, these sleek braided ponytails from "No Halo" (Season 3, Episode 13).

    Here's a tutorial:

    Part your hair directly down the middle so you have two sections of hair. Part two small sections at the front and braid them starting from the crown of your head – it should look like a two braided fringe. Now use hair ties to make two ponytails from those sections, add the braids to each section, and voilà!

    Which one of these lush hairstyles is your favourite? Let us know in the comments!