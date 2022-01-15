Jumbo Twists, And 18 Other Yara Shahidi Inspired Hairstyles To Try This Year
It's time to be experimental with our hair.
One thing about Yara Shahidi is that she will rock a new, lush hairstyle on every episode of Grown-ish, and we're absolutely here for it!
So if you're looking for new, and creative ways to style your hair, here are 19 hairstyles that will spice up your hair game this year:
1. The classic two feed-in braids from “Nice for What” (Season 2, Episode 18)...
Here's a tutorial:
2. ...Which can also be turned into a hair crown:
Here's a tutorial:
To get the hair crown – twist some curly extension hair, place the twists on your forehead, and attach them to each side of the ponytail with bobby pins or hair ties.
3. The sleek puffs from "In My Feelings" (Season 2, Episode 4).
Here's a tutorial:
4. The two straight ponytails from "Safe & Sound" (Season 1, Episode 11).
Here's a tutorial:
5. The braided fringe with beads from “Gut Feeling” (Season 3, Episode 5).
Here's a tutorial:
Start by taking a small section at the front, and tie your hair at the back up into a bun. Then, divide the front section into six smaller sections and braid them until the end. Slide the beads onto the end and keep them in place with an elastic band. Lastly, secure the end of the braids into the bun with bobby pins to get the fringe look.
6. The va-va-volume ponytail from "New Rules" (Season 2, Episode 3).
7. This beaded crochet look from "Ugh, Those Feelings Again" (Season 4, Episode 1).
Here's a tutorial:
8. This decorative ponytail from "Starboy" (Season 1, Episode 4).
Here's a tutorial:
9. These milkmaid braids from "Cashin Out" (Season 1, Episode 6).
Here's a tutorial:
10. These lush jumbo twists from "Canceled" (Season 4, Episode 8).
Here's a tutorial:
11. This braided ponytail from "Erase Your Social" (Season 1, Episode 8).
Here's a tutorial:
12. And you can accessorise the look with a headscarf or bandana:
13. Or take it to next level by adding as many colourful hair clips as you like:
14. These two bubble braids from "Who Gon Stop Me" (Season 1, Episode 9).
Here's a tutorial:
15. This epic braided look from "Bitch, Don't Kill My Vibe" (Season 1, Episode 2).
Here's a tutorial:
16. These all back braided buns from "Body Count" (Season 2, Episode 9).
Here's a tutorial:
17. This poofy curly ponytail from "Crew Love" (Season 1, Episode 12).
Here's a tutorial:
18. This curly braided pony from "Crew Rules" (Season 2, Episode 3).
Here's a tutorial:
19. And lastly, these sleek braided ponytails from "No Halo" (Season 3, Episode 13).
Here's a tutorial:
Part your hair directly down the middle so you have two sections of hair. Part two small sections at the front and braid them starting from the crown of your head – it should look like a two braided fringe. Now use hair ties to make two ponytails from those sections, add the braids to each section, and voilà!