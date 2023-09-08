31 Then And Now Photos Of Disney Child Stars That Make You Realize How Young They Really Were During The Height Of Their Fame

Celebrity·Posted on Sep 8, 202331 Then And Now Photos Of Disney Child Stars That Make You Realize How Young They Really Were During The Height Of Their FameEven Zendaya, one of the best dressed people in Hollywood rn, rocked a hair feather in 2010.by Lauren GarafanoBuzzFeed StaffFacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. First, here's Zendaya on her first red carpet in 2010: Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images And here's Zendaya on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Bulgari 2. Here's Miley Cyrus on her first red carpet in 2006: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage And here's Miley on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row 3. Here's Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998: Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023: Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani beauty 4. Here's Selena Gomez on her first red carpet in 2007: Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage And here's Selena on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Cindy Ord / Getty Images 5. Here's Demi Lovato on their first red carpet in 2008: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage And here's Demi on their most recent red carpet in 2023: Alex Goodlett / Getty Images for Operation Smile 6. Here's Zac Efron on his first red carpet in 2004: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage And here's Zac on his most recent red carpet in 2022: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images 7. Here's Vanessa Hudgens on her first red carpet in 2004: Peter Kramer / Getty Images And here's Vanessa on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Santiago Felipe / Getty Images 8. Here's Sabrina Carpenter on her first red carpet in 2011: Jonathan Leibson / WireImage And here's Sabrina on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 9. Here's Ashley Tisdale on her first red carpet in 2003: Lee Celano / WireImage And here's Ashley on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Steven Simione / Getty Images 10. Here's Corbin Bleu on his first red carpet in 2005: Jesse Grant / WireImage And here's Corbin on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Jerod Harris / Getty Images 11. Here's Olivia Rodrigo on her first red carpet in 2015: Mike Windle And here's Olivia on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for YouTube 12. Here's Brenda Song on her first red carpet in 2002: Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images And here's Brenda on her most recent red carpet in 2019: David Livingston / Getty Images 13. Here's the Jonas Brothers on their first red carpet in 2006: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images And here's the Jonas Brothers on their most recent red carpet in 2023: Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images 14. Here's Dove Cameron on her first red carpet in 2012: David Livingston / WireImage And here's Dove on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images 15. Here's Debby Ryan on her first red carpet in 2008: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images And here's Debby on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Unique Nicole / Getty Images 16. Here's Christy Carlson Romano on her first red carpet in 2000: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Christy on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Hubert Vestil / Getty Images 17. Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 18. Here's Skai Jackson on her first red carpet in 2011: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images And here's Skai on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic 19. Here's Ross Lynch on his first red carpet in 2011: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images And here's Ross on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic 20. Here's China Anne McClain on her first red carpet in 2005: Moses Robinson / WireImage And here's China on her most recent red carpet in 2022: Unique Nicole / Getty Images 21. Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001: Gregg Deguire / WireImage And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair 22. Here's Raini Rodriguez on her first red carpet in 2009: Jason Laveris / FilmMagic And here's Raini on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Steve Granitz / FilmMagic 23. Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003: Steve Granitz / WireImage And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023: David Livingston / Getty Images 24. Here's Bella Thorne on her first red carpet in 2008: Dr. Billy Ingram / FilmMagic And here's Bella on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images 25. Here's Karan Brar on his first red carpet in 2011: Craig Barritt / WireImage And here's Karan on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Unique Nicole / Getty Images 26. Here's Raviv Ullman on his first red carpet in 2003: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images And here's Raviv on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Jemal Countess / Getty Images 27. Here's Coco Jones on her first red carpet in 2011: Michael Kovac / Getty And here's Coco on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images 28. Here's Aly and AJ Michalka on their first red carpet in 2004: Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage And here's Aly and AJ on their most recent red carpet in 2023: Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images 29. Here's Madison Pettis on her first red carpet in 2007: John Sciulli / WireImage And here's Madison on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty 30. Here's Tyrel Jackson Williams on his first red carpet in 2012: Michael Tran / FilmMagic And here's Tyrel on his most recent red carpet in 2023: Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images 31. Finally, here's Rowan Blanchard on her first red carpet in 2011: Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic And here's Rowan on her most recent red carpet in 2023: Slaven Vlasic / FilmMagic