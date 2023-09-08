    31 Then And Now Photos Of Disney Child Stars That Make You Realize How Young They Really Were During The Height Of Their Fame

    Even Zendaya, one of the best dressed people in Hollywood rn, rocked a hair feather in 2010.

    1. First, here's Zendaya on her first red carpet in 2010:

    younger zendaya with a denim shirt over a dress
    Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

    And here's Zendaya on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wering a sparkly sit with a short bob
    Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images for Bulgari

    2. Here's Miley Cyrus on her first red carpet in 2006:

    wearing a polka dot shirt and jeans
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

    And here's Miley on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a leather dress and gloves
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Daily Front Row

    3. Here's Cole and Dylan Sprouse on their first red carpet in 1998:

    very young twins wearing sweaters and pants
    Ron Galella, Ltd. / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Cole and Dylan on their most recent red carpets in 2023:

    Jerod Harris / Getty Images for Kodak, Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Armani beauty

    4. Here's Selena Gomez on her first red carpet in 2007:

    in a silk dress
    Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

    And here's Selena on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    hair in a long braid and wearing a silk shirt under a faux fur jacket
    Cindy Ord / Getty Images

    5. Here's Demi Lovato on their first red carpet in 2008:

    wearing a blazer over a dress and a newsboy hat
    Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage

    And here's Demi on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a leather jacket over a graphic tee
    Alex Goodlett / Getty Images for Operation Smile

    6. Here's Zac Efron on his first red carpet in 2004:

    wearing a floral button down
    Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

    And here's Zac on his most recent red carpet in 2022:

    wearing a blazer
    Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images

    7. Here's Vanessa Hudgens on her first red carpet in 2004:

    wearing a t-shirt under a button down
    Peter Kramer / Getty Images

    And here's Vanessa on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a cut out dress and hair in space buns
    Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

    8. Here's Sabrina Carpenter on her first red carpet in 2011:

    wewaring cloth gloves and button down with a skirt
    Jonathan Leibson / WireImage

    And here's Sabrina on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a cut out body suit and sheer skirt
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    9. Here's Ashley Tisdale on her first red carpet in 2003:

    wearing a jean jacket and army pants
    Lee Celano / WireImage

    And here's Ashley on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing an oversized blazer
    Steven Simione / Getty Images

    10. Here's Corbin Bleu on his first red carpet in 2005:

    wearing a patterned button down
    Jesse Grant / WireImage

    And here's Corbin on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a plaid suit
    Jerod Harris / Getty Images

    11. Here's Olivia Rodrigo on her first red carpet in 2015:

    wearing a sweater over a denim button down and jeans
    Mike Windle

    And here's Olivia on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a strapless dress
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for YouTube

    12. Here's Brenda Song on her first red carpet in 2002:

    wearing a fuzzy hat and track suit
    Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images

    And here's Brenda on her most recent red carpet in 2019:

    wearing a tailored blazer
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    13. Here's the Jonas Brothers on their first red carpet in 2006:

    wearing jeans and casual clothes
    Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    And here's the Jonas Brothers on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    all wearing suits
    Michael Buckner / Variety via Getty Images

    14. Here's Dove Cameron on her first red carpet in 2012:

    wearing a belted lace dress
    David Livingston / WireImage

    And here's Dove on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a strapless dress
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

    15. Here's Debby Ryan on her first red carpet in 2008:

    wearing a dress with hair long and bangs
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    And here's Debby on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a velvet dress with bangs
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    16. Here's Christy Carlson Romano on her first red carpet in 2000:

    wewaring a sweater skirt and straw hat
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Christy on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    in a long dress
    Hubert Vestil / Getty Images

    17. Here's Raven-Symoné on her first red carpet in 1990:

    in a matching skirt set and hat
    Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

    And here's Raven on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    in a blazer and sunglasses
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    18. Here's Skai Jackson on her first red carpet in 2011:

    in a frilly skirt and cardigan
    Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

    And here's Skai on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    in a short bob wearing a crop top and skirt
    Rodin Eckenroth / FilmMagic

    19. Here's Ross Lynch on his first red carpet in 2011:

    wearing jeans and a blazer
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    And here's Ross on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    in a dark denim jacket
    Kayla Oaddams / FilmMagic

    20. Here's China Anne McClain on her first red carpet in 2005:

    very young china wearing a floral dress
    Moses Robinson / WireImage

    And here's China on her most recent red carpet in 2022:

    with very short hair and a dress
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    21. Here's Hilary Duff on her first red carpet in 2001:

    wearing a dress
    Gregg Deguire / WireImage

    And here's Hilary on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    hair in a short bob and wearing a strapless lace dress
    Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

    22. Here's Raini Rodriguez on her first red carpet in 2009:

    wearing a dress
    Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

    And here's Raini on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a dress with lipstick
    Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

    23. Here's Alyson Stoner on their first red carpet in 2003:

    wearing a fuzzy hat and a denim skirt with suspenders
    Steve Granitz / WireImage

    And here's Alyson on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a graffiti jacket and pants
    David Livingston / Getty Images

    24. Here's Bella Thorne on her first red carpet in 2008:

    wearing a leather jacket and frilly skirt
    Dr. Billy Ingram / FilmMagic

    And here's Bella on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a strapless dress
    Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

    25. Here's Karan Brar on his first red carpet in 2011:

    young him in a suit
    Craig Barritt / WireImage

    And here's Karan on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    him with a tucked in shirt and pants
    Unique Nicole / Getty Images

    26. Here's Raviv Ullman on his first red carpet in 2003:

    wearing a button down
    Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

    And here's Raviv on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    in a tux
    Jemal Countess / Getty Images

    27. Here's Coco Jones on her first red carpet in 2011:

    wearing jeans and blouse with a vest
    Michael Kovac / Getty

    And here's Coco on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a snakeskin dress
    Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

    28. Here's Aly and AJ Michalka on their first red carpet in 2004:

    wearing layered tops and low rise jeans
    Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

    And here's Aly and AJ on their most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing pinstripe suits
    Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

    29. Here's Madison Pettis on her first red carpet in 2007:

    in a jacket and skirt
    John Sciulli / WireImage

    And here's Madison on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a cutout dress
    Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Armani beauty

    30. Here's Tyrel Jackson Williams on his first red carpet in 2012:

    in a peacoat and jeans
    Michael Tran / FilmMagic

    And here's Tyrel on his most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a button down with pants
    Gilbert Flores / Variety via Getty Images

    31. Finally, here's Rowan Blanchard on her first red carpet in 2011:

    wearing a silver outfit
    Paul Archuleta / FilmMagic

    And here's Rowan on her most recent red carpet in 2023:

    wearing a strapless blouse and pants
    Slaven Vlasic / FilmMagic