Taylor Swift Revealed How She Trained For The Eras Tour, And I'm Convinced She's Super-Human

Taylor Swift finally finished the US and South America legs of her Eras Tour, tallying up at 66 shows total performed in 2023.
The tour itself, which is estimated at making close to $5 billion, consists of 3.5-hour shows with a 44-song set list that Taylor performs all the way through, only to leave the stage for costume changes.
Performing that show several nights in a row would be a huge feat for any artist, and Taylor shared some insight on just how she gets it done.
In her recent interview with Time, she shared that she trained for months before the tour even began so she could build up her stamina. "Every day I would run on the treadmill, singing the entire set list out loud," she said. "Fast for fast songs, and a jog or a fast walk for slow songs."
"Then I had three months of dance training, because I wanted to get it in my bones," she added. "I wanted to be so over-rehearsed that I could be silly with the fans, and not lose my train of thought."
She also talked about how she was doing everything in her power to make sure she was performing her best at every single show in the tour. "I know I’m going on that stage whether I’m sick, injured, heartbroken, uncomfortable, or stressed," she explained. "That’s part of my identity as a human being now. If someone buys a ticket to my show, I’m going to play it unless we have some sort of force majeure."
And then for her days off, she really takes that time to recuperate. “I do not leave my bed except to get food and take it back to my bed and eat it there," she said. "It’s a dream scenario.”
She even added that the tour has taken a toll on her physically, saying, "I can barely speak because I’ve been singing for three shows straight. Every time I take a step, my feet go crunch, crunch, crunch from dancing in heels."
But at the end of the day, she says it's all worth it so her fans have the best experience ever. “They had to work really hard to get the tickets," she said. "I wanted to play a show that was longer than they ever thought it would be, because that makes me feel good leaving the stadium."