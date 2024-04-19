Taylor Swift's New Album "The Tortured Poets Department" Just Came Out, So Naturally Everyone Is Screaming Over It

I love you (The Tortured Poets Department). It's ruining my life.

I'm sure you know by now that Taylor Swift's new album, The Tortured Poets Department, has been released.

And while many fans at first assumed this album would be about Taylor's breakup with her longtime partner, Joe Alwyn, after listening, many are wondering if it's actually about her subsequent whirlwind relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Jackson Lee / GC Images, Josiah Kamau / GC Images

It's not just Joe or Matty that fans believe Taylor is singing about on the record. Some are guessing certain songs might be about Kim Kardashian and others about Taylor's boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The album is incredible, and the lyrics are fantastic. So naturally, a ton of people are currently fawning over it. Here are 29 of the best jokes and reactions that I've seen (so far):

1.

taylor swift being intentionally unclear on what song is about who #tsttpd pic.twitter.com/xUWBp4tIS5

— athena (@vlezvs) April 19, 2024
Universal / Everett Collection / Twitter: @vlezvs

2.

how it feels to be the only person alive who likes, dislikes, thinks about, and listens to Taylor Swift the exact correct amount pic.twitter.com/Uz5GUQr3E7

— Carl Kinsella (@TVsCarlKinsella) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @TVsCarlKinsella

3.

me at 2am after listening to 31 songs with 321,000 words pic.twitter.com/kLWZKxkSMX

— sunny ッ (xion’s version) (@_usertweets) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @_usertweets

4.

taylor swift in destin, florida pic.twitter.com/PV2d8qkyQ7

— Monica Patel (@monicapatel917) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @monicapatel917

5.

this album is like tolerate it on crystal meth

— abby 🦋 (@fifteeenswift) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @fifteeenswift

6.

what we thought #tsttpd was going to be: sad whimsical victorian depressing quill songs about losing the love of your life fit for a hermit librarian

what ttpd actually is like: pic.twitter.com/g2q3oQ2i7S

— shannon 🪶 (@holygroundsound) April 19, 2024
NBC / Twitter: @holygroundsound

7.

joe alwyn to matty healy tonight pic.twitter.com/bxStyB1dbL

— Claire Kuwana (@clairekuwana) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @clairekuwana

8.

just listened to so long london pic.twitter.com/7MqkHBh70j

— julia 🪩🍒 iso toronto (@fearlesssstyles) April 19, 2024
Lia Toby/Getty Images / Lionsgate / Twitter: @fearlesssstyles

9.

Why was this album Taylor’s Reynolds Pamphlet

— Exquisite Armantè (@ExquisiteWill) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @ExquisiteWill

10.

A DOUBLE ALBUM pic.twitter.com/pJJqDSrGkE

— jel (@feydsrauthas) April 19, 2024
Warner Bros. / Twitter: @feydsrauthas

11.

Aaron Dessner seeing that we are all liking the anthology tracks better 🤭pic.twitter.com/T4cYXsdqOb

— Chris ⸆⸉ 🤍 (@ChrisMtz_16) April 19, 2024
Lionsgate / Twitter: @ChrisMtz_16

12.

the people of Destin, Florida this weekend pic.twitter.com/pM0NdtoclY

— JB!!!🪩🐻🍉 (@JBfromDC89) April 19, 2024
Netflix / Twitter: @JBfromDC89

13.

We'll all remember where we were when we realized The Alchemy was about Travis Kelce.

— Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @alexandergold

14.

Kim Kardashian right now pic.twitter.com/TnygOwuwSg

— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) April 19, 2024
Bravo / Twitter: @RyanSchocket

15.

ANDREA pic.twitter.com/MDnz2aYDp8

— sebastian⸆⸉ (@sebsgetawaycar) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @sebsgetawaycar

16.

travis: https://t.co/sHASL4JK7Q

— ً (@jordayiaism) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @jordayiaism

17.

aaron dessner if you ever need a kidney you have my number

— shay (@shayvswift) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @shayvswift

18.

Twitter: @gleeklqura

19.

taylor swift dropping 15 more songs after putting out the most gut wrenching album #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/hLaC1LCsMc

— SITA (@raspberhrriies) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @raspberhrriies

20.

taylor swift fans realizing they need the 1975 fans to decode the deep cuts in these lyrics for them pic.twitter.com/RP9TsrGWhT

— katie 🥾🌍 (@sofar_alright) April 19, 2024
Twitter: @sofar_alright

21.

Republic / Twitter: @ttpdCeoRai

22.

I’M SO DEPRESSED I ACT LIKE ITS MY BIRTHDAY EVERY DAY pic.twitter.com/efgYwiwP9W

— jay (@kendallhosseini) April 19, 2024
HBO / Twitter: @kendallhosseini

23.

listening to loml feels like this btw:
pic.twitter.com/otkYvMiBq9

— shannon (🪩) (@soitssgoes) April 19, 2024
HBO / Twitter: @soitssgoes

24.

Charlie Puth when he found out Taylor gave him an endorsement in a song #TTPDBoardMeeting #TSTTPD pic.twitter.com/WiQ21uyN4k

— Matt (@tswiftordie13) April 19, 2024
The CW / Twitter: @tswiftordie13