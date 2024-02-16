Skip To Content
    Taylor Swift Donated $100,000 To The Woman Killed At The Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl Parade

    Lauren Garafano
    On Wednesday, Feb. 14, there was a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. Shortly after, CNN reported that one civilian had died and at least 21 others were injured.

    Crowd of fans in team gear celebrating at a sports victory parade. An ambulance tries to make its way through the crowd.
    As of this morning, several of those injured remain in critical condition. 

    The woman killed has since been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ who worked at the Kansas City radio station KKFI. She attended the event with her husband, son, and daughter.

    Person being attended to by emergency services at a crowded event
    “Lisa was one of our programmers/DJs on Taste of Tejano. Like all our programmers, she was a volunteer who donated her time and talent to KKFI. … Their show has brought a voice to the KC community that is missed in the mainstream media,” said Kelly Dougherty, KKFI's director of development and communications.

    On Feb. 15, a GoFundMe page was created in hopes of raising money for Lopez-Galvan's family as they process the tragedy, and the goal was to raise up to $75,000.

    Four individuals smiling and embracing at the Elizabeth Lopez-Galvan Memorial event
    Early this morning, Taylor Swift herself donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe page. Because GoFundMe caps donations at $50,000 per individual donation, Taylor made two donations of $50,000 each, exceeding the initial goal.

    Group of people including Taylor Swift in a stadium box reacting excitedly during an event. Taylor is in a red outfit
    Taylor is currently dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and cheered him on at the Super Bowl this past weekend. Taylor is currently on tour in Australia, where it would've been early evening at the time of her donation. 

    “Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote.

    Taylor Swift performs on stage with a guitar, wearing a ruffled dress
    Taylor Swift’s reps confirmed to Variety that the donations were legit and made by the singer.

    According to NBC News, around 1,300 people had donated by the time Taylor had donated last night. In the hours since, the page has had over 2,900 donations and has reached $254,461.

    Fundraising tracker showing $254,461 raised out of a $75,000 goal with buttons for donation and sharing
    You can donate to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's GoFundMe here.