On Wednesday, Feb. 14, there was a shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade. Shortly after, CNN reported that one civilian had died and at least 21 others were injured.
The woman killed has since been identified as Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a local DJ who worked at the Kansas City radio station KKFI. She attended the event with her husband, son, and daughter.
On Feb. 15, a GoFundMe page was created in hopes of raising money for Lopez-Galvan's family as they process the tragedy, and the goal was to raise up to $75,000.
Early this morning, Taylor Swift herself donated $100,000 to the GoFundMe page. Because GoFundMe caps donations at $50,000 per individual donation, Taylor made two donations of $50,000 each, exceeding the initial goal.
“Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift,” she wrote.
According to NBC News, around 1,300 people had donated by the time Taylor had donated last night. In the hours since, the page has had over 2,900 donations and has reached $254,461.
You can donate to Lisa Lopez-Galvan's GoFundMe here.