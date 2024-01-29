Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    This Sydney Sweeney Moment From "Hot Ones" Has Become A Meme, And All The Jokes Have Me Cackling

    This is exactly the way I look at Harry Styles.

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    Sydney Sweeney has been all over the internet within recent months, first because she was promoting her new rom-com Anyone But You, and now to promote Madame Web.

    Closeup of Sydney Sweeney
    Brendon Thorne / Getty Images

    So, of course, she appeared on First We Feast's latest episode of Hot Ones, where this screenshot of her became a meme.

    Sydney Sweeney on &quot;Hot Ones&quot;
    First We Feast / youtube.comTwitter: @firstwefeast

    And the tweets are just too good, guys. Here are 17 of the best that I've seen so far:

    If you love what you read, give your favorite tweets a like and the users a follow so you can make your timeline a more fun place to be.

    1.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @heluvstat

    2.

    Patrick Smith / Getty Images / First We Feast / Twitter: @titosoatmilk

    3.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @helllojojo

    4.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @hammlittle

    5.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @flavortown

    6.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @TheChewDefense

    7.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @michaelcollado

    8.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @DaveandBusters

    9.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @spinachbabie

    10.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @swoph

    11.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @letterboxd

    12.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @LeCinephiles

    13.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @firstwefeast

    14.

    HBO / First We Feast / Twitter: @gabagoolmarx

    15.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @willobri

    16.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @IndecisiveJones

    17.

    First We Feast / Twitter: @RedditCFB

    In conclusion...

    First We Feast / Twitter: @AlexNoonan6

    Watch Sydney's full episode of Hot Ones here:

    View this video on YouTube
    First We Feast / youtube.com

    And be sure to catch Sydney in Madame Web when it releases in theaters on Feb. 14.