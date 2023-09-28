  • lhm 2023 badge

22 Times Selena Gomez Proved She's Always The Best-Dressed Person In The Room

If I could just raid Selena Gomez's closet, I'd be a happy gal.

1. When she absolutely stunned in this Oscar de la Renta gown, like, I literally can't take my eyes off her:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for MTV

2. When she revealed the *perfect* afterparty look and immediately had me searching the internet for "purple corset mini-dresses":

Gilbert Carrasquillo / GC Images / Getty Images

3. When she looked absolutely flawless in this chunky knit and made me *need* my own chunky knit:

Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

4. When she proved she is one of the very, very, VERY few people who can pull off double denim and not look like a farmer like the rest of us:

Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

5. When she was giving major cool girl energy in this scarlet jumpsuit:

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

6. When she showed up to the Dolittle premiere and was instantly declared the queen of the slicked back bun:

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

7. When she styled this trench coat costume piece over her shoulders and was giving "Inspector Gadget if he slayed":

Robert Kamau / GC Images / Getty Images

8. When she arrived at the Met Gala and looked so good that even Matt Damon couldn't take his eyes off her:

John Shearer / Getty Images

9. When she totally served in the middle of this chaotically busy crosswalk:

Marc Piasecki / GC Images / Getty Images

10. When she wore this purple gown and made us all realize that no one has ever looked better in jewel tones.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

11. When she (once again) proved that purple is literally HER color:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

12. When she wore this white off-the-shoulder gown and was giving effortless chic:

Lester Cohen / WireImage / Getty Images

13. When she kept it simple with a slip dress and a leather jacket but looked 100,000,000x cooler than I ever could:

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

14. When she wore this dinosaur sweater and proved literally every single article of clothing looks incredible on her:

Jb Lacroix / GC Images / Getty Images

15. When she gave off the perfect amount of old-money-aesthetic that all the TikTok girlies were begging for more:

Amy Sussman / WireImage / Getty Images

16. When she entered her blonde bob era and looked like a total badass:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

17. When she gave off pure elegance that's only fit for the queen we all know she is:

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

18. When she looked red hot in this silk mini dress:

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

19. When she looked the best a single person has ever looked in an oversize tee and joggers:

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

20. When she wore this snazzy suit and made businesswear look cute again:

Gotham / GC Images / Getty Images

21. When she gave us a little bit of glamour in this navy sparkly gown:

Dan Macmedan / WireImage / Getty Images

22. And last, but certainly not least, when she had some blue goin' on for the Teen Vogue party and solidified her position as a fashion icon:

Jeff Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

