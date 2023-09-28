1.
When she absolutely stunned in this Oscar de la Renta gown, like, I literally can't take my eyes off her:
2.
When she revealed the *perfect* afterparty look and immediately had me searching the internet for "purple corset mini-dresses":
3.
When she looked absolutely flawless in this chunky knit and made me *need* my own chunky knit:
4.
When she proved she is one of the very, very, VERY few people who can pull off double denim and not look like a farmer like the rest of us:
5.
When she was giving major cool girl energy in this scarlet jumpsuit:
6.
When she showed up to the Dolittle premiere and was instantly declared the queen of the slicked back bun:
7.
When she styled this trench coat costume piece over her shoulders and was giving "Inspector Gadget if he slayed":
8.
When she arrived at the Met Gala and looked so good that even Matt Damon couldn't take his eyes off her:
9.
When she totally served in the middle of this chaotically busy crosswalk:
10.
When she wore this purple gown and made us all realize that no one has ever looked better in jewel tones.
11.
When she (once again) proved that purple is literally HER color:
12.
When she wore this white off-the-shoulder gown and was giving effortless chic:
13.
When she kept it simple with a slip dress and a leather jacket but looked 100,000,000x cooler than I ever could:
14.
When she wore this dinosaur sweater and proved literally every single article of clothing looks incredible on her:
15.
When she gave off the perfect amount of old-money-aesthetic that all the TikTok girlies were begging for more:
16.
When she entered her blonde bob era and looked like a total badass:
17.
When she gave off pure elegance that's only fit for the queen we all know she is:
18.
When she looked red hot in this silk mini dress:
19.
When she looked the best a single person has ever looked in an oversize tee and joggers:
20.
When she wore this snazzy suit and made businesswear look cute again:
21.
When she gave us a little bit of glamour in this navy sparkly gown:
22.
And last, but certainly not least, when she had some blue goin' on for the Teen Vogue party and solidified her position as a fashion icon: