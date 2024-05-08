    Here Are 11 New And Returning TV Shows Coming In May 2024

    There are so many great things coming this month, like the first part of Bridgerton Season 3, Hacks Season 3, and Ncuti Gatwa's first season on Doctor Who!

    Lauren Garafano
    by Lauren Garafano

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1

    Character in period costume with fan, from TV show &quot;Bridgerton&quot;
    Liam Daniel/Netflix

    Bridgerton is back, baby! In Season 3, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has finally given up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging words about her last season. She has, however, decided it’s time to take a husband, preferably one who will provide her with enough independence to continue her double life as Lady Whistledown, far away from her mother and sisters. Meanwhile, Colin has returned from his summer travels with a new look and a serious sense of swagger. But he’s disheartened to realize that Penelope, the one person who always appreciated him as he was, is giving him the cold shoulder. Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly. 

    When it returns: Part 1 returns May 16

    2. Hacks Season 3

    Actress in a patterned blazer sits at a table with a drink, smiling, displaying a large ring
    Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Max

    Hacks Season 3 picks up where Season 2 ended, with Deborah (Jean Smart) firing Ava (Hannah Einbinder) so she can go off and do her own thing. The new season picks up a year later, with Deborah riding high off the success of her standup special while Ava pursues new opportunities in Los Angeles. Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn will also join the cast this season.

    When it returns: May 2 on Max

    Watch the trailer here:

    3. Doctor Who Season 14

    Two actors pose in front of a futuristic backdrop, man in a brown jacket and woman in a black leather jacket and plaid skirt
    James Pardon / Bad Wolf / BBC Studios

    The upcoming season of Doctor Who follows the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion, Ruby Sunday (Millie Gibson), as they travel across time and space, having adventures from the Regency era in England to war-torn future worlds. Throughout their adventures in the TARDIS — a time-traveling ship shaped like a police box — they encounter incredible friends and dangerous foes, including a terrifying bogeyman and the Doctor’s most powerful enemy yet.

    Starring: Ncuti Gatwa, Millie Gibson, and more

    When it returns: May 10 on Disney+

    Watch the trailer here:

    4. The Tattooist of Auschwitz

    Man in striped prison uniform with ID number, looking contemplative. Used in a TVAndMovies article
    Sky Uk / Martin Mlaka / Sky UK

    Inspired by the real-life story of Holocaust survivors Lali (Jonah Hauer-King) and Gita Sokolov (Anna Próchniak), The Tattooist of Auschwitz follows the two as they arrive at Auschwitz in 1942. Upon arrival, Lali is made one of the tattooists charged with inking identification numbers on his fellow prisoners' arms. This is how he meets Gita. The series chronicles their love story and fight for survival and is intertwined with Lali's story 60 years later when he meets a writer to whom he recounts his story.

    Starring: Jonah Hauer-King, Melanie Lynskey, Harvey Keitel,  Anna Próchniak, Jonas Nay, and more

    When it premieres: May 2 on Peacock

    Watch the trailer here:

    5. Dark Matter

    Two actors portraying characters in a dramatic scene, sitting and looking concerned
    Courtesy Apple TV+

    Based on Blake Crouch's bestselling novel, Dark Matter tells the story of Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who is suddenly abducted into an alternate version of his life. Soon, things quickly turn into a nightmare for Jason, who is now trying desperately to return to his own reality.

    Starring: Joel Edgerton, Jennifer Connelly, Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi, Oakes Fegley, and more

    When it premieres: May 8 on Apple TV+

    Watch the trailer here:

    6. Welcome to Wrexham Season 3

    Soccer players walking onto the field with children and flag bearers before a match
    FX / youtube.com

    After 15 painful seasons in the National League, the Club finally achieved promotion back into the English Football League. The stakes have never been higher as League Two brings a new level of intensity, and the Club continues to be plagued with injury and setbacks. For the first time ever, with the team taking their place in the EFL, Welcome to Wrexham will have unprecedented access on the pitch, bringing viewers inside the locker room and alongside the players while the action is unfolding in some of the biggest matches Wrexham AFC has ever played.

    When it returns: May 2 on FX, next day on Hulu

    Watch the trailer here:

    7. Evil Season 4

    Three actors in a scene, one holding a red piece of clothing, expressing surprise and curiosity
    Elizabeth Fisher / Elizabeth Fisher/Paramount+

    In the fourth and final season, Kristen, David, and Ben continue to assess cases that involve wayward technology, possessed pigs, demonic oppression and infestation, a dance muse conjured by alleged witches, and an evil relic. Meanwhile, Leland attempts to lure Kristen into raising a baby antichrist who was conceived with her ovum. David is recruited by the Vatican’s secret service to “remote view” a paranormal ability to see the unseen in order to
    detect evil. Ben is hit by an ion beam, causing him to see visions of a taunting jinn until he discovers an unusual solution to banish it. Finally, all three realize they only have a few weeks left to assess cases because the parish has decided to disband the team due to a lack of funds.

    When it returns: May 23 on Paramount+

    Watch the trailer here:

    8. We Are Lady Parts Season 2

    Two musicians, one with a headscarf and overalls, and the other with a short haircut, holding a guitar, engage warmly onstage
    Peacock / Saima Khalid/WTTV LIMITED/PEACOCK/C4

    This season of We Are Lady Parts sees the band return with a renewed artistic mission after the high of their first UK tour, only to find a rival band threatens their delicate status quo. As the reality of chasing success sets in, Lady Parts embark on recording their first album, juggling personal ambitions and deciding whether "making it big" is really what they wanted. 

    When it returns: May 30 on Peacock

    Watch the trailer here:

    9. Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

    Five characters from a TV show in a restroom having an intense conversation
    Karolina Wojtasik/Max

    Following the harrowing events of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, our favorite squad faces a fate worse than death—summer school. However, Millwood High isn’t the only thing getting in the way of their fun summer jobs and new, dreamy love interests. A new villain, who may or may not have a connection to A, has come to town and is going to put them all to the test.

    When it returns: May 9 on Max

    Watch the trailer here:

    10. Interview With The Vampire Season 2

    Two men in formal black tuxedos with bow ties, looking intently to the side, in a dimly lit setting
    Michele K. Short / ©AMC+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

    In the year 2022, the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) recounts his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian). Picking up from the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen fledgling Claudia (Delainey Hayles) conspired to kill the Vampire Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid), Louis tells of his adventures in Europe, a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, with Claudia. It is in Paris that Louis first meets the Vampire Armand (Assad Zaman). Their courtship and love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future, and Molloy will probe to get to the truths buried within the memories.

    When it returns: May 12 on AMC and AMC+

    11. Reginald the Vampire Season 2

    Two actors sitting on a bench, one in a red velvet jacket and tie, the other in a green coat, both smiling
    Syfy / James Dittiger/SYFY

    Reginald Andres (Jacob Batalon) finally got his life together – when he was turned into a vampire. While he doesn’t fit into the stereotypical expectations of what a vampire looks like – he’s not chiseled or classically handsome – Reginald has found his place amongst an unlikely cohort that includes the cool vampire who sired him, the former vampire chieftain turned unexpected ally, and his co-worker/former girlfriend. 

    When it returns: May 8 on Syfy

