Kim, who was pregnant at the time, recalled "it was in the middle of a chunk of dialogue, so he kept skipping this laugh line and skipping it, and skipping it, and skipping it. Finally, we get in front of the studio audience, and he skips it, and the executive producer screams: 'Cut!' He goes: 'Dylan, say the line.' [Dylan] goes: 'I would not disrespect any woman that way, let alone this woman. You write something funny, and I’ll say it.'"