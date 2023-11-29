She's currently going viral on TikTok for her response to a super dangerous, and frankly terrifying, pyrotechnic misfire at Paramore's Australia show earlier this week.
On Monday night, the band was performing at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, and everything seemed to be running smoothly.
While playing their After Laughter hit "Hard Times," sparks suddenly shot out from the sides of the stage, right above the band, who weren't expecting it at all.
Hayley, who was confused and also mid-song, took this as an opportunity to ad-lib and sang, "Somebody's getting fired..."
"Beyoncé did it so we can, too, and I can’t wait to speak with you. It’s the third time this has happened to us," she continued, without skipping a beat.
Several fans quickly ran to the comments to support Hayley's bit, adding how dangerous that misfire could've been inside an arena with thousands of people — especially if this was the THIRD time it's happened:
Many also applauded her for being a total pro through the entire mishap:
