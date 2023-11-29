Skip To Content
Hayley Williams Is Going Viral For Her Response To A Dangerous Pyrotechnic Misfire In The Middle Of Her Concert

She added that this was already the third time the pyrotechnics have malfunctioned during Paramore's tour.

Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed Staff

So, you know Hayley Williams — powerhouse singer, lead vocalist of Paramore, and iconic orange-haired girly.

Closeup of Hayley Williams bacstage in a pantsuit
Nina Westervelt / WWD via Getty Images

She's currently going viral on TikTok for her response to a super dangerous, and frankly terrifying, pyrotechnic misfire at Paramore's Australia show earlier this week.

Hayley Williams onstage
Bryan Bedder / Getty Images for The New Yorker

On Monday night, the band was performing at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, and everything seemed to be running smoothly.

Paramore onstage
Randy Holmes / ABC via Getty Images

While playing their After Laughter hit "Hard Times," sparks suddenly shot out from the sides of the stage, right above the band, who weren't expecting it at all.

@livswasteland / tiktok.com

Hayley, who was confused and also mid-song, took this as an opportunity to ad-lib and sang, "Somebody's getting fired..."

&quot;somebody&#x27;s getting fired&quot;
@livswasteland / tiktok.com

"Beyoncé did it so we can, too, and I can’t wait to speak with you. It’s the third time this has happened to us," she continued, without skipping a beat.

Hayley onstage
@livswasteland / tiktok.com

Back in 2009, during one of Beyoncé's live shows, there was a light malfunction that made her yell "Lights!" into the mic, followed by, "Somebody's getting fired, hey!" 

Several fans quickly ran to the comments to support Hayley's bit, adding how dangerous that misfire could've been inside an arena with thousands of people — especially if this was the THIRD time it's happened:

&quot;as a Pyro tech.... lie... 3rd time??&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;As someone that works in the industry...&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;That is so scary tho...&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;That&#x27;s a tame reaction...&quot;
tiktok.com
Screenshot of a TikTok comment
tiktok.com
&quot;The pyro guy:&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;As a Pyro, it&#x27;s all about timing...&quot;
tiktok.com

Many also applauded her for being a total pro through the entire mishap:

&quot;yall gotta give her some credit for this!&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;Hard Times&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;the Beyonce somebody getting fired reference is top tier&quot;
tiktok.com
&quot;Haley Williams is literally the queen of music&quot;
tiktok.com

What do you think about her response? Let us know in the comments below!