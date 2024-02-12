Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

A Ton Of Famous People Were At The Super Bowl Last Night — Here's 46 Behind-The-Scenes Photos Of Everyone There

Imagine being at the Super Bowl and realizing Paul McCartney is sitting right behind you.

Lauren Garafano
by Lauren Garafano

BuzzFeed Staff

Last night was Super Bowl LVIII, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22.

Travis Kelce on the field at the Super Bowl
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

And while the game was HUGE, a lot of people couldn't stop talking about all the other really famous people in attendance. So, between the performers, and just the straight-up celeb fans, here's everyone who was at the game last night:

1. Usher

Usher onstage
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

He was performing during the halftime show, so obviously he was there LOL. 

2. Taylor Swift

Harry How / Getty Images, Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

3. Blake Lively

Closeup of Taylor Swift and Blake Lively
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

4. Ice Spice

Ice Spice and Taylor Swift
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

5. Miles and Keleigh Teller

Miles and Keleigh Teller
Michael Reaves / Getty Images

6. Lana Del Rey

A rectangle around Lana Del Rey
Rob Carr / Getty Images

7. Paul Rudd

Closeup of Paul Rudd
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

 

8. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi Carter

CBS, Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

9. Alicia Keys

Alicia Keys onstage
Jackson State University / Jackson State University via Getty Images

10. Lil Jon, H.E.R., and will.i.am

Lil Jon, H.E.R., and will.i.am
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

11. Ludacris

Ludacris onstage
Ezra Shaw / Getty Images

12. Andra Day

Andra Day singing on the field
Ethan Miller / Getty Images

13. Post Malone

Post Malone singing on the field
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

14. Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire singing on the field
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

15. Shaquille O'Neal

16. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney greeting a fan
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

17. Janelle Monáe

@janellemonae / Instagram: @janellemonae

18. Justin and Hailey Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

19. Russell Wilson and Ciara

Russell Wilson and Ciara
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

20. Nina Dobrev and Shawn White

@bereal / instagram.com

21. Dixie D'Amelio

@bereal / instagram.com

22. Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez

Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez
Rob Carr / Getty Images

23. Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and La La Anthony

@khloekardashian / Instagram: @khloekardashian

24. Keegan-Michael Key

Keegan-Michael Key on the field
Jamie Squire / Getty Images

25. Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow at the Super Bowl
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

26. Gabrielle Union

Gabrielle Union at the Super Bowl
@gabunion / instagram.com

27. Saweetie

28. Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg at the Super Bowl
Christopher Polk / Billboard via Getty Images

29. Elon Musk

Elon Musk at the Super Bowl
Rob Carr / Getty Images

30. Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum at the Super Bowl
Rob Carr / Getty Images

31. LeBron James

LeBron James
CBS / x.com

32. Luke Combs

Luke Combs at the Super Bowl
Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images

33. Jared Leto

Jared Leto at the Super Bowl
Rob Carr / Getty Images

34. Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

35. Queen Latifah

Queen Latifah at the Super Bowl
Rob Carr / Getty Images

36. Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay at the Super Bowl
Harry How / Getty Images

37. Chloe and Halle Bailey

Chloe and Halle Bailey
@hallebailey / instagram.com

38. Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

39. Lizzo

40. Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

41. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga at the Super Bowl
Rob Carr / Getty Images

42. Cynthia Erivo, Victoria Monét, and Ariana Grande

43. JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, and Jenna Johnson

44. Nia Sioux

45. Martha Stewart

46. Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo
@oliviaculpo / Instagram: @oliviaculpo