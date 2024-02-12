Last night was Super Bowl LVIII, and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25 to 22.
And while the game was HUGE, a lot of people couldn't stop talking about all the other really famous people in attendance. So, between the performers, and just the straight-up celeb fans, here's everyone who was at the game last night:
1.Usher
2.Taylor Swift
3.Blake Lively
4.Ice Spice
5.Miles and Keleigh Teller
6.Lana Del Rey
7.Paul Rudd
8.Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, and Rumi Carter
9.Alicia Keys
10.Lil Jon, H.E.R., and will.i.am
11.Ludacris
12.Andra Day
13.Post Malone
14.Reba McEntire
15.Shaquille O'Neal
16.Paul McCartney
17.Janelle Monáe
18.Justin and Hailey Bieber
19.Russell Wilson and Ciara
20.Nina Dobrev and Shawn White
21.Dixie D'Amelio
22.Jimmy Kimmel and Guillermo Rodriguez
23.Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and La La Anthony
24.Keegan-Michael Key
25.Winnie Harlow
26.Gabrielle Union
27.Saweetie
28.Mark Wahlberg
29.Elon Musk
30.Jeff Goldblum
31.LeBron James
32.Luke Combs
33.Jared Leto
34.Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola
35.Queen Latifah
36.Gordon Ramsay
37.Chloe and Halle Bailey
38.Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios
39.Lizzo
40.Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton
41.Lady Gaga
42.Cynthia Erivo, Victoria Monét, and Ariana Grande
43.JoJo Siwa, Chloe Lukasiak, Kalani Hilliker, Kendall Vertes, and Jenna Johnson