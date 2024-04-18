So, she recently showed Architectural Digest a tour of her home in LA.
If you've ever watched one of these house tours before, you know these houses are always very, VERY lavish. And, of course, Emma's was no different.
There's her wildly ornate bathroom.
And the throw pillow that is probably worth more than my entire life.
But there was one thing in this house tour that I truly was not expecting at all...
Emma's doll collection.
In the video, she even calls her home a "grown-up dollhouse" and says, "Minimalism is not my strong suit. Every house I’ve ever lived in feels a little bit like a cabinet of curiosities. I loved the idea of making my very own grown-up dollhouse.”
“I’m madly obsessed with them — in love with them. I do love all of them,” she said.
Adding, “When I was younger, people would be like, 'Aren't you scared your dolls are gonna come to life?' I'm like... 'I hope that every night,' that they’ll come wake me up. It would be so thrilling."
And I don't mean to yuck anyone's yum, but omfg?????
I mean, I'd probably cry if any of these girlies woke me up in the middle of the night...but that's just me!!!!!