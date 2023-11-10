11 Famous People Who Regretted Appearing Naked In Their Movies And TV Shows

1.Mary-Louise Parker said she wished she hadn't filmed a fully nude scene for her series Weeds, and at the time, even fought with the director over it. “I didn’t think I needed to be naked,” she said. “I fought with the director about it, and now I am bitter. I knew it was going to be on the internet: ‘Mary-Louise shows off her big nipples.’ I wish I hadn’t done that. I was goaded into it.”
2.Helen Mirren has said that she always hated filming nude scenes, but did them because she didn't want to seem "uptight." "I’ve always had a problem doing nudity. I hated it! I hated the fact that I hated it, however. It’s never a comfortable thing," she said. "It’s always mortifying."
3.Natalie Portman opened up saying that she doesn't necessarily regret filming nude, but she hated how the footage was misused and ended up on porn sites. "I don't really have regrets. It's more that I don't like misappropriation of stuff, like when you create something as part of a story and then a piece of it ends up on a porn site," she said. "It's meant to be a dramatic scene and part of a story. That really makes me angry. It's inevitable, and I should know what happens but..."
4.Amanda Seyfried has mostly chosen to avoid filming nude after she filmed naked for one of her earlier films. “Being 19, walking around without my underwear on — like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?" she said. “Oh, I know why: I was 19, and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.” She even said that she wishes she could've come up in an era when intimacy coordinators were required on set.
5.While Viola Davis didn't specifically regret filming nude, she did draw the line on sex scenes in general after getting injured on set once. "I told them no more sex scenes," she explained. "They threw me up against the wall in the first season, and I threw my back out for two weeks — and my hip! So, I limped around for two weeks, and I said, 'No more walls.'"
6.While filming Basic Instinct, Sharon Stone actually had no idea how much nudity would be shown onscreen during her interrogation scene. "When we did it, it was going to be an innuendo, and the director said, 'We're seeing the white of your underwear, I need you to take them off.' And I'm like, 'I don't want you to see anything, and he's like, 'No, no, you're not going to.' So I gave him the underwear, put them in the pocket of his shirt, and he said, 'Now watch on the monitor...' In those days...it's not like now where everything is high definition, and when I looked at the monitor, you really couldn't see anything," she explained. "So when I saw it in the theatre, with a bunch of other people, I was, like, [in shock]."
7.Gordon Ramsay said that he regretted filming a naked shower scene for his series Hotel Hell. "I do regret one thing — getting my ass out in the shower," he said. "Because of the sort of secret footage, I had to take a shower like you do in the morning. I know. I'm sorry."
8.Jessica Brown Findlay said that she didn't know that she could say "no" when she was asked to film topless in Albatross. "To be honest, Albatross was naivety and not knowing that I could say no. I had no idea what was going to happen and thought I was going to be shot from behind," she said. She also appeared nude in Labyrinth and found the experience to be "very odd." She added, "The idea that actresses would work out at the gym for a thousand hours beforehand... I was drinking pints and eating burgers. But actually, it's not something I would do again."
9.Taylor Lautner had to negotiate for fewer shirtless scenes in the Twilight movies. "There was some negotiating for sure, oh yeah. There were more [shirtless scenes] when I read the original script, trust me," he said. "Everybody on set, the crew, the cast are wearing clothes; bundles of clothes. And I'm just chillin' there naked."
10.Kate Winslet said that she "wished [she] hadn't shown so much flesh" in Titanic, but said she felt like she had "so much to prove" as a young actor at the time.
11.Finally, Ben Stiller was uncomfortable with his character's nude scene in Along Came Polly, and director John Hamburg reportedly agreed to cut the scene altogether if the audience didn't find it funny. After the scene ended up staying in the film, Ben said, "Later, I discovered I could have had a bottom double — but no one had bothered to tell me." He later said that he wished he used a body double for that scene.