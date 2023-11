11 Famous People Who Regretted Appearing Naked In Their Movies And TV Shows

6.

While filming Basic Instinct , Sharon Stone actually had no idea how much nudity would be shown onscreen during her interrogation scene. "When we did it, it was going to be an innuendo, and the director said, 'We're seeing the white of your underwear, I need you to take them off.' And I'm like, 'I don't want you to see anything, and he's like, 'No, no, you're not going to.' So I gave him the underwear, put them in the pocket of his shirt, and he said, 'Now watch on the monitor...' In those days...it's not like now where everything is high definition, and when I looked at the monitor, you really couldn't see anything," she explained . "So when I saw it in the theatre, with a bunch of other people, I was, like, [in shock]."