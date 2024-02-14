Skip To Content
These 25 Black Celebs Have Been Famous For Over 20 Years — Here's What They Looked Like In 2004 Vs. 2014 Vs 2024

Everyone here is aging in reverse, I swear.

Lauren Garafano
BuzzFeed Staff

1. First, this is Beyoncé in 2004:

23 year old beyonce in a deep v top with ruffles and long hair worn loose
Kmazur / WireImage

Here's Beyoncé in 2014:

beyonce in a long-sleeved dress with hair parted in the middle and blown out
D Dipasupil / FilmMagic

And here's Beyoncé in 2024:

beyonce with platinum dyed hair wearing a cowboy hat
Johnny Nunez / Getty Images for The Recording Academy

2. This is Michael B. Jordan in 2004:

closeup of him wearing a large suit with shoulder length locs
Marc Bryan-brown / WireImage

Here's Michael in 2014:

closeup of him in a tailored suit with short hair and earrings
Larry Busacca / Getty Images for Vanity Fair

And here's Michael in 2024:

he&#x27;s got a beard now and short hair
Leon Bennett / Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN

3. This is Gabrielle Union in 2004:

closeup of her in a dress at an event
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here's Gabrielle in 2014:

her hair is straight and she&#x27;s wearing a see through lace dress
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for SensatioNail

And here's Gabrielle in 2024:

she&#x27;s wearing a strapless corset top and her hair is in a low tight bun
Michael Buckner / WWD via Getty Images

4. This is Angela Bassett in 2004:

she&#x27;s got bangs and her hair is short and curled
Rodrigo Varela / WireImage

Here's Angela in 2014:

she&#x27;s in a long dress with her hair in natural curls
David Livingston / Getty Images

And here's Angela in 2024:

closeup of her with hair worn in curls and deep v dress
Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

5. This is Usher in 2004:

closeup of him in a fedora and suit
Peter Kramer / Getty Images

Here's Usher in 2014:

he&#x27;s sitting for a radio show with hair cut short and a beard
Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

And here's Usher in 2024:

he looks the same, with short hair and a beard
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

6. This is Oprah Winfrey in 2004:

her short hair is feathered out
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here's Oprah in 2014:

sh&#x27;es in a sparkly dress and her hair is in natural curls
Noam Galai / WireImage

And here's Oprah in 2024:

she&#x27;s in a long-sleeved dress and glasses and her hair is parted to the side with curls
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

7. This is Kenan Thompson in 2004:

he&#x27;s got a buzz but and wearing a plaid short sleeve shirt with gold jewelry
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Bragman Nyman Cafarelli

Here's Kenan in 2014:

he&#x27;s got a freshly shaven face and short hair
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

And here's Kenan in 2024:

he looks the same, sitting for a late night show
Nbc / Lloyd Bishop / NBC via Getty Images

8. This is Halle Berry in 2004:

her hair is long and curly and she&#x27;s wearing a thin strapped dress with gold accessories
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic

Here's Halle in 2014:

she&#x27;s on the red carpet with short hair
Jesse Grant / Getty Images

And here's Halle in 2024:

she&#x27;s got shoulder-length hair in beach waves as she sits for an interview
Kamil Krzaczynski / Getty Images

9. This is Samuel L. Jackson in 2004:

he&#x27;s smiling wearing a hat and hoodie
Steve Granitz / WireImage for NARAS

Here's Samuel in 2014:

he&#x27;s wearing glasses and an adidas outfit for an event
David M. Benett / Getty Images

And here's Samuel in 2024:

he&#x27;s wearing a beanie and wool coat with thick-framed glasses
Karwai Tang / WireImage

10. This is Viola Davis in 2004:

closeup of her in a jacket with hair straightened
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage

Here's Viola in 2014:

her short hair is blown out and she&#x27;s wearing a dress with a leather cut out top
Gregg Deguire / WireImage

And here's Viola in 2024:

she looks the same, with short hair in beach waves
Leon Bennett / Getty Images

11. This is Tyler James Williams in 2004:

a young tyler in a suit standing at a mic
Stephen Shugerman / Getty Images

Here's Tyler in 2014:

a 22 year old tyler in a suit and skinny tie
Michael Tran / FilmMagic

And here's Tyler in 2024:

closeup of him in a leather suit with a mustache and small beard
Kayla Oaddams / WireImage,

12. This is Kerry Washington in 2004:

closeup of her in a blazer with short curled hair
John Sciulli / WireImage

Here's Kerry in 2014:

she&#x27;s in a dress and her hair is sleeked back in a low bun
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And here's Kerry in 2024:

her hair is in natural curls and she&#x27;s wearing a suit
Variety / Variety via Getty Images

13. This is Zoë Kravitz in 2004:

a young zoe has hair straightened and wearing a cardigan
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic

Here's Zoë in 2014:

in a see-through mini dress she&#x27;s got long braided hair
Don Arnold / WireImage

And here's Zoë in 2024:

she&#x27;s got tiny bangs and tattoos everywhere
Taylor Hill / WireImage

14. This is Whoopi Goldberg in 2004:

she&#x27;s in a denim outfit with shoulder-length locs
Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic

Here's Whoopi in 2014:

she&#x27;s got the same hair style and still in a denim outfit
Robert Marquardt / Getty Images

And here's Whoopi in 2024:

hair in locs with grey showing in the front
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

15. This is Will Smith in 2004:

he&#x27;s wearing studded earrings and a silver chain over a basketball jersey
Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage

Here's Will in 2014:

he&#x27;s sitting for an event and has a goatee
Michel Dufour / WireImage

And here's Will in 2024:

he looks the same, with short hair and a goatee
Tristan Fewings / Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival

16. This is Jada Pinkett Smith in 2004:

her long hair is in curls
Jim Spellman / WireImage

Here's Jada in 2014:

she&#x27;s wearing a sparkly long-sleeved dress with her hair straightened
Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage

And here's Jada in 2024:

she&#x27;s got a buzz cut that&#x27;s dyed blonde
Jason Koerner / Getty Images

17. This is Snoop Dogg in 2004:

he&#x27;s wearing tinted shades, a bowler hat and fur coat
Steve Granitz / WireImage

Here's Snoop in 2014:

his hair is back in braids and he&#x27;s wearing shades and football jersey
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

And here's Snoop in 2024:

closeup of him in a plaid jacket and pants with a durag and greying goatee
Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images for Godfather Entertainment

18. This is Brandy in 2004:

her hair is styled in curls and she&#x27;s wearing a ruffled mini dress
Jo Hale / Getty Images

Here's Brandy in 2014:

her braided hair is up in a bun and she&#x27;s wearing a dress
Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

And here's Brandy in 2024:

she&#x27;s got long hair that&#x27;s curled and a long jacket with feathery sleeves and hood
Jason Howard / GC Images

19. This is Jamie Foxx in 2004:

he&#x27;s in a suit with a thin mustache
Haidee Malkin / FilmMagic

Here's Jamie in 2014:

on the red carpet in a suit with a small beard and mustache
David M. Benett / WireImage

And here's Jamie in 2024:

he&#x27;s got a buzzcut and trimmed goatee
Eric Charbonneau / Getty Images for Amazon

20. This is Queen Latifah in 2004:

she&#x27;s got shorter hair in a side ponytail and wearing silver accessories
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage

Here's Queen Latifah in 2014:

she&#x27;s wearing a slick pony tail and a dark outfit
Jason Laveris / FilmMagic

And here's Queen Latifah in 2024:

she&#x27;s wearing a long dress with a rainbow detail along the collarbone
Paul Morigi / Getty Images

21. This is Regina King in 2004:

closeup of her in a strapless dress
John Sciulli / WireImage

Here's Regina in 2014:

closeup of her looking the same
Angela Weiss / Getty Images for BET

And here's Regina in 2024:

closeup of her at a podium with her braided hair up in a bun
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

22. This is Alicia Keys in 2004:

closeup of her in heavy eye makeup with hair worn loose and straightened
Daniele Venturelli / WireImage

Here's Alicia in 2014:

she&#x27;s wearing a fedora with her braids and beads showing under
Taylor Hill / Getty Images

And here's Alicia in 2024:

she&#x27;s got her hair braided and in a low bun
Shareif Ziyadat / Getty Images

23. This is Chris Rock in 2004:

he&#x27;s got short hair and a goatee
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Here's Chris in 2014:

he&#x27;s in a suit holding an award with short hair and shaved face
Steve Granitz / WireImage

And here's Chris in 2024:

he looks mostly the same with longer hair and a shaved face
Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars

24. This is Pharrell Williams in 2004:

a younger pharrell in a letterman style jacket and a beanie with large gold necklaces
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

Here's Pharrell in 2014:

he&#x27;s wearing a lot of jewelry, still fresh faced, and wearing a wide brim hat
Mark Cuthbert / UK Press via Getty Images

And here's Pharrell in 2024:

he&#x27;s barely aged, wearing a cowboy hat, large sunglasses and fuzzy coat
Dave Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images

25. And finally, this is Idris Elba in 2004:

in a sweater vest with a goatee
Carley Margolis / FilmMagic

Here's Idris in 2014:

in casual dress at an event with greying goatee and short hair
Daniel Zuchnik / WireImage

And here's Idris in 2024:

he&#x27;s got a buzzcut and a trimmed goatee
Karwai Tang / WireImage

Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29 (or all year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.

