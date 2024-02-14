1.
First, this is Beyoncé in 2004:
And here's Beyoncé in 2024:
2.
This is Michael B. Jordan in 2004:
And here's Michael in 2024:
3.
This is Gabrielle Union in 2004:
Here's Gabrielle in 2014:
And here's Gabrielle in 2024:
4.
This is Angela Bassett in 2004:
And here's Angela in 2024:
5.
This is Usher in 2004:
And here's Usher in 2024:
6.
This is Oprah Winfrey in 2004:
And here's Oprah in 2024:
7.
This is Kenan Thompson in 2004:
And here's Kenan in 2024:
8.
This is Halle Berry in 2004:
And here's Halle in 2024:
9.
This is Samuel L. Jackson in 2004:
And here's Samuel in 2024:
10.
This is Viola Davis in 2004:
And here's Viola in 2024:
11.
This is Tyler James Williams in 2004:
And here's Tyler in 2024:
12.
This is Kerry Washington in 2004:
And here's Kerry in 2024:
13.
This is Zoë Kravitz in 2004:
14.
This is Whoopi Goldberg in 2004:
And here's Whoopi in 2024:
15.
This is Will Smith in 2004:
16.
This is Jada Pinkett Smith in 2004:
17.
This is Snoop Dogg in 2004:
And here's Snoop in 2024:
18.
This is Brandy in 2004:
And here's Brandy in 2024:
19.
This is Jamie Foxx in 2004:
And here's Jamie in 2024:
20.
This is Queen Latifah in 2004:
Here's Queen Latifah in 2014:
And here's Queen Latifah in 2024:
21.
This is Regina King in 2004:
And here's Regina in 2024:
22.
This is Alicia Keys in 2004:
And here's Alicia in 2024:
23.
This is Chris Rock in 2004:
And here's Chris in 2024:
24.
This is Pharrell Williams in 2004:
And here's Pharrell in 2024:
25.
And finally, this is Idris Elba in 2004:
And here's Idris in 2024:
Black History Month is here! Join us from Feb. 1 to Feb. 29 (or all year round) and support our content celebrating the culture.