"It’s important to me today to share with you all that I am queer," she wrote in her IG caption. "More specifically I am, always have been, and always will be bisexual. 🌈 If you know me personally, you probably know this. Every time I tell someone new this information, I experience fear. Fear that it will end a business transaction, fear that I will make someone uncomfortable, fear that I would be ostracized from my family …. Etc etc etc. what’s more important to me at the end of the day is to be me. Authentic. Genuine. Raw. So maybe one person will feel less alone... If you’re that one. I’ve got you. I’m here — I’ll answer. You are NOT alone. Hoping that one day the fear will turn to what it should be…PRIDE. Only love. All love. Today and each day to come. Moments matter."