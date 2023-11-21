You’ve purchased a Thanksgiving turkey and the fixings to accompany it. You’re feeling anxious as you slowly cross all the items off your to-do lists as you get closer to the day of preparation and cooking. Food safety is likely far from your mind as you’re focused on having enough side dishes, drinks, and desserts for everyone. But it shouldn’t be.

“When you’re preparing a holiday meal, usually for a larger group of people, you’re preparing more food and you’re a little bit more rushed,” said Keith Schneider, a food safety professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Florida. “You may be more prone to make mistakes.”

The last thing you want to do is put anyone at risk of getting a foodborne illness. According to Joshua Resnick, lead chef at the Institute of Culinary Education who is fully certified in food protection by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, “In the case of a large bird, you’re normally feeding a big crowd and don’t want to get a lot of people sick. You definitely want to keep safety in mind as much as flavor.”

HuffPost spoke with food safety experts on the biggest mistakes people make when preparing and cooking turkey and what to do instead.

Not Washing Your Hands