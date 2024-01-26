When there’s a campylobacter, E. coli, or salmonella outbreak in the food supply, not only does it make headlines but companies often recall food to prevent more people from falling ill. But the same bacteria can show up in home kitchens if you’re not careful. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 48 million Americans get foodborne illnesses every year and 128,000 end up hospitalized.

Everyone has their favorite preparation and cooking techniques, but you may be unaware that some methods might encourage the spread of pathogens. Although you may associate food poisoning with eating in a restaurant, it’s possible to have the same bacteria lurking in your kitchen.

“Food safety is just as important at home as it is in a restaurant,” said Keith Schneider, a food safety professor in the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition at the University of Florida. “While restaurants have a bigger impact because they serve a larger group of people, obviously you don’t want to prepare food at home and make a family member [sick] or get sick.”

According to Joshua Resnick, lead chef at the Institute of Culinary Education who is fully certified in food protection by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, “Pathogens don’t care where they are; they will grow the same way at a home kitchen as they do in a professional kitchen. That means that everyone needs to make sure to follow proper food safety guidelines at home.”

HuffPost spoke with food safety experts on preparation and cooking methods that aren’t food-safe and what to do instead.

Neglecting To Wash Your Hands