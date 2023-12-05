If You Struggle With Frequent Bathroom Breaks, Consider Cutting These Foods And Drinks From Your Diet

Although people might not often talk about peeing-related problems, there are lots of common bladder health issues.

“Incontinence (or ‘leaky bladder’) that accidentally loses urine when you don’t want it to is the most common bladder issue in individuals,” explained Dr. Fenwa Milhouse, a board-certified urologist and specialist in female pelvic medicine and reconstructive surgery. “Frequent urination is also a very common complaint in individuals, and can be especially bothersome when this occurs at night or while sleeping.”

Interstitial cystitis, also known as painful bladder syndrome, is a long-term condition that causes pain and discomfort in the bladder, which is often irritated, or in the pelvic area. There’s also a sensation of needing to pee often and urgently. “When patients are experiencing overactive bladder or symptoms of interstitial cystitis/painful bladder syndrome, our first recommendation is to limit bladder irritants,” Ackerman said.

The good news is that changing up your diet may reduce your issues. “Often diet alone and elimination of bladder irritants will control the patient’s symptoms,” Ackerman added.

Even if you have a healthy bladder, knowing what foods and drinks are irritants will be beneficial. “Awareness of foods and beverages that can cause irritation can be helpful to prevent bladder symptoms for those that are not currently having concerns,” said Aleece Fosnight, a board-certified physician assistant specializing in women’s health and urology.

Below, urologists and medical experts share the foods and drinks that you should limit or avoid for a healthy bladder.

Coffee

Love your morning cup or three of coffee? You may rely on it to wake up and stay alert, but your bladder may not be so happy. Coffee contains a couple of irritants ― caffeine and acid.

“The caffeine in coffee is a known diuretic, meaning it makes you produce more urine, increasing bladder frequency,” Milhouse explained. “Caffeine has also been observed to increase the urgency of urination, making it harder to control your bladder and more likely to have bladder leaks.” Ackerman added that “acidic foods and drinks can be irritating and also exacerbate these symptoms.”

But if you don’t want to give up your brew just yet, Milhouse said coffee and tea can be enjoyed in moderation. “If you have no bladder issues, two 8-ounce cups of coffee or less is ideal,” she said.

Those who already deal with pain or frequent urination might need to limit or eliminate coffee until symptoms subside. “Avoiding coffee altogether may be necessary for some individuals who struggle with overactive bladder or bladder pain,” Milhouse said.