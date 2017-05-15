Theresa May Met A Woman On The Campaign Trail Who Accused Her Of Letting "The Fat Cats Keep The Money "

Prime Minister Theresa May meets shoppers and stall holders at Abingdon market in Oxfordshire during an General Election campaign visit. Stefan Rousseau / PA Wire/PA Images ID: 11073204

Cathy, a woman who said she had “mild learning disabilities”, challenged Theresa May on the Conservative party’s controversial welfare reforms while the prime minister was out campaigning in Oxfordshire on Monday.

“I’m being serious, I want you to do something for us,” Cathy said as she approach May in Abingdon Market.

May, who calmly nodded throughout the exchange responded that she had a number of plans for people with mental health issues.

“And learning disabilities!” Cathy interrupted. “I haven’t got a carer at the moment and I’m angry. I would like somebody to help me because I can’t do everything that I want to do.

“I’m talking about everybody, not just me. I’m talking about everybody who’s got mental health and anyone who’s got learning disabilities. I want them not to have their money taken away from them, and being crippled.”

Last year the Department for Work and Pensions replaced Disability Living Allowance with a points-based system of Personal Independence Payments (PIPs), which many have argued are insufficient.

“The fat cats keep the money and us lot get nothing,” Cathy said, as May continued to try to outline the “number of things” she planned to do to help people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

“I want my Disability Living Allowance to come back, not have PIPs and get nothing,” Cathy continued.

“I can’t live on £100 a month, they just took it all away from me.

“I mean people in wheelchairs and everybody, not just myself, for all of us.”

May said this was her intention. “We want to […] ensure when we look at the help that we’re giving to people with any disability, it’s particularly focused on those who are most in need.”

Theresa May has been taking more opportunities to interact with members of the public after she was accused of running a militantly closed campaign. When Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron was similarly accosted by a voter in Oxfordshire, he used it as an opportunity to take a swipe at May’s campaigning tactics. “Unlike @theresa_may I don’t ship in activists or close my events. I am happy to meet & debate with anyone,” he tweeted shortly after the encounter.