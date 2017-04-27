Get Our App!
Politics

Would You Like To Smell Tim Farron’s Spaniel?

Not everyone would.

Laura Silver
Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Would you like to smell Tim Farron’s Spaniel?

The Liberal Democrat leader would quite like you to. Look, here he is on the campaign trail in Cambridge saying just that…

Farron was campaigning alongside the Lib Dem’s candidate for Cambridge, Julian Huppert. In the crowd, there was a lovely golden dog sporting a Lib Dem rosette.

Following a speech in which Farron called Labour the “worst opposition in human history,” and encouraged people to support remain-voters to back Lib Dems rather than “crying into your beer” over the Brexit vote, he was heard saying “would you like to smell my spaniel maybe?”

That’s right, smell my spaniel.

Go on…

"Smell my spaniel"

— The Chap of Steel (@LiamCallananana)

Not everybody seems to want to smell Tim’s spaniel though.

'smell my spaniel' 'no' 'pls' 'go on then'

— Matthew Champion (@matthewchampion)

Some people were reminded of catchphrase king Alan Partridge.

The thing is, that dog looks like it could be another breed…

IS IT EVEN A SPANIEL THO?!

— Laura Silver (@laurafleur)

When asked how the Liberal Democrat leader felt about spaniels, a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News: “He has one. Called Jasper.”

Farron perhaps was asking the dog in the crowd, rather than constituents themselves, to smell his spaniel, Jasper.

It appears Tim Farron was asking this sandy-coloured dog to smell his spaniel https://t.co/ZYaXjxPdMz

— Helena Horton (@horton_official)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, meanwhile, had his own run-in with a dog while campaigning in Harlow.

"SMELL MY SPANIEL!"

— Enough Of That (@AndyGilder)

Corbyn was talking about Labour’s housing policies.

So there you go.

"That was Coalition Of Chaos with their 1998 hit, 'Smell My Spaniel'. Now let's go to Jane for a traffic update."

— Robert Hutton (@RobDotHutton)

There are 41 days until the general election.

Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com.
We Talked To The Teens Who Still Love Ed Miliband

by Marie Le Conte

