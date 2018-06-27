 back to top
Dramatic Pictures Show Fire Spreading Across Moors In The North Of England

More than 50 homes have been evacuated as a result of the four mile-wide fire.

Laura Silver
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Saddleworth Moor, just outside Manchester, has been ablaze since Sunday night, leading to more than 50 homes in the area being evacuated.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images


Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Residents of Carrbrook, near Stalybridge, were forced to leave their homes on Tuesday night as the fire, which spans a distance of nearly four miles, continued to spread.

Handout photo from Sean Quarmby of fires on Saddleworth Moor on Tuesday night.
Sean Quarmby / Press Association Images

Firefighters at the scene told Manchester Evening News that the blaze, powered by a downward wind, is now believed to be as close as 200m to houses.

Carrbrook where residents are being evacuated as a large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale on June 26.
Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Around 50 firefighters from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS), with support from fire and rescue services in neighbouring Derbyshire, are working to tackle the fire.

Firefighters tackle the wildfire on Saddleworth Moor,
Peter Byrne / PA Wire/PA Images

“Our fire crews have been working in tremendously difficult circumstances and I would like to thank all of our firefighters, partners, volunteers and the public for their support and hard work throughout this incident," GMFRS assistant chief fire officer, Leon Parkes, said at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

The army is on standby to assist fire and rescue services with tackling the blaze.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images
GMFRS warned of the effects of smoke inhalation and encouraged people to stay away from the area.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Local residents described to Manchester Evening News a "frightening" situation and sealing their windows with towels in order to limit the smoke entering their homes.

Horses are moved through heavy smoke in Carrbrook where residents are being evacuated as the large wildfire sweeps across the moors between Dovestones and Buckton Vale on June 26.
Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

One resident told the BBC she had seen "ash falling like rain" as the fire edged closer to her home.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images
A large cloud of smoke covers the village of Mossley on June 26.
Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

An estimated 2,000 acres of moorland have been destroyed by the fire, for which a cause has not yet been established.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Firefighters have used helicopters to drop 65,000 gallons of water on the vast blaze.

Kate Macrae / Kate MacRae / http://<a href="SWNS.com" target="_blank">SWNS.com</a>
Saddleworth Moor fire viewed from NPASBarton police helicopter.
Npasbarton / NPASBarton

Public Health England has urged residents to keep windows and doors shut and GMFRS have said they aim to help those who have been evacuated return to their homes today.

Anthony Devlin / Getty Images

Images released by NASA show the scale of the fire, with smoke visible from space.

Saddleworth Moor fire clearly visible from space on this Nasa satellite image taken yesterday afternoon.
Nasa / NASA

Saddleworth Moor fire clearly visible from space on this Nasa satellite image taken yesterday afternoon.


