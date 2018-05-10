Over 150 MPs Have Told Sajid Javid To Back Abortion Rights Proposals Agreed By Amber Rudd

More than 150 MPs have signed a letter to newly appointed home secretary Sajid Javid, asking him to commit to plans to eradicate harassment outside abortion clinics that were backed by his predecessor, Amber Rudd.

The letter was written by Labour MP Rupa Huq, who has long sought to tackle anti-abortion protests in her constituency of Ealing. It is signed by MPs across the political spectrum including the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Labour MPs including Harriet Harman and Yvette Cooper, the Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable, and Conservative MPs including Zac Goldsmith.

Rudd resigned from the position last month as a result of the Windrush scandal, but last November the Home Office launched a review into protests outside abortion clinics, with her backing.

Over 100 MPs from across the political spectrum called for the review as a result of claims that "prayer vigils" by anti-abortion groups outside clinics across the country amounted to harassment of women seeking termination of pregnancy services.

In the letter due to be sent to Javid on Friday morning, Huq says that the issue persists, and asks him to commit to continue the work that Rudd began to explore the introduction of national legislation to prevent such protests.

"In many of our colleagues’ constituencies [protesters] stand with oversized signs with distressing and graphic images of aborted foetuses, they film women entering and leaving clinics, and they distribute false medical information," Huq wrote.



She said that the protesters compromised the confidentiality of women accessing abortion services.

"This is not a protest in the usual sense of the word," Huq continued. "These people are not seeking to change the law – they are not campaigning to change the minds of our colleagues, or encourage parliament to review the legislation.



"Instead, they are targeting individual women who have come to a difficult decision and who are seeking to access lawful healthcare."



Rudd was supportive of the initial review into the measures to prevent the protests, saying women should have the right to access abortion services like they would any other medical service.



"It is completely unacceptable that anyone should feel harassed or intimidated simply for exercising their legal right to healthcare advice and treatment," she said in a statement accompanying its launch.



"Sadly, this is still the reality for women and medical staff in many parts of our country," Huq continued in Friday's letter.



"I therefore hope that you can confirm you will continue this review and the excellent work started by Amber, and that we will be able to move forward with finding a solution to this persistent issue."

The review closed earlier this year, and its outcome is yet to be published.

