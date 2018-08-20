Dear USA, London Has Had Good Restaurants For Ages, Kind Regards, Britain

It is with a heavy heart that we must report that the New York Times has been writing about the UK again and this time they've come for our restaurants.
In a dispatch from the UK capital, writer Robert Draper is shocked to discover that London has real restaurants, serving proper food, despite previously "inclining its palate to devotees of porridge and boiled mutton".
Wait, what...?
"No longer can it be said that London is only a great city between meals," Draper writes.
"What was once a sallow and predictable dining experience is now salubrious and full of surprises, befitting a metropolis of such diversity and ingenuity."
"At long last in London’s restaurant scene, there’s something for everyone," Draper squeals, before recommending many-a-Londoner's favourite restaurants, including Gymkhana, Brat, and Sager + Wilde.
Even, he says, EVEN in "less commercialized districts to the east, such as Shoreditch".
Needless to say, Brits who have been enjoying London's bounty of culinary gems for decades were all a bit, "nah, piss off mate".
"I wish space-filler hacks would make a bit more effort," restaurateur Oisín Rogers, who runs The Guinea Grill in Mayfair*, told BuzzFeed News.
*The New York Times issued a correction after originally calling this area "Mayfield".
The Guinea, Rogers said, has had the same menu since 1952, is always packed, and has not a bit of mutton in sight.
"How can someone who has just popped over for the weekend to London possibly get under the skin of the character?" he continued.
London-based food writer Helen Graves, whose blog Food Stories has been documenting the city's culinary wonders for more than a decade, told us the NYT piece was "beyond parody".
Leah Hyslop, food journalist and author of Made in London, which documents over a century of food in the city, was pleased to see London restaurants get the attention they deserve, "but it’s a shame they didn’t ask someone with a bit more local knowledge to explore it," she told us.
Food blogger Chris Pople, whose Cheese and Biscuits blog did much to highlight the many food joys in London, pointed to Tayyabs and the River Cafe as examples of London restaurants that have been thriving for far longer than Americans have been aware of London having a food scene.
"I don't think I've ever even seen boiled mutton on a menu," he told us.
But Pople was willing to throw Draper a bone: "He is right that eating out in London, and the country as a whole, is a lot better in 2018 than in 1998."
