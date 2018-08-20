Dear USA, London Has Had Good Restaurants For Ages, Kind Regards, Britain

Share On more Share On more

In a dispatch from the UK capital, writer Robert Draper is shocked to discover that London has real restaurants, serving proper food, despite previously "inclining its palate to devotees of porridge and boiled mutton".

"No longer can it be said that London is only a great city between meals," Draper writes.

"What was once a sallow and predictable dining experience is now salubrious and full of surprises, befitting a metropolis of such diversity and ingenuity."

"At long last in London’s restaurant scene, there’s something for everyone," Draper squeals, before recommending many-a-Londoner's favourite restaurants, including Gymkhana, Brat, and Sager + Wilde.