Here's How People Are Helping Those Who Have Been Evacuated From Grenfell Tower

The west London tower block was devastated by a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning, and many Londoners are reaching out to help those affected.

Londoners have offered help and care to residents of Grenfell Tower, which was engulfed by a fire in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

People only have their pyjamas Need spare clothes, toys, toiletries - all ages: St Clements Church 95 Sirdar Rd W… https://t.co/uW3rJZK5SH

The blaze took hold in the tower block in North Kensington, west London, shortly before 1am, meaning most people would have been asleep at the time. Nearby St Clement's Church was offering spare clothes and toiletries to anyone who had escaped wearing only their pyjamas.

St Clements Church in Treadgold St has been turned into evacuation, support centre @newscomauHQ #GrenfellTowerFire

@LondonFire St Clement's Church, 95 Sirdar Rd W11 4EQ, is accepting donations of: toiletries, food, clothing, and bedding.

The church appealed for people to donate any spare clothes or toiletries they have to help those who had come to their impromptu evacuation shelter.



People who already lived in poverty have now lost what little they owned Donations to St Clements Church 95 Sirdar Rd W11 4EQ #GrenfellTower

Several other nearby community centres and places of worship were open to offer refuge.

Sikh Gurudwaras in London have started collecting and distributing spare clothes, toys, toiletries for… https://t.co/mXOhsE7y2D



Clement Attlee Estate Hall, at 21 Len Freeman Place, Central Gurduara Sikh Temple on 62 Queensdale Rd and The Rugby Portobello Trust at 221 Walmer Road were among those offering help and shelter.

If you're taking blankets and things to Ladbroke Grove, you can take them to the Rugby Portobello Club. 221 Walmer Road W11 4EY

ANYONE IN WEST LONDON PLEASE BRING ANY CLOTHING, FOOD, BEDDING OR TOYS Drop off is CLEM ATTLEE ESTATE HALL from 9AM!! #GrenfellTower RT

If you're taking blankets and things to Ladbroke Grove, you can take them to the Rugby Portobello Club. 221 Walmer Road W11 4EY





Latymer Christian Centre are also offering support for the victims of the #GrenfellTower fire at 116 Bramley Road W10 6SU

Our @Khalsa_Aid team taking more supplies for those affected by #LondonFire , water, Sanitary items,cereal bars, T… https://t.co/aUozZyQBDw

Local Muslims were also reportedly on hand to help those who were evacuated from the tower as many were awake for Suhoor, a dawn meal that takes place during Ramadan.

Witness on Sky News said Muslims who were awake for Suhoor were a 'lifeline' for people who were evacuated from #GrenfellTower

A lot of people simply offered a cup of tea and a place to rest for people who had been forced to leave their homes.

If anyone needs somewhere to stay and blankets/food/a cup of tea, my house is open and just down the road #GrenfellTower

If anyone has been effected by this fire and are looking for a safe place DM me asap, I'll get you shelter asap #GrenfellTower

Telecoms company Talk Talk, which has an office just down the road from the tower, was among those offering shelter.

If anyone affected by #GrenfellTower needs a cup of tea, something to eat or just a place to rest, our office is open: 11 Evesham St.

Phone company EE also tweeted that anyone who needed shelter or to use a phone should visit one of their nearby shops in Kensington High Street, Notting Hill, Queensway, and White City.

We have a number of stores in the area of the #GrenfellTower If you need to use a phone or social media to contact anyone, please come in.

As ash and debris filled the air in the area surrounding the smouldering tower, a local shop handed out dust masks to protect those who were evacuated.

So many helpers. Volunteers with water donated by local shop and masks to catch the swirling ash, debris and smoke.… https://t.co/ieF9uoXKsk

The British Red Cross, whose volunteers were on the scene, praised the sense of community spirit Kensington residents had show in rallying round to help those whose homes had been devastated by the fire.



"Nine volunteers from the British Red Cross are providing practical and emotional support, including breakfast items, at a rest centre for residents affected by the terrible fire in Chelsea this morning," Jon Pewtner, senior emergency response officer for the British Red Cross said in a statement.

"More are on standby to provide further support to emergency services throughout the day.



"The atmosphere here is tense – people are worried about loved ones and many are coming to the realisation that they have lost their homes.



“The community is rallying round, with residents collecting food, drink and clothes, and everyone is asking each other if they can help, or if they need food.



"There is a good, strong community spirit."





Laura Silver is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Laura Silver at laura.silver@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.