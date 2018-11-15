Here Are The Best Tweets About Brexit Chaos As The UK Government Slowly Falls Apart

You know how things were looking relatively rosy for Theresa May and her Brexit deal?
Well, now they're not.
They're really not.
It all began when Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara submitted his resignation, saying, "This agreement does not provide for the United Kingdom being a sovereign independent country leaving the shackles of the EU."
Never heard of him? You're not alone. But people immediately began to wonder if it was just the first of many. The big question was whether the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, would resign.
Lo and behold, he did.
Which was interesting because he's now the second head of the department to resign this year.
Then the resignations began to mount up.
Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey announced she was stepping down too.
There have been six resignations from the government so far, and there may well be more.
On top of that, May might even be facing a confidence vote which, if she loses, will mean her resignation.
Lead pro-Brexit hardliner Jacob Rees-Mogg officially set the wheels in motion for a vote of no confidence.
But Rees-Mogg insists he's not throwing his hat (probably a really expensive top hat) into the ring.
People are beginning to ask why no one wants to take any responsibility.
And also — what do those quitting actually want by way of a deal?
Then there's the question of who Theresa May can find to replace them.
On the plus side, the pun floodgates have well and truly opened.
It's not looking good. At all.
Things could have turned out so differently.
Nobody truly knows how all of this will end.
Some people don't even know what side to take anymore.
Strap yourselves in. This is going to carry on for a loooong time yet.
