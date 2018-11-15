 back to top

Here Are The Best Tweets About Brexit Chaos As The UK Government Slowly Falls Apart

L😬L

You know how things were looking relatively rosy for Theresa May and her Brexit deal?

Well, now they're not.

@spectator life comes at you fast pt. II
Mark Di Stefano 🤙🏻 @MarkDiStef

@spectator life comes at you fast pt. II

They're really not.

Theresa May right now #BrexitAgreement #BrexitChaos #BrexitShambles
Louis Staples @LouisStaples

Theresa May right now #BrexitAgreement #BrexitChaos #BrexitShambles

It all began when Northern Ireland Minister Shailesh Vara submitted his resignation, saying, "This agreement does not provide for the United Kingdom being a sovereign independent country leaving the shackles of the EU."

{\__/} ( • . •) / &gt;✉️ dear prime minister, it is with deep regret that i submit my resignation as secretary of state for emojis &amp; memes
Eddie Robson @EddieRobson

{\__/} ( • . •) / &gt;✉️ dear prime minister, it is with deep regret that i submit my resignation as secretary of state for emojis &amp; memes

Never heard of him? You're not alone. But people immediately began to wonder if it was just the first of many. The big question was whether the Brexit secretary, Dominic Raab, would resign.

If Dominic Raab resigns I am bagsying ''Raab C Exit'' just FYI.
Kirsty Strickland @KirstyStricklan

If Dominic Raab resigns I am bagsying ''Raab C Exit'' just FYI.

Lo and behold, he did.

picture ed: ‘Raab has resigned, we got anything good?’ photographer: [puts on sunglasses]
Matthew Champion @matthewchampion

picture ed: ‘Raab has resigned, we got anything good?’ photographer: [puts on sunglasses]

Which was interesting because he's now the second head of the department to resign this year.

Only 5 Brexit secretary’s until Christmas.
Brendon Hope @BrendonHope

Only 5 Brexit secretary’s until Christmas.

Shashank Joshi @shashj

Then the resignations began to mount up.

Dominic Raab, Esther McVey, junior ministers.... trying to keep a count of all the falling ministers as they resign #Brexit #BrexitAgreement https://t.co/bHUO7cnJrg
Evie the Cat @HMCabinetCat

Dominic Raab, Esther McVey, junior ministers.... trying to keep a count of all the falling ministers as they resign #Brexit #BrexitAgreement https://t.co/bHUO7cnJrg

Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey announced she was stepping down too.

Sky News now putting up pictures of the faces of people who’ve resigned, like the people who’ve died in The Hunger Games.
Sara Gibbs @Sara_Rose_G

Sky News now putting up pictures of the faces of people who’ve resigned, like the people who’ve died in The Hunger Games.

I am a bit worried that all the venues for leaving parties are going to be booked up for months
Chris Cook @xtophercook

I am a bit worried that all the venues for leaving parties are going to be booked up for months

There have been six resignations from the government so far, and there may well be more.

Theresa May accepting resignations over Brexit https://t.co/zFvChz5NvV
kelly oakes @kahoakes

Theresa May accepting resignations over Brexit https://t.co/zFvChz5NvV

On top of that, May might even be facing a confidence vote which, if she loses, will mean her resignation.

Fittingly, the Lords will deal with a question on "the impact of work-related stress" today before they get to the PM's statement
Esther Webber @estwebber

Fittingly, the Lords will deal with a question on "the impact of work-related stress" today before they get to the PM's statement

Lead pro-Brexit hardliner Jacob Rees-Mogg officially set the wheels in motion for a vote of no confidence.

like a renaissance painting
🚨David Wyllie🚨 @journodave

like a renaissance painting

But Rees-Mogg insists he's not throwing his hat (probably a really expensive top hat) into the ring.

We’ve reached the I have a girlfriend, she goes to another school stage of Brexit https://t.co/MDk1szEl1x
Alberto Nardelli @AlbertoNardelli

We’ve reached the I have a girlfriend, she goes to another school stage of Brexit https://t.co/MDk1szEl1x

People are beginning to ask why no one wants to take any responsibility.

I too like to quit when it is time to do what I was hired to do https://t.co/pdcZBksVoY
Mollie Goodfellow @hansmollman

I too like to quit when it is time to do what I was hired to do https://t.co/pdcZBksVoY

And also — what do those quitting actually want by way of a deal?

Those resignation letters in full
Michael Deacon @MichaelPDeacon

Those resignation letters in full

Then there's the question of who Theresa May can find to replace them.

“The Prime Minister offered me the position of Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. After careful consideration for three seconds, I have declined the offer” https://t.co/M572yFLQhN
Larry the Cat @Number10cat

“The Prime Minister offered me the position of Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union. After careful consideration for three seconds, I have declined the offer” https://t.co/M572yFLQhN

Elon Musk has arrived at 10 Downing Street with a submarine
John Rain @MrKenShabby

Elon Musk has arrived at 10 Downing Street with a submarine

On the plus side, the pun floodgates have well and truly opened.

ministers still enjoying freedom of movement
Jim Pickard @PickardJE

ministers still enjoying freedom of movement

I feel I should take the job of Brexit Secretary now. If only so that when I resign, Theresa May can finally be proved right than No Deal is better than a Baddiel.
David Baddiel @Baddiel

I feel I should take the job of Brexit Secretary now. If only so that when I resign, Theresa May can finally be proved right than No Deal is better than a Baddiel.

Panic at the DExEU
Joey D'Urso @josephmdurso

Panic at the DExEU

It's not looking good. At all.

Theresa May has been so shit at Brexit that we may end up remaining. She is an accidental Severus Snape.
James Felton @JimMFelton

Theresa May has been so shit at Brexit that we may end up remaining. She is an accidental Severus Snape.

Things could have turned out so differently.

News: "Pound dives after Brexit negotiations" My brain: Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Me: "or chaos with Ed Miliband"
Tonia Antoniazzi MP @ToniaAntoniazzi

News: "Pound dives after Brexit negotiations" My brain: Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Dont say it Me: "or chaos with Ed Miliband"

Nobody truly knows how all of this will end.

The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation #Brexit #BrexitChaos https://t.co/bA66SYMXqN
Ell Potter @Pottell

The sign language interpreter doing the Brexit Agreement on BBC News is perfectly conveying the perplexing fuckery of this situation #Brexit #BrexitChaos https://t.co/bA66SYMXqN

I’m really enjoying the season finale of The UK.
Damian Sullivan @DamianOS3

I’m really enjoying the season finale of The UK.

Brexit 2017 vs Brexit 2018
Samuel Jenkinson 🦎 @samueljenkinson

Brexit 2017 vs Brexit 2018

Some people don't even know what side to take anymore.

Alan White @aljwhite

Strap yourselves in. This is going to carry on for a loooong time yet.

Brexit has been 18 months of watching someone trying to haggle on prices with the automatic scanning machine at a Tesco checkout.
Simon McGarr @Tupp_Ed

Brexit has been 18 months of watching someone trying to haggle on prices with the automatic scanning machine at a Tesco checkout.

