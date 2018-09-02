David Davis Says Theresa May's Brexit Proposal Is "Worse" Than Staying In The EU

Former Brexit secretary David Davis has said that Theresa May's proposed plans for Brexit are worse than staying in the EU.



"In my view, the Chequers proposal, is actually almost worse than being in," Davis, a staunch leave-supporter, who resigned as Brexit Secretary after the Chequers proposal was agreed by the cabinet in July, told the Andrew Marr Show on Sunday.

"We will be under the rule of the European Union in respect to all of our manufactured goods. That’s a really serious concession – what about take back control?" he added.



Davis also confirmed that he would vote against the deal when it is brought before parliament in October. "It would be rather odd for me to resign over something then vote for it when it came back," he said.

Davis was being interviewed shortly after May defended the Chequers plans, which she is due to present to Brussels in coming weeks. She has vowed that she will not not "give in" to calls for a second referendum on the Brexit withdrawal agreement, as a pressure over the outcome has already begun to mount ahead of parliament's return.

The pressure is not just coming from home. Michel Barnier, the EU's lead negotiator, has today told a German newspaper he is "strongly opposed" to the Chequers proposal, because it could "destroy" the EU.

International Trade secretary Liam Fox, who also appeared on the show, dismissed Davis's claim that Chequers would be worse than remaining part of the EU.

"I can’t imagine many things worse than remaining in the EU," Fox, who has long backed Leave, told Marr. He defended May's plan: "Will we get control over our borders? Yes we will. Will we be sending lots of money to the EU in the long term? No we won’t."

The dispute marked the beginning of what looks to be a long autumn of disagreement over Brexit plans when parliament returns from its summer recess this Tuesday.