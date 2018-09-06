Cranberries Singer Dolores O'Riordan Drowned While Intoxicated With Alcohol, An Inquest Has Found

Dolores O'Riordan, lead singer of The Cranberries, died as a result of drowning while intoxicated with alcohol, an inquest has found.



Irish musician O'Riordan, 46, was found dead at the Hilton Park Lane hotel in London in January.

On what would have been her 47th birthday, coroner Dr Shirley Radcliffe told Westminster Coroner's Court in London that O'Riordan was found face-up in the bath of her hotel room by a maid. Her mouth and nose were submerged and she was dressed in pyjamas.

O'Riordan was four times over the legal driving limit, according to the toxicology report. A half-sized bottle of champagne, five miniature bottles of spirits and packaging for medication were found in her room.



While she had previously struggled with alcohol addiction, her US psychiatrist Dr Hirschfield told the inquest that she had been doing well, but had felt "a little low" over Christmas.